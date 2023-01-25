NFL News and Rumors

Uncertainty Surrounding Mahomes’ Fitness Sparks Line Movement in Bengals’ Favor

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
patrick mahomes ankle
The AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals is shaping up to be a thrilling NFL matchup. The line at sportsbooks opened with the Chiefs as 2.5-point favorites, but has since shifted in favor of the Bengals, who are now 1-point favorites. The reason for the shift is the injury to Patrick Mahomes and the uncertainty surrounding his fitness.

Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend and was seen without a walking boot on Wednesday. Furthermore, he was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, but sportsbooks and fans alike are still questioning whether he will be at 100% come game time.

This uncertainty has led to a shift in the line, with many of the best US sportbooks now favoring the Bengals, who have won the last three games against the Chiefs, including the AFC Championship Game last season.

The Bengals have been on a roll this season, and their quarterback, Joe Burrow, has been a significant factor in their success. Burrow has led the team to victory against the best teams in the league, and the Bengals have even started calling Arrowhead “Burrowhead” because of his dominance over the Chiefs.

Mahomes’ injury status will be closely watched as the game approaches, and it could play a significant role in the outcome of the AFC Championship. The Bengals have the momentum and recent history on their side, but the Chiefs will be looking to exact revenge for last season’s defeat.

If Mahomes is not at 100%, the Bengals will be looking to take advantage and repeat their last three efforts against the Chiefs that have produced wins. However, if Mahomes is really at 100% the AFC Championship could develop into something of a shootout as both teams look to match each other with high-octane offense.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

