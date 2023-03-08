Golf News and Rumors

The Players Championship 2023 Purse: Prize money up 25%, payout set at $4.5M

Gia Nguyen
The PGA Tour continues the Florida Swing and heads to TPC Sawgrass for one of the biggest events of the year, The 2023 Players Championship.

With $25 million on the line at TPC Sawgrass, this week will feature another stacked field, as the world’s best golfers head to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for a shot at the largest purse of the year.

The 2023 PLAYERS Championship purse increased 25% year-over-year in 2023. The winner is set to take home $4.5 million and one of the most prestigious wins of the season.

Scroll down below for a complete The Players Championship 2023 purse payout.

The Players Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

Often known as the fifth major, the Players Championship is the biggest PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year. Along with the largest purse, the Players Championship is the most prestigious event to win aside from the Majors.

A win at the TPC Sawgrass this weekend will give golfers a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour, a three-year invitational to the Masters plus three-year exemptions for the U.S Open, Open, and PGA Championship.

In 2023, the Players Championship Purse is valued at $25 million with the first prize winner will be taking home $4.5 million — a proportionate 25 percent increase from last year, when the winner’s share was $3.6 million.

Just over half of the field will be taking home a part of the purse at The Players Championship. The top-65 players make the cut, meaning anyone playing on Saturday is guaranteed at least $53,750.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of The Players Championship purse payout.

Position Prize Money
1 $4,500,000
2 $2,725,000
3 $1,725,000
4 $1,225,000
5 $1,025,000
6 $906,250
7 $843,750
8 $781,250
9 $731,250
10 $681,250
11 $631,250
12 $581,250
13 $531,250
14 $481,250
15 $456,250
16 $431,250
17 $406,250
18 $381,250
19 $356,250
20 $331,250
21 $306,250
22 $281,250
23 $261,250
24 $241,250
25 $221,250
26 $201,250
27 $193,750
28 $186,250
29 $178,750
30 $171,250
31 $163,750
32 $156,250
33 $148,750
34 $142,500
35 $136,250
36 $130,000
37 $123,750
38 $118,750
39 $113,750
40 $108,750
41 $103,750
42 $98,750
43 $93,750
44 $88,750
45 $83,750
46 $78,750
47 $73,750
48 $69,750
49 $66,250
50 $64,250
51 $62,750
52 $61,250
53 $60,250
54 $59,250
55 $58,750
56 $58,250
57 $57,750
58 $57,250
59 $56,750
60 $56,250
61 $55,750
62 $55,250
63 $54,750
64 $54,250
65 $53,750

2023 The Players Championship Purse Increases 25 Percent Compared to 2022

The Players Championship was renamed from the Tournament Players Championship in 1987. Like other Invitational tournaments, players must reach certain criteria to play in The Players Championship.

This year, it has been selected as a designated elevated event, meaning the purse is set to at least $20 million this year. However, since the 2022 purse was already worth $20 million, the Players Championship received an even bigger payout.

In 2023, the value of The Players Championship purse has gone up 25 percent 2023 from $20 million to $25 million.

The PGA Tour standard is 18 percent for the winner’s share, meaning first place takes home a cool $4.50 million this weekend at TPC Sawgrass.

The tournament has only been canceled once in its 49-year production, during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the purse has been increasing exponentially with $5 million added to the purse every year since then.

Since 2020, the purse has increased by 67 percent and the winner’s share has increased by almost $2 million.

Check out the table below to view The Players Championship purses since 2000.

Year Winner Purse

(US$)

 Winner’s

share ($)
2023 TBD 25,000,000 4,500,000
2022 Cameron Smith 20,000,000 3,600,000
2021 Justin Thomas 15,000,000 2,700,000
2020 Canceled after the first round due to the COVID-19 pandemic 15,000,000 2,700,000
2019 Rory McIlroy 12,500,000 2,250,000
2018 Webb Simpson 11,000,000 1,980,000
2017 Kim Si-woo 10,500,000 1,890,000
2016 Jason Day 10,500,000 1,890,000
2015 Rickie Fowler 10,000,000 1,800,000
2014 Martin Kaymer 10,000,000 1,800,000
2013 Tiger Woods (2) 9,500,000 1,710,000
2012 Matt Kuchar 9,500,000 1,710,000
2011 K. J. Choi 9,500,000 1,710,000
2010 Tim Clark 9,500,000 1,710,000
2009 Henrik Stenson 9,500,000 1,710,000
2008 Sergio García 9,500,000 1,710,000
2007 Phil Mickelson 9,000,000 1,620,000
2006 Stephen Ames 8,000,000 1,440,000
2005 Fred Funk 8,000,000 1,440,000
2004 Adam Scott 8,000,000 1,440,000
2003 Davis Love III (2) 6,500,000 1,170,000
2002 Craig Perks 6,000,000 1,080,000
2001 Tiger Woods 6,000,000 1,080,000
2000 Hal Sutton (2) 6,000,000 1,080,000

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
