UFC 276 Fighter Payouts: Israel Adesanya to Earn Over $542k in Base Salary on Saturday

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier will be live from Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night. In this article, we’ll go over the UFC fight pay, salaries, and payouts for the UFC 276 fight card this weekend.

UFC 276 takes place this Saturday, July 2nd from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event is headlined by a double main event, as both the UFC middleweight and UFC men’s featherweight titles are on the line. Nigerian-born, New Zealand MMA superstar Israel Adesanya will defend his UFC middleweight gold against Jared Cannonier, while the co-main event will see the trilogy title bout between current UFC men’s featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovki, and former champion and future UFC Hall of Famer, ‘Blessed’ Max Holloway.

The former champion comes into Saturday’s bout having earned a performance bonus in four of his last six UFC appearances. With the 2020 meeting between Holloway and Volkanovski hailed as one of the best fights of the year, there’s no question that the trilogy bout will produce an action-packed title fight worthy of another stack of performance bonus paychecks for the two legendary UFC featherweights.

Projecting UFC Fighter Pay and Salaries

UFC fighters are unable to disclose their pay based on terms in their contracts, while the majority of state athletic commissions allow the UFC to keep those figures private.

Nevertheless, with a little bit of guesswork using previously disclosed figures and comparable terms, finding out roughly how much each fighter on this Saturday’s UFC 276 fight card gets paid is still very possible.

To find out more about UFC 276 fighter salaries, continue reading as we break down the potential payouts for each UFC fighter for this weekend’s UFC 276 fight card from Singapore.

Israel Adesanya to Earn Over $525k Worth of Base Pay at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya comes into his fifth UFC middleweight title defense riding an eleven-fight win streak, the second-longest winning streak in UFC middleweight history. Adesanya has earned performance bonuses in seven of his twelve UFC appearances, including five bonus checks for Performance of the Night, and two bonus checks for Fight of the Night.

Along with City Kick Boxing teammate Alexander Volkanovski, Adesanya will earn $42,000 in UFC incentive pay as a UFC champion and should earn an estimated $524,000 in base pay when it’s all said and done after UFC 276. Adesanya’s last disclosed base pay was a $500,000 check earned in his 2020 decision win over Yoel Romero at UFC 248.

UFC 276 Fighter Salaries | UFC Fighter Pay

To find out more about UFC 276 fighter pay, check out the chart below.

UFC 276 UFC Base Pay UFC Incentive Pay Total Guaranteed UFC Salary
Israel Adesanya $500,000 $42,000 $542,000
Max Holloway $350,000 $32,000 $382,000
Alexander Volkanovski $250,000 $42,000 $292,000
Robbie Lawler $200,000 $21,000 $221,000
Donald Cerrone $200,000 $21,000 $221,000
Jared Cannonier $100,000 $32,000 $132,000
Jim Miller $104,000 $21,000 $125,000
Sean Strickland $64,000 $11,000 $75,000
Bryan Barberena $61,000 $11,000 $72,000
Brad Tavares $56,000 $16,000 $72,000
Uriah Hall $55,000 $16,000 $71,000
Alex Pereira $64,000 $4,000 $68,000
Pedro Munhoz $48,000 $16,000 $64,000
Jessica Eye $51,000 $11,000 $62,000
Sean O’Malley $40,000 $6,000 $46,000
Maycee Barber $29,000 $6,000 $35,000
Brad Riddell $22,000 $4,500 $26,500
Jalin Turner $12,000 $6,000 $18,000
Jessica-Rose Clark $12,000 $6,000 $18,000
André Muniz $12,000 $4,500 $16,500
Julija Stoliarenko $12,000 $4,500 $16,500
Ian Garry $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Gabriel Green $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Dricus du Plessis $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

*UFC 276 salary figures are estimations based on recently reported payouts or comparable fighter salaries. Figures for win bonus, not included.

UFC 276 Staff Salaries

Below, we’ll break down some of the projected staff salaries for UFC 276.

  • UFC Ring Girl Salary: $1,000 to $5,000 per event
  • UFC Referee Salary: $700 to $2,500 per event
  • UFC Announcer Salary: $50,000-$100,000 per event

UFC 276 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out over $345,000 worth of incentive pay to UFC fighters for UFC 276 this weekend. Last month at UFC 275, the UFC paid out $255,000 in incentive pay to UFC fighters.

The incentive pay generated by Venum sportswear’s multi-year sponsorship deal with the UFC is disbursed under the UFC’s promotional guidelines compliance program and is paid out in tiers, depending on each fighter’s tenure with the UFC. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4000, 4-5 fights pays out $4,5000, 6-10 bouts pays out $6,000, 11-15 pays out $11,000, 16-20 pays out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid out $32,000, while champions are paid out $42,000.

