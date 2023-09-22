Sports Illustrated staff writers Kyle Wood and Gilberto Manzano have released their NFL Week 3 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 3 picks of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Sports Illustrated staff’s NFL Week 3 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Sports Illustrated NFL Week 3 Expert Picks and Predictions

Sports Illustrated contributors Kyle Wood and Gilberto Manzano have published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 3 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. Their first picks are for Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Next, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:20 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football. Lastly, the Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

Lions (-3)

“These two NFC playoff hopefuls work in very different ways on offense,” Manzano wrote. “Detroit passes for the fourth-most yards per game and Atlanta runs for the fourth-most. The Lions may have to lean on Jared Goff’s arm even more if leading rusher David Montgomery (thigh) isn’t available. But Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe), the team’s top receiver, could also miss Sunday’s game.

“The Lions’ defense has held up well against the run so far but it’s been punished through the air. It won’t have to worry about that against Atlanta, which runs on over 55% of its plays with rookie Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier leading the charge. This game will be decided in the trenches, just the way Arthur Smith and Campbell like it.”

Manzano is picking the Lions to win 27-20 over Atlanta.

Buccaneers (+5)

Furthermore, Manzano thinks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will keep it close against the Philadelphia Eagles in this Monday Night Football matchup. “Philadelphia’s 2–0 start has been considered underwhelming while Tampa Bay’s has been quite impressive,” he wrote.

“That difference in perception is more a result of the preseason expectations for each team than anything else. This is a meeting of the two top rushing defenses in the NFL. Tampa Bay just bottled up the Bears on the ground, but this unit will be hard-pressed to slow down a Philly ground game that gained over 250 yards last week.

“The pressure will be on Mayfield and Mike Evans to exploit a depleted Eagles secondary that’s allowed the second-most passing yards in the league.”

Manzano has the Eagles winning 23-20 away, so he believes Tampa Bay will cover the spread.

Rams (+2.5)

For the second Monday Night Football game, there are injuries for both teams in this Super Bowl LVI rematch between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (hamstring) remains out, and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (calf) could be out for Monday Night Football.

Since Burrow’s status is unknown, the line dropped from the Bengals being favored by a touchdown to now less than a field goal.

“Even without Kupp, Los Angeles offense has been one of the NFL’s best,” Wood wrote. “Matthew Stafford threw for over 300 yards in an upset win over Seattle in Week 1 and hit that mark again in a 30-23 loss to San Francisco. Fifth-round rookie Puka Nacua has had a record-setting start to his career and Tutu Atwell and Kyren Williams have emerged as offensive weapons as well.

“Keep an eye on Burrow’s status as kickoff approaches. Browning will have star receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at his disposal if he’s asked to make his first start, but he’ll also have to deal with Aaron Donald — just ask Geno Smith how that feels.”

Wood has Los Angeles winning 23-20 against the Bengals.

