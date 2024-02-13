NFL News and Rumors

Steelers Release Mitchell Trubisky: What Will Pittsburgh Do At QB?

Dan Girolamo
Mitch Trubisky (10) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Diontae Johnson

The Pittsburgh Steelers released quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the team announced Monday. What will the Steelers do at quarterback?

Steelers Release Mitch Trubisky

Trubisky’s time in Pittsburgh is over after two seasons. The former No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft made 12 appearances with the Steelers, throwing for 1,8884 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Trubisky went 2-5 as the Steelers’ starter.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Trubisky and the Steelers decided to mutually part ways. Trubisky was signed in 2021 as a bridge quarterback for rookie Kenny Pickett. He likely has to sign as a backup for another team.

In addition to Trubisky, the Steelers released offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor and punter Pressley Harvin. These three moves saved the Steelers nearly $13 million in salary cap space for 2024.

What Will The Steelers Do At QB?

With Trubisky out, the only quarterback on the Steelers roster is Pickett. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, who started the last four games of the season, is set to hit free agency.

Are the Steelers looking for another quarterback to replace Pickett or serve as his backup?

Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, and Ryan Tannehill are all free agents. Russell Wilson is likely going to be cut by the Denver Broncos. Chicago is probably going to trade Justin Fields.

If Pittsburgh wants another quarterback, there will be plenty of options this offseason.

NFL News and Rumors Steelers
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment.
