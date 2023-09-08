Sporting News’ NFL Week 1 Expert Picks & Predictions

Sporting News contributor Vinnie Iyer released his NFL Week 1 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three projected winners in Week 1 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured below.

Check out Sporting News’ NFL Week 1 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Sporting News’ NFL Week 1 Expert Picks and Predictions

Sporting News writer Vinnie Iyer has made his expert picks and predictions for three Week 1 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday, Sept. 10. Next, Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. The third matchup is Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants at 8:25 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

Ravens (-9)

For his first pick, Iyer has the Baltimore Ravens winning 30-17 and covering the spread against the Houston Texans at home on Sunday. “C.J. Stroud has had mixed results over his two games in the preseason,” he wrote.

“This is an extremely tough defensive draw in his first NFL start as the Ravens’ secondary is nasty, even without Marlon Humphrey. He also will need to worry about their active linebackers, led by Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith, in the compressed passing game.

“Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson will roll out to a hot start in the Ravens’ revved up new offense under Todd Monken.”

Packers (+1)

Moreover, the Sporting News contributor believes the Green Bay Packers will upset the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field this Sunday. “Jordan Love is getting plenty of his last name in the preseason as Green Bay is optimistic about its latest QB transition from Rodgers,” Iyer wrote.

“The young weapons are coming through well for him and there’s good support with the blocking and running game. Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense is also buzzing to have a little more big-play passing to go with top rushing. But the difference here is better overall Packers’ defense on every level that will live more up to expectations.”

Iyer has the Packers winning 27-20 away. Other NFL Week 1 expert picks are on the main page.

Cowboys (-3)

Not to mention, the Sporting News writer has the Dallas Cowboys winning 23-20 and covering the spread against the New York Giants for Sunday Night Football. At the time Iyer posted his article, Dallas was a 3.5-point favorite. He didn’t have the road team covering. Now, sportsbooks have dropped the Cowboys down to a 3-point top pick.

“The Cowboys are going back to trying to play better complementary and more efficient football to support their defense. They are doing their best to mesh a run-oriented approach with Dak Prescott returning his passing zip with Brandin Cooks joining CeeDee Lamb,” he wrote.

“The Giants are in a similar methodical mode with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. Dallas’ execution is better here, with a timely defensive play to save the night.”

More NFL Week 1 expert picks are on the main page.

NFL Betting Guides 2023