Will Texans OC Bobby Slowik Remain In Houston?

Dan Girolamo
Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is staying in Houston. Per Albert Breer, Slowik agreed to a new deal with Houston and will remain with the Texans for the 2024 season.

Texans OC Bobby Slowik Staying In Houston

Slowik reportedly signed a new deal with Houston that includes a “significant raise” according to Breer.

Slowik was one of the top candidates on the head coaching circuit, completing multiple interviews with NFL teams in the last few weeks. The 36-year-old coordinator drew interest from the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders, the two remaining head-coaching openings.

Slowik returns to Houston after a 10-7 season and AFC South Division crown.

Slowik played an integral role in the development of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who will likely be named the Offensive Rookie of the Year. The No. 2 pick finished his rookie season with 4,108 passing yards, 23 pass touchdowns, and five interceptions in 15 games.

QB Coach Jerrod Johnson Returning To Houston

Slowik is not the only member of the Texans coaching staff returning for the 2024 season.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson is returning to Houston for the 2024 season. Johnson informed teams interested in hiring him as an offensive coordinator about his decision to stay in Houston.

Johnson interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints for their offensive coordinator positions.

Slowik and Johnson will be hot candidates once again in 2025.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
