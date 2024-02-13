Travis Kelce To Make Producing Debut On My Dead Friend Zoe

While most athletes say go to Disney World after winning the Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is headed to Hollywood instead. Kelce is making his producing debut on the film My Dead Friend Zoe, Variety reported Tuesday.

Kelce is one of the investors in My Dead Friend Zoe, a low-budget dark comedy set to premiere at the 2024 South by Southwest Film Festival on March 9. Directed by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, My Dear Friend Zoe stars Natalie Morales, Ed Harris, and Morgan Freeman.

The film follows “a female Afghanistan veteran (Morales) who comes head-to-head with her Vietnam vet grandfather (Harris) at the family’s ancestral lake house.”

Kelce and the producers will finance the film through President Joe Biden’s green energy tax credits from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

Travis Kelce’s Storybook Year Continues

Kelce’s unbelievable last year feels like a Hollywood movie.

On the field, Kelce registered nine receptions for 93 yards in the Chiefs’ 25-22 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs became the first team since the New England Patriots in 2003-2004 to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Off the field, the 34-year-old has been in a relationship with Taylor Swift, which has caused his popularity to skyrocket.

Kelce hosts the well-received podcast New Heights with his brother Jason. Additionally, Kelce dipped his toe into acting by hosting Saturday Night Live on March 4, 2023.

Despite his interest in Hollywood, Kelce said he wants to return next season with hopes of the Chiefs becoming the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.