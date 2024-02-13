The Pittsburgh Steelers released quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the team announced Monday. What will the Steelers do at quarterback?

Steelers Release Mitch Trubisky

We have released P Pressley Harvin III, OL Chukwuma Okorafor and QB Mitch Trubisky. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/pzqhlZFccq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 12, 2024

Trubisky’s time in Pittsburgh is over after two seasons. The former No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft made 12 appearances with the Steelers, throwing for 1,8884 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Trubisky went 2-5 as the Steelers’ starter.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Trubisky and the Steelers decided to mutually part ways. Trubisky was signed in 2021 as a bridge quarterback for rookie Kenny Pickett. He likely has to sign as a backup for another team.

In addition to Trubisky, the Steelers released offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor and punter Pressley Harvin. These three moves saved the Steelers nearly $13 million in salary cap space for 2024.

The #Steelers and QB Mitchell Trubisky have decided to mutually part ways, sources say. The sides spoke to assess the situation and Trubisky, 29, gets a fresh start just over a month ahead of the start of the league year and free agency. pic.twitter.com/FqEFhqcuei — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 12, 2024

What Will The Steelers Do At QB?

The Steelers are mutually parting ways with QB Mitch Trubisky, league source confirms. With Mason Rudolph set to hit free agency, officially Kenny Pickett is the only QB on the roster at the moment. @MikeGarafolo on it first. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) February 12, 2024

With Trubisky out, the only quarterback on the Steelers roster is Pickett. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, who started the last four games of the season, is set to hit free agency.

Are the Steelers looking for another quarterback to replace Pickett or serve as his backup?

Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, and Ryan Tannehill are all free agents. Russell Wilson is likely going to be cut by the Denver Broncos. Chicago is probably going to trade Justin Fields.

If Pittsburgh wants another quarterback, there will be plenty of options this offseason.