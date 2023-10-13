The Athletic staff writers Adam Gretz and Chris Blake have published their NFL Week 6 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 6 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out The Athletic’s NFL Week 6 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

The Athletic’s NFL Week 6 Expert Picks and Predictions

The Athletic’s Adam Gretz and Chris Blake have released their expert picks and predictions for three Week 6 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. For the London game, the Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Next, Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET. For the third game, Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

Ravens (-4)

About 83% of The Athletic staff picked the Baltimore Ravens to win against the Tennessee Titans in London this Sunday. “Tennessee’s offense has had a couple of good showings, scoring 27 points in each of the team’s two wins, but can the Titans produce against a Ravens defense that has been one of the best in the NFL?” Gretz wrote.

“Baltimore ranks second in yards allowed per play, third in passing defense, seventh in rushing defense and is tied for second in points allowed per game. The Ravens have allowed two offensive touchdowns over their past three games.

“But Baltimore’s offense isn’t exactly coming off its best game. The Ravens turned the ball over three times, had a punt blocked for a safety and were shut out in the second half last week in their loss to Pittsburgh. Baltimore’s receivers didn’t give Lamar Jackson much help either, with a bevy of drops.”

Other NFL Week 6 expert picks are on the main page.

Lions (-3)

Furthermore, approximately 83% of The Athletic staff picked the Detroit Lions to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in Week 6. “The Lions have posted three straight wins, all by double digits. Despite dealing with some injuries, Detroit’s offense scores plenty of points (29.6 per game, fourth in the NFL),” Blake wrote.

“Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) and rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) missed last week’s game, but the Lions still won 42-24 over the Carolina Panthers.

“The Lions’ improved depth across the roster is evident when you notice that David Montgomery, an offseason acquisition, has six rushing touchdowns and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta has already claimed a significant role in the passing attack.

“As long as quarterback Jared Goff continues to limit the turnovers (three interceptions thus far) and the injuries don’t pile up, Detroit’s offense will be challenging for any team to try and contain. That includes a Tampa Bay defense with more interceptions (six) than touchdown passes allowed (four) so far.”

Cowboys (-2.5)

For Monday Night Football, only 58% of The Athletic staff picked the Dallas Cowboys to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers away. “The Dallas Cowboys got their first big test of the season on Sunday night, and they got humbled in a big way by getting absolutely blown out by the San Francisco 49ers,” Gretz wrote.

“We will find out an awful lot about them on Monday night when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite getting humiliated on Sunday night, the Cowboys are still a small road favorite going into Monday’s game.

“For as good as Dallas’ defense might be, and for as much hype as it has received, it is also worth pointing out that the four quarterbacks they faced before Sunday night were Daniel Jones, Zach Wilson, Joshua Dobbs and Mac Jones.

“That is not to say Dallas’ defense isn’t good, but that is not exactly a murderer’s row of NFL passers. Brock Purdy and the 49ers were their first legit test, and they failed. Badly. … While the defense is set to get a big test against Herbert, this should be a good opportunity for quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense to bounce back.”

For all of the Week 6 picks, head over to The Athletic. More NFL Week 6 expert picks are on the main page.

NFL Betting Guides 2023