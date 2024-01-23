The Tennessee Titans have found their next head coach in Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday night. Learn more about Callahan below.

Tennessee Titans Next Head Coach: Who is Brian Callahan?

The #Titans plan to hire #Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach, per sources. Callahan had a second interview today and Tennessee isn’t letting him out of the building. pic.twitter.com/9IZ41d62rP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2024

The Titans are finalizing a deal to hire Callahan after the Bengals OC completed his second interview with Tennessee on Tuesday.

Callahan replaces Mike Vrabel, who was fired after six seasons by owner Amy Adams Strunk.

Since 2019, Callahan has served as the Bengals offensive coordinator. In five seasons, Callahan helped develop Joe Burrow into one of the game’s best quarterbacks. During Callahan’s tenure, the Bengals reached one Super Bowl in 2021, played in two AFC Championship games, and won two AFC North division championships.

Brian Callahan To Work With Will Levis

A list of some of the QBs that Brian Callahan has worked with: 🏈Broncos: Peyton Manning

🏈Lions: Matthew Stafford

🏈Raiders: Derek Carr

🏈Bengals: Joe Burrow https://t.co/V76UoC9oer — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2024

Developing quarterback Will Levis will be one of Callahan’s main tasks as head coach of the Titans. Levis showed flashes of potential this past season, finishing with 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Besides Burrow, Callahan has previously worked with quarterbacks Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford, and Derek Carr.

Callahan will attempt to improve a Titans’ offense that ranked 27th in scoring (17.9 points/game), 29th in passing (180.4 yards/game), and 28th in total yards (289.0 yards/game).