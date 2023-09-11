There were lopsided and low-scoring events that permeated the NFL in Week 1 on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

One of the most interesting games was between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers.

For the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion and injury history in 2022 are well-documented.

However, his performance on Sunday seemingly indicates it is past history.



Here are some of the positives for the Dolphins from their Week 1 game and specifically from Tua’s performance.

Stephen A. Smith says Tua was the most impressive QB on Sunday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XoIkdyJjBM — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) September 11, 2023

1. Tua Was Not Sacked

For Tua’s sake and for the fate of the 2023 Dolphins, he needs to be protected.

Last season’s issues came from him getting hit too much.

Against the Chargers, he was not sacked one time.

Thought y’all needed a different perspective of Tua climbing the pocket pic.twitter.com/bDmgOTd1rd — micbro21 (@micbro21) September 11, 2023

2. Tua Rushed For 5 Yards

How is this a positive when Tua is a mobile quarterback?

We know Tua can run, but he did not have to against the Chargers.

He had 5 carries for 5 yards.

Tua was not running because his receivers were open, and he had time to throw.

3. Tua Threw For 466 Yards

Safe to say Tua’s performance yesterday was an all-time great 😏 pic.twitter.com/UZHfBtxL9b — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2023



As the Kansas City Chiefs well know, having Tyreek Hill on the roster is comparable to having a wide receiver with running back speed.

Hill was targeted 15 times and caught 11 balls for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns.

.@MichaelIrvin88: Tua & Tyreek are the most dangerous QB-WR duo in the NFL RT if you agree pic.twitter.com/eHVWGswN5Z — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 11, 2023

Tua’s revenge tour is underway.

Tua Tagovailoa is coming for everything he’s owed this year. Still thinking about this throw yesterday to lead 4th Q comeback over Chargers: pic.twitter.com/cZOnTEdaXC — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 11, 2023

With all of the offseason chatter about the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, it will be fun to watch this Miami Dolphins team as the season wears on.

They are on the road again in Week 2 facing the New England Patriots whose defense did a good job on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

This should be an intriguing matchup.

