USA Today NFL Week 1 Expert Picks & Predictions

NFL Week 1 expert picks and predictions from USA Today writer and Arizona Republic contributor Jeremy Cluff are now available for the 2023 football season. His final score predictions, in-depth analyses, and regular picks for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are here.

Check out the USA Today NFL Week 1 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

USA Today NFL Week 1 Expert Picks and Predictions

USA Today writer Jeremy Cluff gave interesting predictions for these three Week 1 matchups of the 2023 NFL season at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday: Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings. Check out his explanations below for each pick.

Falcons (-3.5)

“Both teams have huge questions at quarterback,” Cluff wrote. “We think this game will be low scoring, with the defenses making some huge plays. Give the edge to the home team in Week 1.”

The Falcons are 35-21 all-time against the Panthers. Of course, Atlanta is 2-1 vs. Carolina in its last three meetings, including a 37-34 overtime win at home on Oct. 30, 2022. How will Panthers’ No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young fare against Atlanta’s defense?

During the preseason, Young passed for 129 yards, threw one touchdown, and completed 14 of 24 passes. However, since he’s a rookie, taking the Falcons to win is just the safer bet. The USA Today writer is offering sound advice. Other NFL Week 1 expert picks are on the main page.

Cluff’s final score prediction is Falcons 21, Panthers 20.

Ravens (-10)

Next, the Houston Texans are facing the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. “The Texans could be in for a very long season, and the Ravens could be in for a special season,” Cluff wrote. “At least, that is what we think we’ll be talking about after Baltimore routs Houston in Week 1.”

The Ravens hold an all-time record of 10-2 against the Texans. Houston hasn’t defeated Baltimore since Dec. 21, 2014. But it’s just a stat. Needless to say, the rosters are completely different nine years later. Even then, Houston finished 3-13-1 last season under former head coach Lovie Smith. Under new head coach DeMeco Ryans, the Texans will probably continue to struggle.

Cluff’s final score prediction: Ravens 30, Texans 16.

Vikings (-5.5)

Moreover, the Tom Brady-less Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. “The Buccaneers are turning to Baker Mayfield at QB,” Cluff added. “Will he resurrect his career in Tampa Bay? We don’t think he’ll look great in Week 1 against the Vikings.”

Will Tampa Bay return to its losing ways now that the seven-time Super Bowl champion has officially retired? Let’s just say that NFL fans are expecting a drastic drop-off in performance this season. Minnesota is 33-23 all-time vs. the Buccaneers. With Brady, the Bucs won 26-14 over the Vikings at home on Dec. 13, 2020.

Forget about all of that. Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles is 34-50 all-time in the regular season. Whether coaching the New York Jets or Buccaneers, Bowles has proven himself to be a terrible head coach. Tampa Bay has a lot of talent that was never properly utilized until Brady came along. Pick Minnesota. More NFL Week 1 expert picks are on the main page.

Cluff’s prediction: Vikings 27, Buccaneers 17.

NFL Betting Guides 2023