What Does The Flurry Of QB Activity In Cincinnati Mean?

Cincinnati Bengals fans have to be concerned about quarterback Joe Burrow’s health.
The preseason injury to his calf was reaggravated in Week 2 leading some to question whether Burrow would play in the Week 3 Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Burrow has been spotted with the sleeve back on the calf which was something fans saw when he was not participating in preseason practices.
From @GMFB: #Bengals QB Joe Burrow tweaked his calf again, but wants to give it “a couple more sleeps.” pic.twitter.com/LuDHSPl0Fp
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2023
Joe Burrow is going through warm ups right now with a compression sleeve on his right calf. A positive sign there were no setbacks from yesterday.
Zac Taylor will talk to reporters today after practice
— Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) September 23, 2023
Because he is questionable on the injury report, the Bengals are busy signing other quarterbacks behind his backup Jake Browning.
Veteran A.J. McCarron, 33, drafted by the Bengals in the 2014 NFL Draft and with the team through 2017, has been signed.
Most recently, he competed in the XFL with the St. Louis BattleHawks.
AJ McCarron began his career with the Bengals, starting three games as a rookie. Most recently, he led the XFL with 24 TD passes for the St. Louis Battlehawks. https://t.co/8Y7NpzNdwN
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2023
Reid Sinnet was signed to the practice squad.
#Bengals are signing QB Reid Sinnett to their practice squad (per @TomPelissero.)
Cincinnati is currently 0-2 and host the @RamsNFL on MNF in a SB rematch.
Jake Browning is next in-line to start at QB.
Could Cincy start the season out 0-3? #RuleTheJungle | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/S9aYRLGD5X
— Undercovers Cast (@UndercoversCast) September 22, 2023
Even running back Joe Mixon was throwing passes in practice.
Joe Mixon QB2? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/qRx2mweZq3
— ZIM (@zimwhodey) September 22, 2023
It seems as though the Bengals are genuinely unsure about Burrow’s calf.
Calf injuries do linger, and the Bengals are 0-2 so they definitely need some veteran experience (like McCarron) if Burrow is out for any length of time.
In the meantime, Burrow is the man with Browning as the backup, but this is the NFL so all of that is subject to change.
NFL Betting Guides 2023
- NFL Betting Guide – Discover Best NFL Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Betting Apps Guide – Compare the Best Apps for NFL Betting Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Live Betting Guide – Compare Best NFL In Play Betting Sites.
- The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines.
- NFL Spread Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Spread Bets.
- NFL Totals Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Totals Bets.
- NFL Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Futures Bets.
- NFL Moneyline Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to win Football Moneyline Bets.
- Free NFL Picks – Check Expert Football Picks & Predictions.
- Free NFL Picks Against The Spread – Check Expert NFL Picks Against the Spread.