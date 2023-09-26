NFL News and Rumors

The New York Jets Are Signing QB Trevor Siemian

Wendi Oliveros
Denver Broncos v New Orleans Saints

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the New York Jets are signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian.

Siemian, 31, from Northwestern was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 2015 NFL Draft.

He has traveled around the NFL spending time with eight teams often in a practice squad capacity.

Most recently, he was with the Cincinnati Bengals but lost the competition to be Joe Burrow’s backup to Jake Browning and was subsequently released.

What It Means For Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson is not playing well; he has a 52.4 % completion rate, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Everyone knows it, and some like Jets legend Joe Namath are more vocal about his performance.

Could Siemian take over Wilson’s job?

It is possible but not immediately as he intended to be added to the practice squad.

The 1-2 Jets host the 2-1 Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.

Siemian has played on an active roster in six NFL seasons and has recorded over 7,000 yards in 35 NFL games.

He has 42 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

The Jets are trying to make lemonade out of lemons after the Aaron Rodgers season-ending injury in Week 1.

Jets NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

