The New York Jets Are Signing QB Trevor Siemian

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the New York Jets are signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian.

Trevor Siemian landed in New Jersey minutes ago. If and when he passes his physical, he then will sign with the Jets’ practice squad. A spot on the active roster awaits. https://t.co/bD2gHenGaR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2023

Siemian, 31, from Northwestern was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 2015 NFL Draft.

He has traveled around the NFL spending time with eight teams often in a practice squad capacity.

Most recently, he was with the Cincinnati Bengals but lost the competition to be Joe Burrow’s backup to Jake Browning and was subsequently released.

What It Means For Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson is not playing well; he has a 52.4 % completion rate, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Everyone knows it, and some like Jets legend Joe Namath are more vocal about his performance.

DAMN! Joe Namath let Zach Wilson have it “No, I didn’t take anything positive out of Zach Wilson’s performance yesterday. It was awful. I wouldn’t keep him. I’ve seen enough.”@RealJoeNamath says the #Jets need to make major changes from top to bottom

pic.twitter.com/8CVyVxFbvn — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) September 25, 2023

Could Siemian take over Wilson’s job?

It is possible but not immediately as he intended to be added to the practice squad.

The 1-2 Jets host the 2-1 Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.

Siemian has played on an active roster in six NFL seasons and has recorded over 7,000 yards in 35 NFL games.

He has 42 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

The Jets are trying to make lemonade out of lemons after the Aaron Rodgers season-ending injury in Week 1.

