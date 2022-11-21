NFL News and Rumors

Tom Brady Is Set To Star In His Own Hollywood Film

Author image
Gia Nguyen
2 min read
Tom Brady Is Set To Star In His Own Hollywood Film
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

It looks like Tom Brady was busy during the offseason, the 45-year old dropped the first trailer of his movie “80 for Brady”.

The movie is set to be starring and produced by Brady himself. According to a Hollywood reporter, the film is based on a true story. The movie follows four women that play best friends and are New England Patriots fans that take a trip to see Brady and the Pats play in Super Bowl LI.

Tom Brady Movie Releases First Trailer

The film will feature nothing but the best cast of co-stars around Brady.

The cast featured a total of four Academy Award winners in Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, and Lily Tomlin.

Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is set to star in the movie as well. He will be playing himself with the script being based on his MVP performance during his Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The film is set to immortalize one of the most iconic wins in sports history, as Brady brought the Patriots back to win the Super Bowl in overtime after being down 28-3.

The comedy features also have cameos from other famous athletes and celebrities. In the trailer, Rob Gronkowski and celebrity chef Guy Fieri were also featured. Former Patriots who were a part of the Super Bowl LI winning team, including Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman, will also be in the film.

Check out the film trailer below.

A Look into Brady’s Retirement

It’s been an interesting year for Brady. He announced his retirement earlier this year after the 2021-2022 season before eventually returning before the start of training camp.

Off to a rough start in the 2022 season, Brady announced his divorce to long-time partner and supermodel Gisele Bundchen a few weeks ago.

There were even rumors that Brady would be making an appearance on the Masked Singer. While Brady shut this speculation down, it seems like the 45-year-old will be looking for other opportunities to stay in the spotlight after his career is over.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Tom Brady Is Set To Star In His Own Hollywood Film

Tom Brady Is Set To Star In His Own Hollywood Film

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  11min
NFL News and Rumors
Patterson Record Breaking TD
Three Best Touchdowns From NFL Sunday Week 11
Author image Kyle Curran  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. ‘plans to speak with Giants and Cowboys’
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Nov 20 2022
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_19429530_168396524_lowres (1)
NFL moves Browns-Bills game to Detroit amid historic snowstorm
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Nov 18 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Titans OC Todd Downing Arrested On DUI Charges After TNF Win
Titans OC Todd Downing Arrested On DUI Charges After TNF Win
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 18 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Browns-Bills Game Moved To Ford Field Due To Snowstorm
Browns-Bills Game Moved To Ford Field Due To Snowstorm
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 17 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Former Steelers’ WR Martavius Bryant Drafted In 1st Round of XFL Draft
Former Steelers’ WR Martavius Bryant Drafted In 1st Round of XFL Draft
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 17 2022
More News
Arrow to top