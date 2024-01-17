How to Watch the 2024 NFL Divisional Round | Free Live Stream

The 2024 NFL Playoffs head to the second round this weekend. Find out how to watch the 2024 NFL Divisional Round with a free live stream.
Only eight teams remain in the 2024 NFL Playoffs. After earning a bye, the top seeds in each conference – Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers – begin their respective postseason campaigns on Saturday.
Find out how to watch every game during the Divisional Round.
How to Watch Texans vs. Ravens: Date, Time, & TV Channel
- 🏈 Game: Texans vs. Ravens
- 📅 Date: Saturday – Jan. 20, 2024
- 🕗 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, Maryland
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
- 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
How to Watch Packers vs. 49ers: Date, Time, & TV Channel
- 🏈 Game: Packers vs. 49ers
- 📅 Date: Saturday – Jan. 20, 2024
- 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, California
- 📺 TV Channel: Fox, Fox Deportes
- 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Lions: Date, Time, & TV Channel
- 🏈 Game: Buccaneers vs. Lions
- 📅 Date: Sunday – Jan. 21, 2024
- 🕗 Time: 3 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: Ford Field – Detroit, Michigan
- 📺 TV Channel: NBC, Peacock, Universo
- 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bills: Date, Time, & TV Channel
- 🏈 Game: Chiefs vs. Bills
- 📅 Date: Sunday – Jan. 21, 2024
- 🕗 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, New York
- 📺 TV Channel: CBS, Paramount+
- 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
How to Watch the 2024 NFL Divisional Round With A Free Live Stream
Every game during the Divisional Round can be watched with a free live stream at BetOnline.
How To Watch The 2024 NFL Divisional Round Through BetOnline
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
- Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
- Place a bet on the 2024 NFL Divisional Round
- Stream the 2024 NFL Divisional Round for free
