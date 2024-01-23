NFL News and Rumors

Tennessee Titans Next Head Coach: Who is Brian Callahan?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tennessee Titans Next Head Coach

The Tennessee Titans have found their next head coach in Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday night. Learn more about Callahan below.

Tennessee Titans Next Head Coach: Who is Brian Callahan?

The Titans are finalizing a deal to hire Callahan after the Bengals OC completed his second interview with Tennessee on Tuesday.

Callahan replaces Mike Vrabel, who was fired after six seasons by owner Amy Adams Strunk.

Since 2019, Callahan has served as the Bengals offensive coordinator. In five seasons, Callahan helped develop Joe Burrow into one of the game’s best quarterbacks. During Callahan’s tenure, the Bengals reached one Super Bowl in 2021, played in two AFC Championship games, and won two AFC North division championships.

Brian Callahan To Work With Will Levis

Developing quarterback Will Levis will be one of Callahan’s main tasks as head coach of the Titans. Levis showed flashes of potential this past season, finishing with 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Besides Burrow, Callahan has previously worked with quarterbacks Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford, and Derek Carr.

Callahan will attempt to improve a Titans’ offense that ranked 27th in scoring (17.9 points/game), 29th in passing (180.4 yards/game), and 28th in total yards (289.0 yards/game).

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Titans
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs vs. Bills Sets Viewership Record For NFL Divisional Round

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) rushes the ball past Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (56)
PFF Divisional Round Player Awards And Team of the Week
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
tommy rees
Cleveland Browns Expected to Hire Former Alabama & Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees as Tight Ends Coach
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 22 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni To Hold Press Conference Wednesday: Will He Return As Head Coach?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 22 2024
NFL News and Rumors
tyler bass ryan tuten
Buffalo Bills Kicker Tyler Bass Gets Hateful Comments on Instagram Post Where He Proposed to Girlfriend Ryan Tuten
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 22 2024
NFL News and Rumors
nbc_fnia_florio_lamarjackson_220908
Top five NFL performers from divisional playoff round
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 22 2024
NFL News and Rumors
frank ragnow at center in divisonal game (1)
NFC Championship Game Odds: BetOnline Sportsbook Lists ‘America’s Team’ Lions As 7-Point ‘Dogs Vs. 49ers
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 22 2024
More News
Arrow to top