The Ringer staff writer Sheil Kapadia has released his NFL Week 7 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season.

Check out The Ringer’s NFL Week 7 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

The Ringer’s NFL Week 7 Expert Picks and Predictions

The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia has published his expert picks and predictions for three 1 p.m. matchups for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants. Next, the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots. For the third game, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams.

Giants (+2.5)

Kapadia has the New York Giants winning at home as a 2.5-point underdog against the Washington Commanders in Week 7. “Despite losing to the Bills on Sunday night, the Giants played what was probably their best game of the season,” he wrote.

“They outgained the Bills and were one play away from stealing that game on the road. The Commanders’ offense started off hot against the Falcons last week, but then sputtered. Their defense came up with timely takeaways but still allowed 402 yards of offense to Atlanta.

“The matchup of Washington’s defensive line against the Giants’ offensive line gives me some concern, but overall, the Commanders defense has underperformed this season.

“Assuming it’s Tyrod Taylor starting at quarterback again, I think the Giants have a chance to ugly this game up and win a low-scoring affair. If nothing else, I think this game has the best nap potential for anyone who tunes in.”

Bills (-8.5)

Furthermore, Kapadia thinks the Buffalo Bills have a great shot at defeating the New England Patriots by double digits. “The best betting strategy of the past two years: Fade the Patriots as underdogs,” the Ringer contributor added.

“After last week’s loss to the Raiders, the Patriots have now failed to cover as underdogs in 11 (!) straight games with Mac Jones as their quarterback. There are no more disclaimers necessary. This is just a flat-out terrible team. They’re 1-5 and have been outscored by 80 points, which is second worst to only the Giants.

“The Bills’ offense has looked terrible over the past two weeks. And their injuries on defense are legitimately concerning. Buffalo was lucky to eke out a win over the Giants on Sunday night.

“Having said that, the Bills have owned the Patriots in recent years. They’ve won four straight against New England— all by at least 12 points — and now they get a Patriots team that is averaging 11.7 points per game. The Bills don’t have to be perfect. Their C-game should be enough to cover this number.”

Rams (-3)

Additionally, Kapadia predicts the Los Angeles Rams will do just enough to hang on to win at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I have an announcement to make: The days of me blindly taking Mike Tomlin as an underdog are over. I just can’t do it anymore,” he wrote.

“The Steelers are 53-31-4 (.631) against the spread as an underdog under Tomlin. Even in the past couple of years, post-Ben Roethlisberger, they’ve been great in this spot (9-5-1).

“But this current Steelers’ offense is just so, so painful to watch. Through six weeks, the Steelers’ offense is 29th in EPA per drive and 32nd in success rate.

“Meanwhile, I’ve really liked what I’ve seen from this Rams’ offense. They are fifth in EPA per drive and fourth in success rate. Matthew Stafford is consistently making tough throws, and Cooper Kupp has looked like his usual self since returning from injury.

“I’m so sorry, Mike. It didn’t have to end this way for us. We had a lot of good times. But as long as Matt Canada is calling offensive plays for you, I just can’t blindly follow the underdog trend. It’s not you; it’s me. I hope that we can still be friends.”

