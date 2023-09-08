WalterFootball NFL Week 1 Expert Picks & Predictions

WalterFootball released his NFL Week 1 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 NFL season. Three projected winners with logical explanations for each game in Week 1 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured below.

Check out WalterFootball’s NFL Week 1 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

WalterFootball’s NFL Week 1 Expert Picks and Predictions

WalterFootball has made his expert picks and predictions for three Week 1 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday, Sept. 10. Next, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns at the same time. The third 1 p.m. matchup is Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints. Feel free to read his explanations for each individual pick.

Falcons (-3.5)

For his first pick, WalterFootball liked the Atlanta Falcons at -2.5 to defeat the Carolina Panthers at home. After a line shift, he’s not confident in this NFC South matchup. “I no longer like the Falcons at -3.5. The case could be made that Atlanta by three is the most likely result of this game,” he said.

“If you don’t believe me, when games are lined -3.5, the result of three occurs 17.5 percent of the time! I’ve always said that if you bet a -3.5, you need a damn good reason to do so, and I can’t really find one here.

“I think the Falcons are better than the Panthers, and I like the idea of fading a new coach-new quarterback dynamic, but it’s not like Atlanta is some established juggernaut.

“There’s a chance I could be wrong about the Falcons being improved, and call me crazy, but I don’t trust [Falcons quarterback Desmond] Ridder to consistently cover a -3.5 line unless he’s playing an absolutely dreadful team like the Falcons. I’m still going to pick the Falcons, but I won’t be betting them. I wish I had done so earlier this summer.”

Walt has the Falcons winning 20-14 over the Panthers.

Browns (+1.5)

Additionally, Walt believes the Cleveland Browns could very well upset the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. Cleveland is 5-1 in its last six meetings against Cincinnati. “The Browns, for whatever reason, have had the Bengals number,” he wrote. “I can’t explain why, but that’s been the case.

“And now, the Bengals are supposed to beat the Browns on the road with Burrow possibly being less than 100 percent? I’m not buying it. I like Cleveland, if you couldn’t tell. This, however, is not a big play because I just don’t know what to make of Watson.

“As stated earlier, he was putrid in the preseason, so if that continues, the Bengals could find a way to win this game. Still, it seems like the Browns have a nice advantage going against an injured quarterback as home underdogs.”

WalterFootball has the Browns winning 27-24 over the Bengals. More NFL expert picks and predictions are on the main page.

Titans (+3)

Furthermore, WalterFootball is riding with the Tennessee Titans to defeat the New Orleans Saints as a 3-point road underdog. “I don’t understand what everyone’s obsession with the Saints is. Everyone seems to believe they’ll win the NFC South, yet they have no pass rush, and they also have issues on the offensive line,” he added.

“And for the first three weeks, Kamara is out as well. Oh, and the Saints are extremely poorly coached. [New Orleans coach] Dennis Allen is atrocious, giving the Titans a huge edge with [Tennessee coach] Mike Vrabel. It just so happens that Vrabel is excellent when it comes to covering as an underdog, making Tennessee very appealing.

“Then again, the argument could be made that the Titans shouldn’t even be underdogs in the first place. My personal line says this spread should be Tennessee -1.5, so I love the 4.5 points of value.

“That’s a marginal difference of 10.8 percent, which is tremendous. With the coaching mismatch and spread value, the Titans are an obvious choice to be one of the top plays of the week. I’d love this even more if we were still getting +3.5, but the sharps took care of that.”

WalterFootball has the Titans winning 19-16 over the Saints. The full list is on his site. More NFL Week 1 expert picks are on the main page.

