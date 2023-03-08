The PGA Tour continues the Florida Swing and heads to TPC Sawgrass for one of the biggest events of the year, The 2023 Players Championship.

With $25 million on the line at TPC Sawgrass, this week will feature another stacked field, as the world’s best golfers head to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for a shot at the largest purse of the year.

The 2023 PLAYERS Championship purse increased 25% year-over-year in 2023. The winner is set to take home $4.5 million and one of the most prestigious wins of the season.

Scroll down below for a complete The Players Championship 2023 purse payout.

The Players Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

Often known as the fifth major, the Players Championship is the biggest PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year. Along with the largest purse, the Players Championship is the most prestigious event to win aside from the Majors.

A win at the TPC Sawgrass this weekend will give golfers a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour, a three-year invitational to the Masters plus three-year exemptions for the U.S Open, Open, and PGA Championship.

In 2023, the Players Championship Purse is valued at $25 million with the first prize winner will be taking home $4.5 million — a proportionate 25 percent increase from last year, when the winner’s share was $3.6 million.

Just over half of the field will be taking home a part of the purse at The Players Championship. The top-65 players make the cut, meaning anyone playing on Saturday is guaranteed at least $53,750.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of The Players Championship purse payout.



Position Prize Money 1 $4,500,000 2 $2,725,000 3 $1,725,000 4 $1,225,000 5 $1,025,000 6 $906,250 7 $843,750 8 $781,250 9 $731,250 10 $681,250 11 $631,250 12 $581,250 13 $531,250 14 $481,250 15 $456,250 16 $431,250 17 $406,250 18 $381,250 19 $356,250 20 $331,250 21 $306,250 22 $281,250 23 $261,250 24 $241,250 25 $221,250 26 $201,250 27 $193,750 28 $186,250 29 $178,750 30 $171,250 31 $163,750 32 $156,250 33 $148,750 34 $142,500 35 $136,250 36 $130,000 37 $123,750 38 $118,750 39 $113,750 40 $108,750 41 $103,750 42 $98,750 43 $93,750 44 $88,750 45 $83,750 46 $78,750 47 $73,750 48 $69,750 49 $66,250 50 $64,250 51 $62,750 52 $61,250 53 $60,250 54 $59,250 55 $58,750 56 $58,250 57 $57,750 58 $57,250 59 $56,750 60 $56,250 61 $55,750 62 $55,250 63 $54,750 64 $54,250 65 $53,750

2023 The Players Championship Purse Increases 25 Percent Compared to 2022

The Players Championship was renamed from the Tournament Players Championship in 1987. Like other Invitational tournaments, players must reach certain criteria to play in The Players Championship.

This year, it has been selected as a designated elevated event, meaning the purse is set to at least $20 million this year. However, since the 2022 purse was already worth $20 million, the Players Championship received an even bigger payout.

In 2023, the value of The Players Championship purse has gone up 25 percent 2023 from $20 million to $25 million.

The PGA Tour standard is 18 percent for the winner’s share, meaning first place takes home a cool $4.50 million this weekend at TPC Sawgrass.

The tournament has only been canceled once in its 49-year production, during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the purse has been increasing exponentially with $5 million added to the purse every year since then.

Since 2020, the purse has increased by 67 percent and the winner’s share has increased by almost $2 million.

Check out the table below to view The Players Championship purses since 2000.

Year Winner Purse (US$) Winner’s share ($) 2023 TBD 25,000,000 4,500,000 2022 Cameron Smith 20,000,000 3,600,000 2021 Justin Thomas 15,000,000 2,700,000 2020 Canceled after the first round due to the COVID-19 pandemic 15,000,000 2,700,000 2019 Rory McIlroy 12,500,000 2,250,000 2018 Webb Simpson 11,000,000 1,980,000 2017 Kim Si-woo 10,500,000 1,890,000 2016 Jason Day 10,500,000 1,890,000 2015 Rickie Fowler 10,000,000 1,800,000 2014 Martin Kaymer 10,000,000 1,800,000 2013 Tiger Woods (2) 9,500,000 1,710,000 2012 Matt Kuchar 9,500,000 1,710,000 2011 K. J. Choi 9,500,000 1,710,000 2010 Tim Clark 9,500,000 1,710,000 2009 Henrik Stenson 9,500,000 1,710,000 2008 Sergio García 9,500,000 1,710,000 2007 Phil Mickelson 9,000,000 1,620,000 2006 Stephen Ames 8,000,000 1,440,000 2005 Fred Funk 8,000,000 1,440,000 2004 Adam Scott 8,000,000 1,440,000 2003 Davis Love III (2) 6,500,000 1,170,000 2002 Craig Perks 6,000,000 1,080,000 2001 Tiger Woods 6,000,000 1,080,000 2000 Hal Sutton (2) 6,000,000 1,080,000

Golf Betting Guides 2023