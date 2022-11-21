Tom Brady Is Set To Star In His Own Hollywood Film

It looks like Tom Brady was busy during the offseason, the 45-year old dropped the first trailer of his movie “80 for Brady”.

The movie is set to be starring and produced by Brady himself. According to a Hollywood reporter, the film is based on a true story. The movie follows four women that play best friends and are New England Patriots fans that take a trip to see Brady and the Pats play in Super Bowl LI.

Tom Brady Movie Releases First Trailer

The film will feature nothing but the best cast of co-stars around Brady.

The cast featured a total of four Academy Award winners in Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, and Lily Tomlin.

Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is set to star in the movie as well. He will be playing himself with the script being based on his MVP performance during his Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The film is set to immortalize one of the most iconic wins in sports history, as Brady brought the Patriots back to win the Super Bowl in overtime after being down 28-3.

The comedy features also have cameos from other famous athletes and celebrities. In the trailer, Rob Gronkowski and celebrity chef Guy Fieri were also featured. Former Patriots who were a part of the Super Bowl LI winning team, including Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman, will also be in the film.

Check out the film trailer below.

A Look into Brady’s Retirement

It’s been an interesting year for Brady. He announced his retirement earlier this year after the 2021-2022 season before eventually returning before the start of training camp.

Off to a rough start in the 2022 season, Brady announced his divorce to long-time partner and supermodel Gisele Bundchen a few weeks ago.

There were even rumors that Brady would be making an appearance on the Masked Singer. While Brady shut this speculation down, it seems like the 45-year-old will be looking for other opportunities to stay in the spotlight after his career is over.