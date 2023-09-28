Tiger Woods was spotted on the golf course this week but it wasn’t to play a round of golf. Instead, Woods was carrying clubs and caddying for his son, Charlie, at a Junior golf tournament.

It proved to be a special father-son moment, as Charlie secured a spot at the Notah Begay III National Championship in the 14-15 division with Tiger Woods as his caddie.

Not only was the 15-time major champion there to witness his son win the tournament but Charlie shot a career-best with scores of 71 and 66 at Mission Inn in Orlando.

Tiger Woods Caddies For Son Charlie at Junior Tournament

Of course, this is not the first time Tiger and Charlie teamed up at an event. In June, Charlie won a 14-15 age division Hurricane Junior Golf Tour event by eight shots. While Woods was still recovering from an ankle surgery at the time, he was seen driving around in the cart.

At the junior regional qualifier, Woods was walking alongside Charlie this weekend. He was very engaged and helped his son navigate the pressures of the tournament. Just like his father, Charlie put his clutch gene on display when he nailed two birdies in the final two holes to secure a one-shot victory.

“It’s great. We just stay in our own little world,” Charlie told tournament host Ryan Burr after about having his dad caddie for him. “We take it one shot at a time. He puts me in my place.”

Charlie Woods Win Notah Begay III National Championship’s Last Chance Regional

Last year, Woods missed out on the national championship in the 12-13 division despite shooting a 68 on the course and eventually finished T-4. He followed it up in 2023 with a career-best 66. As a result, Woods secured a spot in the national championships in November on the Kosati Pines Course at Coushatta Casino Resort in Louisiana.

“Shooting 68 last year and followed up with 66 this year, obviously, this course is great for me … you have to go shoot a low round to win this thing, and it’s not going to be given,” added Woods, “Just took it one shot at a time, don’t think too far ahead, and you just gotta keep eating. That’s it.”

For golf fans, this may not be the last time they will get to see Tiger Woods on the course this year.

Both Tiger and Charlie have played together in the past three PNC Championships.

While there hasn’t been any confirmation that the duo are playing in 2023, it is clear that Tiger will have Charlie focused for the National Championships first.

The 2023 PNC Championship is scheduled for December 14-17.

Golf Betting Guides 2023