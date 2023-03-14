The PGA Tour ends the Florida Swing with the 2023 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. The field will gear up for one of the tougher tests of the season at Copperhead Course, which features a famous three-hole stretch on 16, 17, and 18 known as the Snake Pit.
The Valspar Championship isn’t an elevated event but still offers players a chance to play for an $8.1 million purse. As a result, the tournament drew a surprisingly strong field with eight of the top-32 players in the Official World Golf Rankings heading to Copperhead this weekend.
Unlike other PGA Tour events, the 2023 Valspar Championship purse increased by only 3.85 percent in 2023. The winner is set to take home $1.458 million.
Valspar Championship 2023 Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts
The Valspar Championship is a fairly new event on the PGA Tour. It was established in 2000 and introduced as the Tampa Bay Classic. For the last two decades, the event struggled with finding a reliable sponsor. It transitioned from the Chrysler Championship to PODS Championship to the Valspar Championship in 2014.
The timing of the event has also changed since its introduction on the Tour, however, it officially became part of the Florida Swing in 2007.
In 2023, the Valspar Championship purse is valued at $8.1 million with the first prize winner taking home $1.458 million, a year-over-year increase of 3.85 percent.
Just over half of the field will be taking home a share of the purse at the 2023 Valspar Championship. The top-65 players make the cut, meaning anyone playing on Saturday is guaranteed at least $17,415.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$1,458,000
|2
|$882,900
|3
|$558,900
|4
|$396,900
|5
|$332,100
|6
|$293,625
|7
|$273,375
|8
|$253,125
|9
|$236,925
|10
|$220,725
|11
|$204,525
|12
|$188,325
|13
|$172,125
|14
|$155,925
|15
|$147,825
|16
|$139,725
|17
|$131,625
|18
|$123,525
|19
|$115,425
|20
|$107,325
|21
|$99,225
|22
|$91,125
|23
|$84,645
|24
|$78,165
|25
|$71,685
|26
|$65,205
|27
|$62,775
|28
|$60,345
|29
|$57,915
|30
|$55,485
|31
|$53,055
|32
|$50,625
|33
|$48,195
|34
|$46,170
|35
|$44,145
|36
|$42,120
|37
|$40,095
|38
|$38,475
|39
|$36,855
|40
|$35,235
|41
|$33,615
|42
|$31,995
|43
|$30,375
|44
|$28,755
|45
|$27,135
|46
|$25,515
|47
|$23,895
|48
|$22,599
|49
|$21,465
|50
|$20,817
|51
|$20,331
|52
|$19,845
|53
|$19,521
|54
|$19,197
|55
|$19,035
|56
|$18,873
|57
|$18,711
|58
|$18,549
|59
|$18,387
|60
|$18,225
|61
|$18,063
|62
|$17,901
|63
|$17,739
|64
|$17,577
|65
|$17,415
2023 Valspar Championship Purse Increases 3.85% Percent Compared to 2022
The Valspar Championship sits one week after the Players Championship and a few weeks before the Masters, making it a popular tournament for players that are preparing for the four Majors.
While some players choose to relax before heading to Texas, the Valspar Championship is hosted at one of the most challenging courses on the Tour. It represents a good test for players, especially with the first Major around the corner.
When it comes to events leading up to the Majors, players are more desperate to rank, making some of the smaller events even more competitive.
In 2023, the value of The Valspar Championship purse has gone up 3.85 percent from $7.8 million to $8.1 million in 2023.
The PGA Tour standard is 18 percent for the winner’s share, meaning first place takes home a cool $1.458 million this weekend at Copperhead Course.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
($)
|Winner’s
Share ($)
|2023
|TBD
|8,100,000
|1,458,000
|2022
|Sam Burns (2)
|7,800,000
|1,404,000
|2021
|Sam Burns
|6,900,000
|1,242,000
|2020
|Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
|2019
|Paul Casey (2)
|6,700,000
|1,206,000
|2018
|Paul Casey
|6,500,000
|1,170,000
|2017
|Adam Hadwin
|6,300,000
|1,134,000
|2016
|Charl Schwartzel
|6,100,000
|1,098,000
|2015
|Jordan Spieth
|5,900,000
|1,062,000
|2014
|John Senden
|5,700,000
|1,026,000
