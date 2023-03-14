The PGA Tour ends the Florida Swing with the 2023 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. The field will gear up for one of the tougher tests of the season at Copperhead Course, which features a famous three-hole stretch on 16, 17, and 18 known as the Snake Pit.

The Valspar Championship isn’t an elevated event but still offers players a chance to play for an $8.1 million purse. As a result, the tournament drew a surprisingly strong field with eight of the top-32 players in the Official World Golf Rankings heading to Copperhead this weekend.

Unlike other PGA Tour events, the 2023 Valspar Championship purse increased by only 3.85 percent in 2023. The winner is set to take home $1.458 million.

Scroll down below for a complete The Valspar Championship 2023 purse payout.

Valspar Championship 2023 Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts

The Valspar Championship is a fairly new event on the PGA Tour. It was established in 2000 and introduced as the Tampa Bay Classic. For the last two decades, the event struggled with finding a reliable sponsor. It transitioned from the Chrysler Championship to PODS Championship to the Valspar Championship in 2014.

The timing of the event has also changed since its introduction on the Tour, however, it officially became part of the Florida Swing in 2007.

In 2023, the Valspar Championship purse is valued at $8.1 million with the first prize winner taking home $1.458 million, a year-over-year increase of 3.85 percent.

Just over half of the field will be taking home a share of the purse at the 2023 Valspar Championship. The top-65 players make the cut, meaning anyone playing on Saturday is guaranteed at least $17,415.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Valspar Championship purse payout.



Position Prize Money 1 $1,458,000 2 $882,900 3 $558,900 4 $396,900 5 $332,100 6 $293,625 7 $273,375 8 $253,125 9 $236,925 10 $220,725 11 $204,525 12 $188,325 13 $172,125 14 $155,925 15 $147,825 16 $139,725 17 $131,625 18 $123,525 19 $115,425 20 $107,325 21 $99,225 22 $91,125 23 $84,645 24 $78,165 25 $71,685 26 $65,205 27 $62,775 28 $60,345 29 $57,915 30 $55,485 31 $53,055 32 $50,625 33 $48,195 34 $46,170 35 $44,145 36 $42,120 37 $40,095 38 $38,475 39 $36,855 40 $35,235 41 $33,615 42 $31,995 43 $30,375 44 $28,755 45 $27,135 46 $25,515 47 $23,895 48 $22,599 49 $21,465 50 $20,817 51 $20,331 52 $19,845 53 $19,521 54 $19,197 55 $19,035 56 $18,873 57 $18,711 58 $18,549 59 $18,387 60 $18,225 61 $18,063 62 $17,901 63 $17,739 64 $17,577 65 $17,415

2023 Valspar Championship Purse Increases 3.85% Percent Compared to 2022

The Valspar Championship sits one week after the Players Championship and a few weeks before the Masters, making it a popular tournament for players that are preparing for the four Majors.

While some players choose to relax before heading to Texas, the Valspar Championship is hosted at one of the most challenging courses on the Tour. It represents a good test for players, especially with the first Major around the corner.

When it comes to events leading up to the Majors, players are more desperate to rank, making some of the smaller events even more competitive.

In 2023, the value of The Valspar Championship purse has gone up 3.85 percent from $7.8 million to $8.1 million in 2023.

The PGA Tour standard is 18 percent for the winner’s share, meaning first place takes home a cool $1.458 million this weekend at Copperhead Course.

Check out the table below to view the Valspar Championship purses since 2014.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s Share ($) 2023 TBD 8,100,000 1,458,000 2022 Sam Burns (2) 7,800,000 1,404,000 2021 Sam Burns 6,900,000 1,242,000 2020 Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic 2019 Paul Casey (2) 6,700,000 1,206,000 2018 Paul Casey 6,500,000 1,170,000 2017 Adam Hadwin 6,300,000 1,134,000 2016 Charl Schwartzel 6,100,000 1,098,000 2015 Jordan Spieth 5,900,000 1,062,000 2014 John Senden 5,700,000 1,026,000

Golf Betting Guides 2023