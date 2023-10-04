The Michigan State University (MSU) Spartans are on the hunt for a new head coach to replace Mel Tucker, with Urban Meyer’s name being thrown into the ring. However, Meyer has made it clear that he’s not interested in taking up the Spartans’ reins.



Urban Meyer Happy at FOX, Won’t Coach Michigan State

The saga of the MSU coaching search is still among the top topics in college football. The Spartans are in dire need of a seasoned helmsman to steer them through the rough waters of Big Ten competition.

Urban Meyer, with a resume glittering with accolades and achievements, seemed to be a good candidate. Yet, the reality is a stark contrast as Meyer has declined to don the Spartans’ Green and White, choosing to remain distanced from the role.

About the “reports” linking Urban Meyer to the Michigan State HC job… I just checked with him. There is zero truth to it with him being a candidate for it. He has no interest in that, and is happy with what he’s doing now at Fox Sports. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 4, 2023

He told The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman that he was happy with his role at FOX Sports and would not be seeking employment with MSU. Now, the search for the next MSU head coach turns elsewhere.

Possible Candidates to be Next MSU Head Coach

A few names have cropped up in the search for the successor to Mel Tucker. The Spartans could look in the direction of Oregon State head coach, Jonathan Smith.

Smith has brought the Beavers back to the national stage, with a 4-1 record this season, recently beating a much hyped Utah team. He turned the Beavers around from a 2-10 record in his first year in 2018 to 10-3 last season.

Another rumored option is Duke’s head coach, Mike Elko. Elko grabbed headlines when his Duke team beat Clemson 28-7 in the opening game of the year. A tough, close loss to a very good Notre Dame last week will only have bolstered his resume.

Wherever MSU looks for their next head coach, it won’t be Urban Meyer, but there is still cause for optimism for Spartans fans with the talent available in the college football coaching world.

College Football Betting Guides 2023