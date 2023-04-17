San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy Makes Shocking Admission

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is a little more than one month removed from UCL surgery conducted on his throwing elbow on March 10, 2023.

Though Purdy did not end up needing the most severe elbow surgery, known as Tommy John surgery named after the baseball pitcher, he still is sidelined for the foreseeable future.

The projected timeline is for Purdy to begin throwing three months post-surgery (in June), and 49ers GM John Lynch said that the plan is for Purdy to be ready to go for training camp in July.

Purdy recently sat down for an interview with Yahoo Sports, and he gave an honest yet concerning answer about his rehabilitation and recovery.

When asked if he would be able to play in 2023, Purdy answered that he was “not really sure, honestly.”

What Purdy Said

The news is not all doom and gloom; Purdy no longer has the arm brace.

I think Brock Purdy's name might have to be changed to The Terminator. I mean, look at that arm brace DAMN!!! I'm hoping & praying he comes back stronger than ever next season. #NFL #49ers 🏈 pic.twitter.com/L3vIBAuciR — Dennis Ayala (@starliteyes86) March 27, 2023

He also made some positive yet generic statements about his rehab.

He said:

“It’s going good, taking it one day at a time. I’m in really good communication with my team, with the Niners and the doctors who I’m working with.”

#49ers QB Brock Purdy has shed his arm brace as he continues his rehab process from the UCL repair surgery in March, per @JoriEpstein Brock Purdy says he is “not really sure, honestly” about playing in 2023 but goes on to say “it’s all going to work out how it needs to.” pic.twitter.com/9RcqGdLUf5 — ninerspride (@ninerspride_) April 17, 2023

The Table Is Set For Trey Lance To Finally Be QB1

In the survival of the fittest in the quarterback room, it seems like Trey Lance will be more prepared to compete for the QB1 position.

#49ers QB Trey Lance is continuing his off-season work while at TCU today 🫡 🎥: 2liveCraig IG || PrestonSmithPhotography pic.twitter.com/SkA7fhzRCQ — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) April 11, 2023

His season-ending injury happened in September 2022 so he will definitely be ready for training camp.

However, it cannot be overlooked that Lance has limited experience in just four career NFL starts (in 2021 and 2022) with a 2-2 record, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Consistency At Quarterback Is Not A Forte For The 49ers

The only thing we know for sure is that Jimmy Garoppolo has left the building so there is no quarterback controversy involving him in San Francisco in 2023.

Beyond that, it is unclear what will happen.

Lance and Purdy are coming back from injuries, and the 49ers signed Sam Darnold as an insurance policy.

NFL insider Brian Baldinger believes that Darnold could be the 49ers starter in Week 1.

🚨 First installment of ‘Baldy’s Breakdowns by The Bay’ 🚨@BaldyNFL says he wouldn’t be surprised if Sam Darnold is the starting QB for the 49ers Week 1 👀 pic.twitter.com/PWdGuQd53j — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 17, 2023

Training camp and preseason performance will be the criteria used by the 49ers to select their QB1.