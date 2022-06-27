UFC 276 Fighter Payouts: Israel Adesanya to Earn Over $542k in Base Salary on Saturday

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier will be live from Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night. In this article, we’ll go over the UFC fight pay, salaries, and payouts for the UFC 276 fight card this weekend.

UFC 276 takes place this Saturday, July 2nd from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event is headlined by a double main event, as both the UFC middleweight and UFC men’s featherweight titles are on the line. Nigerian-born, New Zealand MMA superstar Israel Adesanya will defend his UFC middleweight gold against Jared Cannonier, while the co-main event will see the trilogy title bout between current UFC men’s featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovki, and former champion and future UFC Hall of Famer, ‘Blessed’ Max Holloway.

The former champion comes into Saturday’s bout having earned a performance bonus in four of his last six UFC appearances. With the 2020 meeting between Holloway and Volkanovski hailed as one of the best fights of the year, there’s no question that the trilogy bout will produce an action-packed title fight worthy of another stack of performance bonus paychecks for the two legendary UFC featherweights.

Projecting UFC Fighter Pay and Salaries

UFC fighters are unable to disclose their pay based on terms in their contracts, while the majority of state athletic commissions allow the UFC to keep those figures private.

Nevertheless, with a little bit of guesswork using previously disclosed figures and comparable terms, finding out roughly how much each fighter on this Saturday’s UFC 276 fight card gets paid is still very possible.

To find out more about UFC 276 fighter salaries, continue reading as we break down the potential payouts for each UFC fighter for this weekend’s UFC 276 fight card from Singapore.

Israel Adesanya to Earn Over $525k Worth of Base Pay at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya comes into his fifth UFC middleweight title defense riding an eleven-fight win streak, the second-longest winning streak in UFC middleweight history. Adesanya has earned performance bonuses in seven of his twelve UFC appearances, including five bonus checks for Performance of the Night, and two bonus checks for Fight of the Night.

Along with City Kick Boxing teammate Alexander Volkanovski, Adesanya will earn $42,000 in UFC incentive pay as a UFC champion and should earn an estimated $524,000 in base pay when it’s all said and done after UFC 276. Adesanya’s last disclosed base pay was a $500,000 check earned in his 2020 decision win over Yoel Romero at UFC 248.

UFC 276 Fighter Salaries | UFC Fighter Pay

To find out more about UFC 276 fighter pay, check out the chart below.

UFC 276 UFC Base Pay UFC Incentive Pay Total Guaranteed UFC Salary Israel Adesanya $500,000 $42,000 $542,000 Max Holloway $350,000 $32,000 $382,000 Alexander Volkanovski $250,000 $42,000 $292,000 Robbie Lawler $200,000 $21,000 $221,000 Donald Cerrone $200,000 $21,000 $221,000 Jared Cannonier $100,000 $32,000 $132,000 Jim Miller $104,000 $21,000 $125,000 Sean Strickland $64,000 $11,000 $75,000 Bryan Barberena $61,000 $11,000 $72,000 Brad Tavares $56,000 $16,000 $72,000 Uriah Hall $55,000 $16,000 $71,000 Alex Pereira $64,000 $4,000 $68,000 Pedro Munhoz $48,000 $16,000 $64,000 Jessica Eye $51,000 $11,000 $62,000 Sean O’Malley $40,000 $6,000 $46,000 Maycee Barber $29,000 $6,000 $35,000 Brad Riddell $22,000 $4,500 $26,500 Jalin Turner $12,000 $6,000 $18,000 Jessica-Rose Clark $12,000 $6,000 $18,000 André Muniz $12,000 $4,500 $16,500 Julija Stoliarenko $12,000 $4,500 $16,500 Ian Garry $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Gabriel Green $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Dricus du Plessis $12,000 $4,000 $16,000