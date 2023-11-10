Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been out with a hamstring injury for over a month. Will the All-Pro receiver return in Week 10?

Will Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Return in Week 10?

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is BACK (at practice). pic.twitter.com/6J6Buf1KIE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2023

Jefferson injured his right hamstring in a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 8. Jefferson was placed on IR, causing him to miss the last four games.

The good news is that Jefferson returned to practice this week, opening his 21-day practice window. However, don’t expect Jefferson to return for Sunday’s Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints, saying he won’t play until he feels fully healthy.

“It’s all about how I’m feeling and how strong the hamstring is. Hamstring is difficult injury because it lingers,” Jefferson told reporters Thursday. “It comes back from time to time if you don’t put the right treatment into it. The guys and the rest of the coaching staff in this building know my worth on the field. They want me 100 percent. As I do as well. I don’t want to go out there 80, 90 percent and have the chance of hurting it again. It’s day to day, like I said, and when that time comes I’ll definitely be ready to step out on that field.”

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said earlier this week that he does not expect Jefferson to play. O’Connell mentioned it would be “a little aggressive” for his star wide receiver to take the field on Sunday.

The deadline for the Vikings to add Jefferson to their active roster is Nov. 29.

Minnesota Vikings Have Turned Their Season Around

"No, I said it earlier this week, I think that would be, aggressive, was the word that I used, but also I just think we just need to be smart."#Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell answers @AdamSchein on whether Justin Jefferson could play this weekend. 📷: https://t.co/OI2r3NO7bM pic.twitter.com/iV7hR5O0te — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) November 9, 2023

When Jefferson went out, the Vikings were 1-4. Since the Oct. 8 loss to the Chiefs, the Vikings have won four straight games to reach 5-4.

During that time, the Vikings lost Kirk Cousins for the season with a torn Achilles. Backup quarterbacks Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall have also been lost to injury, leading the front office to trade for Arizona’s Joshua Dobbs.

After a heroic effort in Week 9, highlighted by a game-winning drive, Dobbs will start against the Saints.