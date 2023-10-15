Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a right ankle injury during the Week 6 game with the Baltimore Ravens in London.

During the play, Tannehill’s right ankle appears to get tangled with defenders’ bodies.

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill still in, limping heavily favoring his right leg. Right foot got trapped on a sack play, mechanism for high ankle sprain. Got taped. Tannehill had tightrope ankle surgery on that ankle (for a high ankle injury) last December. pic.twitter.com/ytBoNmEQzC — DocFlynn (@DocFlynnNFL) October 15, 2023

Tannehill, 35, is no stranger to injury issues with the right ankle.

He injured it late last season, was placed on injured reserve, and ultimately had surgery in December.

There is no word on the extent or nature of this injury.

Tannehill has maintained the QB1 position since 2019 despite recent young draft picks joining the team.

He has also been a reluctant mentor to the young players behind him over the years.

Pretty disappointing take from Ryan Tannehill on not wanting to mentor Malik Willis. I get you don’t want to lose your job to a rookie, and that’s a good thing. But, Malik’s also your teammate now. Helping advance the game by teaching the younger generation is also a good thing! pic.twitter.com/ISQKJ1swQu — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 3, 2022

Against the Ravens, backup quarterback Malik Willis came off the bench and went into the game.

Willis played well enough in training camp to preserve his QB2 roster spot over rookie Will Levis.

Stay tuned for more information about Tannehill’s injury as it becomes available.

