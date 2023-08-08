College Football

Top 5 Heaviest College Football Players in 2023: Where Does TCU Freshman Brione Ramsey-Brooks Rank?

David Evans
In 2023, size isn’t just an advantage—it’s a spectacle. College football’s heaviest players are turning heads, drawing attention, and redefining the game. The heaviest players are grabbing attention, and we have compiled a list of the biggest players in college football. TCU freshman Brione Ramsey-Brooks is a name that’s generating plenty of buzz as pics of the big offensive lineman hit social media. So, where does he stand? Here, we take a look at the top five heaviest college football players in 2023.

Beyond sheer size, these players pack talent and tenacity. From Brione’s rise to limelight to seasoned players leaving their mark, the narrative is rich. Prepare to delve deeper, explore the tales, and marvel at the prowess of 2023’s heaviest college football marvels.

Top Five Heaviest Players in College Football in 2023

Player School Position Weight (lbs) Height
Brione Ramsey-Brooks TCU OL 455 6-5
Desmond Watson Florida DL 439 6-5
Maximus Gibbs Jackson State OL 390 6-7
Samu Taumanupepe Texas A&M DL 380 6-3
Kalan Ellis Syracuse OL 375 6-6

1. Brione Ramsey-Brooks, TCU, OL, 6-5, 455 lbs

Bursting onto the college football scene, Brione’s stature has already become legendary. Social media buzzed when his images emerged, his larger-than-life presence popped on the screen. A crucial player for South Oak Cliff, he was pivotal in achieving back-to-back Texas 5A D-II state championships.

Holding accolades like the Texas 5A first-team all-state selection, Brione’s credentials speak volumes. To maximize his on-field presence, some weight adjustment might be in order. If he steps onto the turf weighing 455 lbs, he’ll solidify his place among the heaviest players to ever play the game.

2. Desmond Watson, Florida, DL, 6-5, 439 lbs

Desmond’s meteoric rise in two short years paints a picture of a dedicated athlete. His exemplary performance in the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon State showcases the extent of his abilities.

His constant displays of prowess, especially against formidable opponents like Georgia, position him as one of the must-watch heavyweights in college football. Tackles, game-changing fumbles, and recoveries punctuate Watson’s growing repertoire.

3. Maximus Gibbs, Jackson State, OL, 6-7, 390 lbs

The tale of Maximus Gibbs is one of evolution and adaptability. Beginning his journey at USC, he later found a new home at Jackson State in 2022. Originally an offensive lineman, his switch to the defensive line shows his adaptability and flexibility.

Aligning with the legendary Deion Sanders at Jackson State boosted his profile significantly. Even with Sanders’ move to Colorado, Gibbs remains a prominent figure among college football’s heaviest talents.

4. Samu Taumanupepe, Texas A&M, DL, 6-3, 380 lbs

Emerging from Humble, Texas, Samu’s trajectory to college football is nothing short of impressive. As a cornerstone of Atascocita’s 11-3 record during his freshman year, his influence on the field is clear.

With 60 tackles, including a memorable interception, Samu stands tall, both in height and in his 3-star rankings across platforms. Among the heaviest players, he promises an impactful future.

5. Kalan Ellis, Syracuse, OL, 6-6, 375 lbs

Kalan’s time at Syracuse is marked by consistent achievement and growth. Participating in 20 games across two seasons, he’s established himself as an integral part of the offensive lineup. The 2022 season was particularly notable for him, aiding Sean Tucker in achieving record stats.

Overcoming injuries and setbacks, his role in the transformation of Syracuse’s offensive line can’t be understated. As one of the heaviest players in the game, his impact is felt with every play.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
