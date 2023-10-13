The Ringer staff writer Sheil Kapadia has released his NFL Week 6 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 6 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out The Ringer’s NFL Week 6 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

The Ringer’s NFL Week 6 Expert Picks and Predictions

The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 6 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, Seattle Seahawks vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET. For the third game, New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Colts (+4)

Although Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has started four games and only finished one this season, Kapadia is still more inclined to pick the Colts this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Consistency has been a problem for the Jags.

“The Jaguars lit the Bills up for 29 first downs and 474 yards in their Week 5 victory in London. It was easily Jacksonville’s best win of the season,” he wrote. “Had they not turned the ball over twice in Buffalo territory, we’d be talking about an even more decisive victory.

“Having said that, I still don’t fully trust this Jaguars group. With the Colts, Saints, and Steelers coming up, I’d like to see them go on a run. Indy will turn to Gardner Minshew in this one, and we’ve seen enough of him over the years to know that Minshew can operate a competent offense. I’ll go ahead and take the points.”

Other NFL Week 6 expert picks are on the main page.

Bengals (-2.5)

Kapadia liked what he saw from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in last week’s 34-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Burrow threw three touchdowns and one interception while passing for 317 yards. More importantly, he completed 78% of his passes.

“A week ago, I didn’t know if Joe Burrow would look like Joe Burrow at any point this season. But in the Bengals’ Week 5 win over the Cardinals, he somehow looked like himself—navigating the pocket, scrambling, making second-reaction plays,” The Ringer contributor added.

“Not only did the Bengals win, but the Ravens lost; Cincinnati is 2-3 and somehow just one game out of first place in the AFC North! When we last saw the Seahawks in Week 4, rookie corner Devon Witherspoon was making plays all over the field in a Monday night win over the Giants.

“After a Week 1 loss to the Rams, the Seahawks have won three straight by a total of 37 points. I like both of these teams and should probably take the points. But I’m still not sold on Seattle’s defense. I think Burrow and the Bengals will do enough to cover.”

Patriots (+3)

Lastly, Kapadia believes this could be New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s final season with the organization. The Patriots have been outscored 72-3 over their last two games against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. New England is 1-4 for the first time since 2000. For the sake of their future, maybe they’re better off tanking.

“During this week’s episode of Extra Point Taken, I made the case that the Bill Belichick era in New England is effectively over. I believe there will never again be a relevant, successful Patriots team with Belichick running the show,” he wrote.

“Look at all the evidence. The organization (probably rightfully so) pinned last season on Belichick’s decision to let Matt Patricia run the offense. Belichick then made the uninspired decision to replace Patricia with Bill O’Brien. The offense has been worse!”

The coaching is bad, but the talent is a huge issue as well. Guess who’s in charge of personnel? Belichick! This was New England’s ‘We’ll give you one more year out of respect for everything you’ve done for the franchise’ season.

“And the Patriots are one of the worst teams in the NFL. They’ve been outscored by 76 points — second-worst to only the Giants. Maybe I’ll be proved wrong and the team will rebound in 2024, but this sure feels like the natural separation moment.”

For all of the Week 6 picks, head over to The Ringer. More NFL Week 6 expert picks are on the main page.

NFL Betting Guides 2023