The 2-3 New York Jets will be forced to contend with the 5-0 Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles offense without two of their key defensive players.

Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed have been ruled out of the October 15, 4:25 PM EDT game due to concussions.

Jets now will be without their top two CBs vs. the Eagles, with Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed out due to concussions. https://t.co/3ltFglx7bI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2023

The Jets have never beaten the Eagles (0-12 head-to-head), and it now becomes an even bigger challenge to win for the first time on the 13 try on Sunday.

New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed will both miss the Philadelphia Eagles game. The Jets have never beaten the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/o2KwBfKQio — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) October 14, 2023

Expectations are high for both AJ Brown and Devonta Smith to have huge days.

AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith tomorrow with Sauce Gardner out: #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/S10VR4L9LX — Broad STweet 🔔🦅 (@Broad_STweet) October 14, 2023

It is worth noting that the Eagles are also without defensive stars.

Jalen Carter (ankle) and Darius Slay (knee) are both ruled out for Sunday.

Darius Slay and Jalen Carter will officially be OUT Sunday against the #Jets, per @RealDGunn. pic.twitter.com/E5DaAWsOJc — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) October 13, 2023

The Jets do have home field advantage in the game, but that could be marginal also since Eagles fans could buy tickets and make the short drive to the game.

Watch the Jets host the Eagles on FOX at 4:25 PM EDT on October 15.

