What Does The Flurry Of QB Activity In Cincinnati Mean?

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Joe Burrow Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets

Cincinnati Bengals fans have to be concerned about quarterback Joe Burrow’s health.

The preseason injury to his calf was reaggravated in Week 2 leading some to question whether Burrow would play in the Week 3 Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Burrow has been spotted with the sleeve back on the calf which was something fans saw when he was not participating in preseason practices.

Because he is questionable on the injury report, the Bengals are busy signing other quarterbacks behind his backup Jake Browning.

Veteran A.J. McCarron, 33, drafted by the Bengals in the 2014 NFL Draft and with the team through 2017, has been signed.

What Does The Flurry Of QB Activity In Cincinnati Mean?

Most recently, he competed in the XFL with the St. Louis BattleHawks.

Reid Sinnet was signed to the practice squad.

Even running back Joe Mixon was throwing passes in practice.

It seems as though the Bengals are genuinely unsure about Burrow’s calf.

Calf injuries do linger, and the Bengals are 0-2 so they definitely need some veteran experience (like McCarron) if Burrow is out for any length of time.

In the meantime, Burrow is the man with Browning as the backup, but this is the NFL so all of that is subject to change.

Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
