UFC Jacksonville Weigh-In Results: Josh Emmett, Ilia Topuria on Point, 2 Others Miss Weight

The UFC Jacksonville weigh-ins took place on June 23, 2023, ahead of the UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria event on June 24, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. The event features a key featherweight bout between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria, as well as several other exciting matchups.

Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria Make Weight

The featherweight contenders successfully stepped on the scale and made weight for their highly anticipated matchup. Josh Emmett weighed in at 145.5 pounds, while Ilia Topuria weighed in at 146 pounds. Both fighters looked to be in great shape and ready to put on a show for the fans.

Two Fighters Miss Weight

Unfortunately, two fighters on the card missed weight. Kleydson Rodriguez and Loik Radhzabov both failed to make weight for their respective bouts. Rodriguez missed the flyweight limit by three pounds, coming in at 129 pounds and the fight with Tasturo Taira has now been scratched. Radzhabov also missed the lightweight limit by one and a half pounds, weighing in at 157.5 pounds but the fight is still on with Mateusz Rebecki.

Emmett vs. Topuria: A Clash of Featherweight Contenders

The main event of the evening features a clash between two of the top featherweight contenders in the UFC. Josh Emmett is currently ranked #5 in the division, while Ilia Topuria is ranked #9. Both fighters are coming off impressive victories and are looking to make a statement with a win on Saturday night.

Emmett is a powerful striker with knockout power in both hands. He has a record of 17-3 and is known for his devastating power and toughness inside the Octagon. Topuria, on the other hand, is a rising star in the division with a perfect record of 11-0. He is a well-rounded fighter with excellent grappling and striking skills.

UFC Jacksonville Weigh-In Results

Main Card (ABC, ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Josh Emmett (145.5) vs. Ilia Topuria (146)

Amanda Ribas (125) vs. Maycee Barber (126)

Austen Lane (245.5) vs. Justin Tafa (266)

David Onama (146) vs. Gabriel Santos (145)

Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 11:30 a.m. ET)

Neil Magny (171) vs. Phil Rowe (171)

Randy Brown (171) vs. Wellington Turman (171)

Mateusz Rebecki (155.5) vs. Loik Radzhabov (157.25)* – Missed weight fined 20%

Tabatha Ricci (114) vs. Gillian Robertson (116)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5) vs. Joshua Van (125.25)

Trevor Peek (156) vs. Chepe Mariscal (154)

Jamall Emmers (146) vs. Jack Jenkins (145.5)

Tatsuro Taira (126) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (129)** – Fight is canceled

Sedriques Dumas (185) vs. Cody Brundage (186)

