Viktor Hovland Season Earnings Jump By 67.5% To Record $34M With Tour Championship Win

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
The PGA Tour season ended on Sunday night with Victor Hovland winning his second consecutive FedEx Playoffs event at the Tour Championship. It was the biggest and final payday of the season, as the top 30 players on the FedEx Cup standings headed to East Lake Golf Club for a shot at $75 million

Even with the staggered stroke system the FedEx Cup implements, Hovland closed with a 7-under 63 at East Lake Country Club for his first-ever FedEx Cup title. He won two events during the FedEx Cup Playoffs, finishing with a total 2023 season earnings of over $34.5 million.

Viktor Hovland Wins Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club

After winning the Tour Championship, Hovland became the third youngest FedEx Cup champion of all time at the age of 25.

His Tour Championship win marked his third tournament win of the PGA Tour season and his sixth overall on the circuit.

With his win at East Lake, Hovland has climbed to fourth in the world rankings.

Hovland has a rich history in Atlanta and a particular affinity for East Lake Golf Course. He won his second consecutive collegiate tournament at East Lake in October 2018. He shot 68 to earn the medalist honors.

Now, four years after turning pro, Hovland won his first FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Club.

Viktor Hovland Sets New Single-Season PGA Tour Earnings Record

It’s been an absolutely unforgettable season for Hovland. He has three wins under his belt this season including the Memorial Tournament, the BMW Championship, and Tour Championship.

He won two back-to-back events during the FedEx Cup Playoffs, earning him a grand total of $21,600,000 in just two weeks. Since his win at the BMW Championship, Hovland has increased his season earnings by 167.2 percent to $34,512,236, a new single-season record on the PGA Tour.

His career earnings have also increased by a staggering 67.5% after those two wins. The BMW Championship paid out a winner’s share $3.6 million while the Tour Championship earned him an $18 million payout.

After Hovland ($34.5M), Scottie Scheffler ($26.4 million), Jon Rahm ($21.3 million), McIlroy ($20.3 million), and Clark ($17.8 million) were among the highest-paid golfers on the PGA Tour this season.

With McIlroy, Rahm, and Hovland all competing for the European team, the trio will be a major threat to the U.S. in the Ryder Cup.

Golf News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
