Tua Tagovailoa Was Super In Week 1: Could The Miami Dolphins Be The Real Deal In 2023?

Wendi Oliveros
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa puts hands in warmer.

There were lopsided and low-scoring events that permeated the NFL in Week 1 on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

One of the most interesting games was between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers.

For the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion and injury history in 2022 are well-documented.

However, his performance on Sunday seemingly indicates it is past history.


Here are some of the positives for the Dolphins from their Week 1 game and specifically from Tua’s performance.

1. Tua Was Not Sacked

For Tua’s sake and for the fate of the 2023 Dolphins, he needs to be protected.

Last season’s issues came from him getting hit too much.

Against the Chargers, he was not sacked one time.

2. Tua Rushed For 5 Yards

How is this a positive when Tua is a mobile quarterback?

We know Tua can run, but he did not have to against the Chargers.

He had 5 carries for 5 yards.

Tua was not running because his receivers were open, and he had time to throw.

3. Tua Threw For 466 Yards


As the Kansas City Chiefs well know, having Tyreek Hill on the roster is comparable to having a wide receiver with running back speed.

Hill was targeted 15 times and caught 11 balls for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Tua’s revenge tour is underway.

With all of the offseason chatter about the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, it will be fun to watch this Miami Dolphins team as the season wears on.

They are on the road again in Week 2 facing the New England Patriots whose defense did a good job on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

This should be an intriguing matchup.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Topics  
Dolphins NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
