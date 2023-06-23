UFC News and Rumors

UFC Jacksonville Weigh-In Results: Josh Emmett, Ilia Topuria on Point, 2 Others Miss Weight

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Fw_vlTcaQAIudeQ.0 (1)

The UFC Jacksonville weigh-ins took place on June 23, 2023, ahead of the UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria event on June 24, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. The event features a key featherweight bout between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria, as well as several other exciting matchups.

 Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria Make Weight

The featherweight contenders successfully stepped on the scale and made weight for their highly anticipated matchup. Josh Emmett weighed in at 145.5 pounds, while Ilia Topuria weighed in at 146 pounds. Both fighters looked to be in great shape and ready to put on a show for the fans.

Two Fighters Miss Weight

Unfortunately, two fighters on the card missed weight. Kleydson Rodriguez and Loik Radhzabov both  failed to make weight for their respective bouts. Rodriguez missed the flyweight limit by three pounds, coming in at 129 pounds and the fight with Tasturo Taira has now been scratched. Radzhabov also missed the lightweight limit by one and a half pounds, weighing in at 157.5 pounds but the fight is still on with Mateusz Rebecki.

Emmett vs. Topuria: A Clash of Featherweight Contenders

The main event of the evening features a clash between two of the top featherweight contenders in the UFC. Josh Emmett is currently ranked #5 in the division, while Ilia Topuria is ranked #9. Both fighters are coming off impressive victories and are looking to make a statement with a win on Saturday night.

Emmett is a powerful striker with knockout power in both hands. He has a record of 17-3 and is known for his devastating power and toughness inside the Octagon. Topuria, on the other hand, is a rising star in the division with a perfect record of 11-0. He is a well-rounded fighter with excellent grappling and striking skills.

UFC Jacksonville Weigh-In Results

Main Card (ABC, ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

  • Josh Emmett (145.5) vs. Ilia Topuria (146)
  • Amanda Ribas (125) vs. Maycee Barber (126)
  • Austen Lane (245.5) vs. Justin Tafa (266)
  • David Onama (146) vs. Gabriel Santos (145)
  • Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 11:30 a.m. ET)

  • Neil Magny (171) vs. Phil Rowe (171)
  • Randy Brown (171) vs. Wellington Turman (171)
  • Mateusz Rebecki (155.5) vs. Loik Radzhabov (157.25)* – Missed weight fined 20%
  • Tabatha Ricci (114) vs. Gillian Robertson (116)
  • Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5) vs. Joshua Van (125.25)
  • Trevor Peek (156) vs. Chepe Mariscal (154)
  • Jamall Emmers (146) vs. Jack Jenkins (145.5)
  • Tatsuro Taira (126) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (129)** – Fight is canceled
  • Sedriques Dumas (185) vs. Cody Brundage (186)

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
UFC Fight Night: Johnson v Reis

Rose Namajunas to face Manon Fiorot in Flyweight Debut at UFC Paris

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  6min
UFC News and Rumors
Alexa Grasso (UFC)
Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 booked for UFC Las Vegas card on Sept. 16
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  14min
UFC News and Rumors
anthony smith
Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann 2 set for UFC Singapore
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  41min
UFC News and Rumors
volkan oezdemir
Volkan Oezdemir vs. Azamat Murzakanov added to UFC Paris
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 22 2023
UFC News and Rumors
fe6d6230-f4db-11ed-bddb-ab5e1a75ab9d
Anthony Hernandez vs. Chris Curtis Set for September 16 UFC Event in Las Vegas
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 21 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ilia topuria
Ilia Topuria Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 21 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Josh_Emmett
Josh Emmett Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top