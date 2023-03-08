The PGA Tour continues the Florida Swing and heads to TPC Sawgrass for one of the biggest events of the year, The 2023 Players Championship.
With $25 million on the line at TPC Sawgrass, this week will feature another stacked field, as the world’s best golfers head to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for a shot at the largest purse of the year.
The 2023 PLAYERS Championship purse increased 25% year-over-year in 2023. The winner is set to take home $4.5 million and one of the most prestigious wins of the season.
Scroll down below for a complete The Players Championship 2023 purse payout.
The Players Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
Often known as the fifth major, the Players Championship is the biggest PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year. Along with the largest purse, the Players Championship is the most prestigious event to win aside from the Majors.
A win at the TPC Sawgrass this weekend will give golfers a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour, a three-year invitational to the Masters plus three-year exemptions for the U.S Open, Open, and PGA Championship.
In 2023, the Players Championship Purse is valued at $25 million with the first prize winner will be taking home $4.5 million — a proportionate 25 percent increase from last year, when the winner’s share was $3.6 million.
Just over half of the field will be taking home a part of the purse at The Players Championship. The top-65 players make the cut, meaning anyone playing on Saturday is guaranteed at least $53,750.
Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of The Players Championship purse payout.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$4,500,000
|2
|$2,725,000
|3
|$1,725,000
|4
|$1,225,000
|5
|$1,025,000
|6
|$906,250
|7
|$843,750
|8
|$781,250
|9
|$731,250
|10
|$681,250
|11
|$631,250
|12
|$581,250
|13
|$531,250
|14
|$481,250
|15
|$456,250
|16
|$431,250
|17
|$406,250
|18
|$381,250
|19
|$356,250
|20
|$331,250
|21
|$306,250
|22
|$281,250
|23
|$261,250
|24
|$241,250
|25
|$221,250
|26
|$201,250
|27
|$193,750
|28
|$186,250
|29
|$178,750
|30
|$171,250
|31
|$163,750
|32
|$156,250
|33
|$148,750
|34
|$142,500
|35
|$136,250
|36
|$130,000
|37
|$123,750
|38
|$118,750
|39
|$113,750
|40
|$108,750
|41
|$103,750
|42
|$98,750
|43
|$93,750
|44
|$88,750
|45
|$83,750
|46
|$78,750
|47
|$73,750
|48
|$69,750
|49
|$66,250
|50
|$64,250
|51
|$62,750
|52
|$61,250
|53
|$60,250
|54
|$59,250
|55
|$58,750
|56
|$58,250
|57
|$57,750
|58
|$57,250
|59
|$56,750
|60
|$56,250
|61
|$55,750
|62
|$55,250
|63
|$54,750
|64
|$54,250
|65
|$53,750
2023 The Players Championship Purse Increases 25 Percent Compared to 2022
The Players Championship was renamed from the Tournament Players Championship in 1987. Like other Invitational tournaments, players must reach certain criteria to play in The Players Championship.
This year, it has been selected as a designated elevated event, meaning the purse is set to at least $20 million this year. However, since the 2022 purse was already worth $20 million, the Players Championship received an even bigger payout.
In 2023, the value of The Players Championship purse has gone up 25 percent 2023 from $20 million to $25 million.
The PGA Tour standard is 18 percent for the winner’s share, meaning first place takes home a cool $4.50 million this weekend at TPC Sawgrass.
The tournament has only been canceled once in its 49-year production, during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the purse has been increasing exponentially with $5 million added to the purse every year since then.
Since 2020, the purse has increased by 67 percent and the winner’s share has increased by almost $2 million.
Check out the table below to view The Players Championship purses since 2000.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
(US$)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|2023
|TBD
|25,000,000
|4,500,000
|2022
|Cameron Smith
|20,000,000
|3,600,000
|2021
|Justin Thomas
|15,000,000
|2,700,000
|2020
|Canceled after the first round due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|15,000,000
|2,700,000
|2019
|Rory McIlroy
|12,500,000
|2,250,000
|2018
|Webb Simpson
|11,000,000
|1,980,000
|2017
|Kim Si-woo
|10,500,000
|1,890,000
|2016
|Jason Day
|10,500,000
|1,890,000
|2015
|Rickie Fowler
|10,000,000
|1,800,000
|2014
|Martin Kaymer
|10,000,000
|1,800,000
|2013
|Tiger Woods (2)
|9,500,000
|1,710,000
|2012
|Matt Kuchar
|9,500,000
|1,710,000
|2011
|K. J. Choi
|9,500,000
|1,710,000
|2010
|Tim Clark
|9,500,000
|1,710,000
|2009
|Henrik Stenson
|9,500,000
|1,710,000
|2008
|Sergio García
|9,500,000
|1,710,000
|2007
|Phil Mickelson
|9,000,000
|1,620,000
|2006
|Stephen Ames
|8,000,000
|1,440,000
|2005
|Fred Funk
|8,000,000
|1,440,000
|2004
|Adam Scott
|8,000,000
|1,440,000
|2003
|Davis Love III (2)
|6,500,000
|1,170,000
|2002
|Craig Perks
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2001
|Tiger Woods
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2000
|Hal Sutton (2)
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
