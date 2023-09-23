What Does The Flurry Of QB Activity In Cincinnati Mean?

Cincinnati Bengals fans have to be concerned about quarterback Joe Burrow’s health.

The preseason injury to his calf was reaggravated in Week 2 leading some to question whether Burrow would play in the Week 3 Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Burrow has been spotted with the sleeve back on the calf which was something fans saw when he was not participating in preseason practices.

From @GMFB: #Bengals QB Joe Burrow tweaked his calf again, but wants to give it “a couple more sleeps.” pic.twitter.com/LuDHSPl0Fp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2023

Joe Burrow is going through warm ups right now with a compression sleeve on his right calf. A positive sign there were no setbacks from yesterday. Zac Taylor will talk to reporters today after practice — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) September 23, 2023

Because he is questionable on the injury report, the Bengals are busy signing other quarterbacks behind his backup Jake Browning.

Veteran A.J. McCarron, 33, drafted by the Bengals in the 2014 NFL Draft and with the team through 2017, has been signed.

Most recently, he competed in the XFL with the St. Louis BattleHawks.

AJ McCarron began his career with the Bengals, starting three games as a rookie. Most recently, he led the XFL with 24 TD passes for the St. Louis Battlehawks. https://t.co/8Y7NpzNdwN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2023

Reid Sinnet was signed to the practice squad.

#Bengals are signing QB Reid Sinnett to their practice squad (per @TomPelissero.) Cincinnati is currently 0-2 and host the @RamsNFL on MNF in a SB rematch. Jake Browning is next in-line to start at QB. Could Cincy start the season out 0-3? #RuleTheJungle | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/S9aYRLGD5X — Undercovers Cast (@UndercoversCast) September 22, 2023

Even running back Joe Mixon was throwing passes in practice.

It seems as though the Bengals are genuinely unsure about Burrow’s calf.

Calf injuries do linger, and the Bengals are 0-2 so they definitely need some veteran experience (like McCarron) if Burrow is out for any length of time.

In the meantime, Burrow is the man with Browning as the backup, but this is the NFL so all of that is subject to change.

