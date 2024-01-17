NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch the 2024 NFL Divisional Round | Free Live Stream

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) hands off the ball to running back Christian McCaffrey (23)

The 2024 NFL Playoffs head to the second round this weekend. Find out how to watch the 2024 NFL Divisional Round with a free live stream. 

Only eight teams remain in the 2024 NFL Playoffs. After earning a bye, the top seeds in each conference – Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers – begin their respective postseason campaigns on Saturday.

Find out how to watch every game during the Divisional Round.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

How to Watch Texans vs. Ravens: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Lamar Jackson (8)
Dec 10, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
  • 🏈 Game: Texans vs. Ravens
  • 📅 Date: Saturday – Jan. 20, 2024
  • 🕗 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, Maryland
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
Bet Houston Texans Baltimore Ravens Play
Moneyline +360 -450 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +9.5 (-110) -9.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

How to Watch Packers vs. 49ers: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown run in the fourth quarter agains the New Orleans Saints during their football game Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
  • 🏈 Game: Packers vs. 49ers
  • 📅 Date: Saturday – Jan. 20, 2024
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, California
  • 📺 TV Channel: Fox, Fox Deportes
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
Bet Green Bay Packers San Francisco 49ers Play
Moneyline +360 -450 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +9.5 (-110) -9.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 50.5 (-110) Under 50.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Lions: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Lions running back David Montgomery, quarterback Jared Goff
Left to right: Lions running back David Montgomery, quarterback Jared Goff, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and receiver Jameson Williams celebrate the go-ahead 1-yard touchdown by Montgomery vs. the Bears with 29 seconds remaining at Ford Field, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.
  • 🏈 Game: Buccaneers vs. Lions
  • 📅 Date: Sunday – Jan. 21, 2024
  • 🕗 Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Ford Field – Detroit, Michigan
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC, Peacock, Universo
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
Bet Tampa Bay Buccaneers Detroit Lions Play
Moneyline +240 -285 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 48.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bills: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Patrick Mahomes rolls out for the Chiefs
Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
  • 🏈 Game: Chiefs vs. Bills
  • 📅 Date: Sunday – Jan. 21, 2024
  • 🕗 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, New York
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS, Paramount+
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
Bet Kansas City Chiefs Buffalo Bills Play
Moneyline +125 -145 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-101) -2.5 (-119) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

How to Watch the 2024 NFL Divisional Round With A Free Live Stream

Every game during the Divisional Round can be watched with a free live stream at BetOnline. After placing a bet on a Divisional Round game, BetOnline will give customers a free live stream of the game.

New customers will earn a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit with promo code BET1000.

How To Watch The 2024 NFL Divisional Round Through BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on the 2024 NFL Divisional Round
  5. Stream the 2024 NFL Divisional Round for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Bet 2024 Divisional Round at BetOnline
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Michigan v Ohio State

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Pulls Off Surprise Interview With NFL’s Atlanta Falcons

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Caption: Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love
PFF Super Wild Card Weekend Player Awards And Team of the Week
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
josh allen scrambles in wild card game (1)
Top five NFL players from Super Wildcard weekend
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to the press after Tennessee Titans
Next Eagles Head Coach Odds If Nick Sirianni Is Fired: Mike Vrabel Tops List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) celebrates his touchdown catch
Super Bowl LVIII Odds Heading Into 2024 Divisional Round: Bills, Chiefs On The Rise
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Odds: Betonline Sportsbook Lists San Francisco 49ers As Betting Favorite To Claim Super Bowl LVIII
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) carries the ball as Baltimore Ravens
NFL Playoffs 2024: Divisional Round Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 16 2024
More News
Arrow to top