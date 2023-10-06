The Athletic’s senior writer, Vic Tafur, has released his NFL Week 5 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 5 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out The Athletic writer’s NFL Week 5 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

The Athletic’s NFL Week 5 Expert Picks and Predictions

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 5 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football. For the third game, Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

Falcons (-1.5)

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a 23-7 loss to the Jackson Jaguars in London last week. Tafur expects the NFC South team to bounce back in Week 5 against the Houston Texans.

“Desmond Ridder got shown up by his receivers last week, and yeah, he’s not very good, but those calling for Taylor Heinicke should calm down. For one thing, I mean, people, Taylor Heinicke?” he wrote.

“And the other thing is the Texans can’t stop the run, while Falcons coach Arthur Smith dreams of blocking schemes and running plays late at night. If the Texans really overcompensate, Ridder should be able to hit Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Mack Hollins against softer coverage.

“There’s more. The Falcons’ defensive line should be able to exploit the Texans’ pudgy offensive line. And … this just gets better and better, the public is on the Texans after they won for us the last two weeks.

Cowboys (+3.5)

It seems the Dallas Cowboys lose to the teams they’re supposed to beat and find ways to win when they’re supposed to lose. Could this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup with the San Francisco 49ers be an example of the latter? Tafur believes Dallas is capable of at least covering the spread.

“Brock Purdy was almost perfect last week but will be tested against a dominant Cowboys pass rush,” he added. “Yeah, he can just dump it off to Christian McCaffrey. The Cowboys have no answer for that.

“But Dak Prescott is playing with some confidence now that his offensive line is back together again. And the offense has to step it up here. Though the Cowboys are fourth in scoring offense at 31 points per game, 48 points have come from kicker Brandon Aubrey and 26 from defensive players.

“But I think that Tony Pollard can break one or two long runs to keep the 49ers’ tough defense honest, and the Cowboys can lose by a field goal.”

Packers (+1)

For Monday Night Football, Tafur has the Green Bay Packers defeating the Las Vegas Raiders away as a one-point underdog. Life without Aaron Rodgers has been anything but easy for Green Bay. However, the Packers are still 2-2 and rank second in the NFC North below the Detroit Lions (3-1).

“Aaron Jones and Christian Watson got some rust out last week and should be back to full force to help out quarterback Jordan Love,” Tafur wrote. “He may not need that much, as the Packers have a good offensive line, and the Raiders have no one to bother Love except for Maxx Crosby.

“I don’t like the Raiders’ linebackers’ chances against Jones catching the ball either. Las Vegas ranks last in the NFL in opponent explosive play rate on third down (18.9 percent), and only the Bears (8.8) have allowed more third-down yards per play (8.4).

“So that means if the Raiders are to win, it will be because of Davante Adams having a big night against his old team. It’s possible, but it’s hard to feel confident with Jimmy Garoppolo forced to go with a silent count at home because the visiting Cheeseheads are too loud.”

