NFL News and Rumors

Two Top New York Jets CBs Are Out For Week 6 Philadelphia Eagles Game

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Sauce Gardner

The 2-3 New York Jets will be forced to contend with the 5-0 Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles offense without two of their key defensive players.

Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed have been ruled out of the October 15, 4:25 PM EDT game due to concussions.

The Jets have never beaten the Eagles (0-12 head-to-head), and it now becomes an even bigger challenge to win for the first time on the 13 try on Sunday.

Expectations are high for both AJ Brown and Devonta Smith to have huge days.

It is worth noting that the Eagles are also without defensive stars.

Jalen Carter (ankle) and Darius Slay (knee) are both ruled out for Sunday.

The Jets do have home field advantage in the game, but that could be marginal also since Eagles fans could buy tickets and make the short drive to the game.

Watch the Jets host the Eagles on FOX at 4:25 PM EDT on October 15.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Jets NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs

How to Watch Giants vs. Bills on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison
NFL Week 6 SGP & Parlay Picks: +568 Odds Among Our Best Parlay Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
Lions running back David Montgomery
NFL Week 6 Player Props: David Montgomery Anytime Touchdown
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
New Orleans Saints tight end foster Moreau
NFL Week 6 Expert Picks Against Spread: New Orleans Saints Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94), defensive tackle Jalen Carter
NFL Week 6 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 6 NFL Games
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Oct 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Highest Paid NFL Coaches 2022- Sean McVay
Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay Could Miss Week 6 Game For Very Important Reason
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Joel Bitonio
Cleveland Browns Guard Joel Bitonio Will Miss 1st Regular Season Game After 102 Consecutive Starts
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top