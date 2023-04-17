NFL News and Rumors

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy Makes Shocking Admission

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
rsz_brock-purdy-1

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is a little more than one month removed from UCL surgery conducted on his throwing elbow on March 10, 2023.

Though Purdy did not end up needing the most severe elbow surgery, known as Tommy John surgery named after the baseball pitcher, he still is sidelined for the foreseeable future.

The projected timeline is for Purdy to begin throwing three months post-surgery (in June), and 49ers GM John Lynch said that the plan is for Purdy to be ready to go for training camp in July.

Purdy recently sat down for an interview with Yahoo Sports, and he gave an honest yet concerning answer about his rehabilitation and recovery.

When asked if he would be able to play in 2023, Purdy answered that he was “not really sure, honestly.”

What Purdy Said

The news is not all doom and gloom; Purdy no longer has the arm brace.

He also made some positive yet generic statements about his rehab.

He said:

“It’s going good, taking it one day at a time. I’m in really good communication with my team, with the Niners and the doctors who I’m working with.”

The Table Is Set For Trey Lance To Finally Be QB1

In the survival of the fittest in the quarterback room, it seems like Trey Lance will be more prepared to compete for the QB1 position.

His season-ending injury happened in September 2022 so he will definitely be ready for training camp.

However, it cannot be overlooked that Lance has limited experience in just four career NFL starts (in 2021 and 2022) with a 2-2 record, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Consistency At Quarterback Is Not A Forte For The 49ers

The only thing we know for sure is that Jimmy Garoppolo has left the building so there is no quarterback controversy involving him in San Francisco in 2023.

Beyond that, it is unclear what will happen.

Lance and Purdy are coming back from injuries, and the 49ers signed Sam Darnold as an insurance policy.

NFL insider Brian Baldinger believes that Darnold could be the 49ers starter in Week 1.

Training camp and preseason performance will be the criteria used by the 49ers to select their QB1.

Topics  
49ers NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

3 Takeaways From Jalen Hurts Contract With The Philadelphia Eagles

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  49min
NFL News and Rumors
bryce young 3
NFL Draft 2023: Bryce Young Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, and More
Author image David Evans  •  49min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Draft 2023: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Holton Ahlers Among Top QB Sleepers
NFL Draft 2023: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Holton Ahlers Among Top QB Sleepers
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
JJ Watt
J.J. Watt Participates In Pat Tillman 4.2 Mile Run
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 16 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Reacts To Son Dino’s TD Celebration At Boston College Spring Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 16 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Budda Baker
Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowl Safety Budda Baker Requests To Be Traded
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 14 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera stands.
Washington Commanders Ron Rivera Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top