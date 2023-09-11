NFL News and Rumors

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Wins In Week 1 For First Time In His NFL Career

Wendi Oliveros
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield won in Week 1 for the first time since he became an NFL starting quarterback.

Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

He became the Browns QB 1 in Week 3 of 2018.

In his three years as the Browns QB1 on opening day , they were perennial Week 1 losers.

Mayfield was the Carolina Panthers QB1 in 2022, and he ironically lost that game to the Cleveland Browns with a dramatic 58 yard game winning field goal.


Speaking of field goals, the Bucs won their first game of the post-Tom Brady era on the road against the Minnesota Vikings by the score of 20-17.


Mayfield had a solid performance with two touchdown passes and no turnovers.

Another former Cleveland Brown, Chase McLaughlin, also came up big for the Buccaneers.

He kicked the winning 57 yard field goal with less than six minutes left in the game, and the Bucs defense did their job of holding the Vikings.

Mayfield’s success is predicated upon him staying healthy and having a solid offensive line and running game to support him.

Those were the key factors in his career best season with the Browns in 2020.

The Bucs host the 0-1 Chicago Bears in Week 2.

Mayfield is familiar with the Bears having played Justin Fields and company in 2021 and earning a win.

Buccaneers NFL News and Rumors
