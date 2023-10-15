NFL News and Rumors

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Exits Ravens Game With Ankle Injury

Wendi Oliveros
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a right ankle injury during the Week 6 game with the Baltimore Ravens in London.

During the play, Tannehill’s right ankle appears to get tangled with defenders’ bodies.

Tannehill, 35, is no stranger to injury issues with the right ankle.

He injured it late last season, was placed on injured reserve, and ultimately had surgery in December.

There is no word on the extent or nature of this injury.

Tannehill has maintained the QB1 position since 2019 despite recent young draft picks joining the team.

He has also been a reluctant mentor to the young players behind him over the years.

Against the Ravens, backup quarterback Malik Willis came off the bench and went into the game.

Willis played well enough in training camp to preserve his QB2 roster spot over rookie Will Levis.

Stay tuned for more information about Tannehill’s injury as it becomes available.

NFL News and Rumors Titans
