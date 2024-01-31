Will Texans OC Bobby Slowik Remain In Houston?

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is staying in Houston. Per Albert Breer, Slowik agreed to a new deal with Houston and will remain with the Texans for the 2024 season.

Texans OC Bobby Slowik has agreed to a new deal in Houston within the past few days, one that includes a significant raise, per sources. Slowik impressed multiple NFL clubs thru the interview process. But he's sticking in Houston. He'll be a hot name in 2025. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 30, 2024

Slowik reportedly signed a new deal with Houston that includes a “significant raise” according to Breer.

Slowik was one of the top candidates on the head coaching circuit, completing multiple interviews with NFL teams in the last few weeks. The 36-year-old coordinator drew interest from the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders, the two remaining head-coaching openings.

Slowik returns to Houston after a 10-7 season and AFC South Division crown.

Slowik played an integral role in the development of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who will likely be named the Offensive Rookie of the Year. The No. 2 pick finished his rookie season with 4,108 passing yards, 23 pass touchdowns, and five interceptions in 15 games.

QB Coach Jerrod Johnson Returning To Houston

Sources: #Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson has informed teams interested in hiring him as an OC that he plans to return to Houston. A big development for the #Texans, as Johnson wants to finish what he started with CJ Stroud, DeMeco Ryans, OC Bobby Slowik and the organization. pic.twitter.com/mpMoKThYsy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2024

Slowik is not the only member of the Texans coaching staff returning for the 2024 season.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson is returning to Houston for the 2024 season. Johnson informed teams interested in hiring him as an offensive coordinator about his decision to stay in Houston.

Johnson interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints for their offensive coordinator positions.

Slowik and Johnson will be hot candidates once again in 2025.