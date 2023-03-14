The PGA Tour rounds out the Florida Swing with the 2023 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor. After two weeks of elevated events, the PGA Tour cools off at the Copperhead Course.

Despite not being an elevated event, the field is surprisingly strong at Palm Harbor this weekend. The field features eight of the top-32 golfers in the world highlighted by world No.10 Justin Thomas.

With the Masters a month away, the Copperhead Course, known as the Snake Pit is a good test for the field. It’s one of the harder courses on the Tour with difficult green complexes.

Valspar Championship 2023: Copperhead Course Preview

The Copperhead Course is located at the Innisbrook Resort located north of Tampa Bay in Palm Harbor, Florida. The course measures at 7,340 yards for a par 71 that features Poa Trivialis greens.

It was a Larry Packard designed course in the early 1970s. It features narrow fairways and difficult green complexes. The field will be put to the test this weekend and positioning off the tee is absolutely essential.

Copperhead forces players to manage the difficult angles of the fairways. It’s most known for its famous three-hole stretch on the 16,17 and 18 known as the Snake Pit. The 16th hole par 4 has been nicknamed the Moccasin. The hole measures at 460 yards and doglegs right into an elevated green with trouble positioned on both sides of the fairway.

The 17th hole is a 215-yard par three that is nicknamed Rattler. Finishing off with the 18th hole that is 445 yard par four with bunkers on each side of the fairway, known as the Copperhead.

The course is tough with trouble positioned everywhere. In the last 10 years, no one has shot below a 17 with past champions like Bam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Adam Hadwin, Kevin Streelman, and more.

