Travis Kelce To Make Producing Debut On My Dead Friend Zoe

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
2 min read
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce stands and stares.

While most athletes say go to Disney World after winning the Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is headed to Hollywood instead. Kelce is making his producing debut on the film My Dead Friend Zoe, Variety reported Tuesday.

Travis Kelce To Make Producing Debut On My Dead Friend Zoe

Kelce is one of the investors in My Dead Friend Zoe, a low-budget dark comedy set to premiere at the 2024 South by Southwest Film Festival on March 9. Directed by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, My Dear Friend Zoe stars Natalie Morales, Ed Harris, and Morgan Freeman.

The film follows “a female Afghanistan veteran (Morales) who comes head-to-head with her Vietnam vet grandfather (Harris) at the family’s ancestral lake house.”

Kelce and the producers will finance the film through President Joe Biden’s green energy tax credits from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

Travis Kelce’s Storybook Year Continues

Kelce’s unbelievable last year feels like a Hollywood movie.

On the field, Kelce registered nine receptions for 93 yards in the Chiefs’ 25-22 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs became the first team since the New England Patriots in 2003-2004 to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Off the field, the 34-year-old has been in a relationship with Taylor Swift, which has caused his popularity to skyrocket.

Kelce hosts the well-received podcast New Heights with his brother Jason. Additionally, Kelce dipped his toe into acting by hosting Saturday Night Live on March 4, 2023.

Despite his interest in Hollywood, Kelce said he wants to return next season with hopes of the Chiefs becoming the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

Topics  
Chiefs NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

