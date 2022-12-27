Tua Tagovailoa Is Back In Concussion Protocol, Status Uncertain

The Miami Dolphins have been sliding in the playoff race, and it may be getting worse.

Following Sunday’s game, the Dolphins announced that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol.

The belief is that Tagovailoa was injured in the second quarter when he was hit while completing a pass. Tagovailoa finished the game, by throwing three fourth-quarter interceptions in a 26-20 loss to Green Bay on Sunday.

if this play at 2:40 was Tua’s concussion, here are his stats: pre-concussion: 9/12, 229 yds, 19.1 YPA, 1 TD, 0 INT post-concussion: 7/13, 81 yds, 6.2 YPA, 0 TD, 3 INTspic.twitter.com/0FvirTtxnR — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 26, 2022

It is currently unknown if he will miss Week 17’s game against New England. If Tagovailoa is unable to play, backup Teddy Bridgewater will get the start for a Dolphins team that has lost four in a row.

First and foremost, a concussion is the last thing that Tua Tagovailoa needs in his career and livelihood. He already missed time with a concussion earlier this season. A concussion that was so severe that he was taken off the field on a stretcher in a primetime game. And an injury that had analysts and pundits questioning his NFL future. A second head injury is not ideal, and the best hope is that he will be cleared sooner rather than later.

Miami Without Tua Tagovailoa

On the football field, this hurts the Dolphins in their playoff hunt further. In the two games that Tagovailoa was out, Miami struggled on offense, scoring under 20 points in both games. For better or worse, they had to play with their third-stringer after Bridgewater was hurt. The Dolphins lost both games, including a 40-17 loss to the New York Jets in Week Five. And to make matters worse, the Dolphins are already on a four-game skid. A losing streak that saw the Dolphins go from near the top of the AFC East to clinging on to the final wild-card spot.

The Dolphins are playing the New England Patriots in Foxboro on Sunday. The Patriots are one of the teams (along with the Jets) that are a game behind Miami in the standings.