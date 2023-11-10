NFL News and Rumors

Will Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Return in Week 10?

Dan Girolamo
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been out with a hamstring injury for over a month. Will the All-Pro receiver return in Week 10?

Jefferson injured his right hamstring in a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 8. Jefferson was placed on IR, causing him to miss the last four games.

The good news is that Jefferson returned to practice this week, opening his 21-day practice window. However, don’t expect Jefferson to return for Sunday’s Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints, saying he won’t play until he feels fully healthy.

“It’s all about how I’m feeling and how strong the hamstring is. Hamstring is difficult injury because it lingers,” Jefferson told reporters Thursday. “It comes back from time to time if you don’t put the right treatment into it. The guys and the rest of the coaching staff in this building know my worth on the field. They want me 100 percent. As I do as well. I don’t want to go out there 80, 90 percent and have the chance of hurting it again. It’s day to day, like I said, and when that time comes I’ll definitely be ready to step out on that field.”

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said earlier this week that he does not expect Jefferson to play. O’Connell mentioned it would be “a little aggressive” for his star wide receiver to take the field on Sunday.

The deadline for the Vikings to add Jefferson to their active roster is Nov. 29.

Minnesota Vikings Have Turned Their Season Around

When Jefferson went out, the Vikings were 1-4. Since the Oct. 8 loss to the Chiefs, the Vikings have won four straight games to reach 5-4.

During that time, the Vikings lost Kirk Cousins for the season with a torn Achilles. Backup quarterbacks Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall have also been lost to injury, leading the front office to trade for Arizona’s Joshua Dobbs.

After a heroic effort in Week 9, highlighted by a game-winning drive, Dobbs will start against the Saints.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
