Valspar Championship 2023 Purse: Prize money up 3.85%, payout set at $1.458M

Gia Nguyen
The PGA Tour ends the Florida Swing with the 2023 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. The field will gear up for one of the tougher tests of the season at Copperhead Course, which features a famous three-hole stretch on 16, 17, and 18 known as the Snake Pit.

The Valspar Championship isn’t an elevated event but still offers players a chance to play for an $8.1 million purse. As a result, the tournament drew a surprisingly strong field with eight of the top-32 players in the Official World Golf Rankings heading to Copperhead this weekend.

Unlike other PGA Tour events, the 2023 Valspar Championship purse increased by only 3.85 percent in 2023. The winner is set to take home $1.458 million.

Scroll down below for a complete The Valspar Championship 2023 purse payout.

Valspar Championship 2023 Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts

The Valspar Championship is a fairly new event on the PGA Tour. It was established in 2000 and introduced as the Tampa Bay Classic. For the last two decades, the event struggled with finding a reliable sponsor. It transitioned from the Chrysler Championship to PODS Championship to the Valspar Championship in 2014.

The timing of the event has also changed since its introduction on the Tour, however, it officially became part of the Florida Swing in 2007.

In 2023, the Valspar Championship purse is valued at $8.1 million with the first prize winner taking home $1.458 million, a year-over-year increase of 3.85 percent.

Just over half of the field will be taking home a share of the purse at the 2023 Valspar Championship. The top-65 players make the cut, meaning anyone playing on Saturday is guaranteed at least $17,415.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Valspar Championship purse payout.

Position Prize Money
1 $1,458,000
2 $882,900
3 $558,900
4 $396,900
5 $332,100
6 $293,625
7 $273,375
8 $253,125
9 $236,925
10 $220,725
11 $204,525
12 $188,325
13 $172,125
14 $155,925
15 $147,825
16 $139,725
17 $131,625
18 $123,525
19 $115,425
20 $107,325
21 $99,225
22 $91,125
23 $84,645
24 $78,165
25 $71,685
26 $65,205
27 $62,775
28 $60,345
29 $57,915
30 $55,485
31 $53,055
32 $50,625
33 $48,195
34 $46,170
35 $44,145
36 $42,120
37 $40,095
38 $38,475
39 $36,855
40 $35,235
41 $33,615
42 $31,995
43 $30,375
44 $28,755
45 $27,135
46 $25,515
47 $23,895
48 $22,599
49 $21,465
50 $20,817
51 $20,331
52 $19,845
53 $19,521
54 $19,197
55 $19,035
56 $18,873
57 $18,711
58 $18,549
59 $18,387
60 $18,225
61 $18,063
62 $17,901
63 $17,739
64 $17,577
65 $17,415

2023 Valspar Championship Purse Increases 3.85% Percent Compared to 2022

The Valspar Championship sits one week after the Players Championship and a few weeks before the Masters, making it a popular tournament for players that are preparing for the four Majors.

While some players choose to relax before heading to Texas, the Valspar Championship is hosted at one of the most challenging courses on the Tour. It represents a good test for players, especially with the first Major around the corner.

When it comes to events leading up to the Majors, players are more desperate to rank, making some of the smaller events even more competitive.

In 2023, the value of The Valspar Championship purse has gone up 3.85 percent from $7.8 million to $8.1 million in 2023.

The PGA Tour standard is 18 percent for the winner’s share, meaning first place takes home a cool $1.458 million this weekend at Copperhead Course.

Check out the table below to view the Valspar Championship purses since 2014.

Year Winner Purse

($)

 Winner’s

Share ($)
2023 TBD 8,100,000 1,458,000
2022 Sam Burns (2) 7,800,000 1,404,000
2021 Sam Burns 6,900,000 1,242,000
2020 Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
2019 Paul Casey (2) 6,700,000 1,206,000
2018 Paul Casey 6,500,000 1,170,000
2017 Adam Hadwin 6,300,000 1,134,000
2016 Charl Schwartzel 6,100,000 1,098,000
2015 Jordan Spieth 5,900,000 1,062,000
2014 John Senden 5,700,000 1,026,000

