How to Watch the 2024 NFL Divisional Round | Free Live Stream

The 2024 NFL Playoffs head to the second round this weekend. Find out how to watch the 2024 NFL Divisional Round with a free live stream.

Only eight teams remain in the 2024 NFL Playoffs. After earning a bye, the top seeds in each conference – Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers – begin their respective postseason campaigns on Saturday.

Find out how to watch every game during the Divisional Round.

How to Watch Texans vs. Ravens: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Texans vs. Ravens

📅 Date : Saturday – Jan. 20, 2024

: Saturday – Jan. 20, 2024 🕗 Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, Maryland

: M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, Maryland 📺 TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

How to Watch Packers vs. 49ers: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Packers vs. 49ers

📅 Date : Saturday – Jan. 20, 2024

: Saturday – Jan. 20, 2024 🕗 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, California

: Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, California 📺 TV Channel: Fox, Fox Deportes

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Lions: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Buccaneers vs. Lions

📅 Date : Sunday – Jan. 21, 2024

: Sunday – Jan. 21, 2024 🕗 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Ford Field – Detroit, Michigan

: Ford Field – Detroit, Michigan 📺 TV Channel: NBC, Peacock, Universo

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bills: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Chiefs vs. Bills

📅 Date : Sunday – Jan. 21, 2024

: Sunday – Jan. 21, 2024 🕗 Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, New York

: Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, New York 📺 TV Channel: CBS, Paramount+

How to Watch the 2024 NFL Divisional Round With A Free Live Stream

