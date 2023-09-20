Sahith Theegala is fresh off his first career win at the 2023 Fortinet Championship, the first event in the PGA Tour’s new fall schedule.

After having close calls all year, Theegala returned to his home state of California and won his first official PGA Tour event in front of his family and friends.

Theegala received $1.512 million for the win, bringing his total career earnings to $7,171,960. Since Theegala had already finished in the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup rankings, he did not receive any points. Instead, Theegala tallied his first win of his career and increased his career earnings up by a whopping 13 percent.

Below, we’ll review Sahith Theegala’s career earnings, net worth, and endorsement deals.

Sahith Theegala Increases Career Earnings by 13% After Fortinet Championship

Theegala had an unbelievable season in 2023. He played in a total of 29 events, making 25 cuts with eight top-10 finishes, a runner-up appearance, and finally earned his first win.

Theegala made the playoffs once again and finished 31st in the FedEx Cup standings. Since he had already qualified for the signature events next year, he didn’t have to play this fall. However, it appears that Theegala made the right decision after earning his first win on the Tour at the Fortinet Championship.

The 25-year-old won a total of $1.512 million from the 2023 Fortinet Championship. It was the biggest paycheck of his career and increased his total earnings by 13 percent. After his second official year on the Tour, Theegala has earned a total of $11,472,268.

After joining the PGA Tour in 2022, Theegala is off to a fast start. Most of his career earnings came in 2023, as he’s earned a healthy $7,171,960 in his first full year on the Tour.

In fact, Theegala played in only seven events in 2022.

Sahith Theegala’s Net Worth

Theegala has an estimated net worth of $8 million.

After earning his long-awaited first win, his net worth is about to boom.

Theegala had already broken out on the golf scene but his win at the Fortinet Championship will open doors for more sponsorships and endorsement deals.

The young golfer already has deals with Zurich, Footjoy, Unisys Corporation, PING, Linksoul, and more.

As one of golf’s brightest young talents, his net worth is expected to compound and continue to grow. Theegala has already guaranteed himself a spot in the biggest tournaments next year after finishing 31st on the FedEx Cup rankings, which will also give him a chance to increase his net worth by a substantial margin in 2024.

Who Is Julianna “JuJu” Chan, Sahith Theegala’s Girlfriend?

Before turning pro, Theegala met his girlfriend, Juliana R. ”Juju” Chan, while they were both attending Pepperdine University in 2017. Chan is a former college athlete who was a part of Pepperdine’s swimming and diving team from 2017 to 2019.

She broke the school’s swim and dive record in the 200 meters in 2019. Unlike Theegala, she did not pursue a career in professional sports after University but instead turned her attention to coaching. Chan is still a coach at Pepperdine while she pursues a Master’s in Conflict Resolution.

She’s been seen accompanying Theegala at numerous tournaments including the 2023 Masters and Open Championship.

