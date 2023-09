Unveil the kickoff dates for high school football playoffs and championships nationwide. This comprehensive state-by-state guide covers key dates, from playoff commences to championship clashes, as seniors we’ll see playing on Saturdays aim to end their high school careers on a high.

Beyond celebrating young athletes’ skills, these events serve as a talent pool for college football recruiters seeking tomorrow’s football legends. Join us as we navigate the thrilling landscape of high school football action throughout the country.

Playoff Start Dates & Championship Dates for High School Football

Alabama:

Playoffs Begin: November 10

Championships: December 6-8

Alabama Independent School Association:

Playoffs Begin: November 3

Championships: November 16

Alaska:

Playoffs Begin: October 6

Championships: October 14 (Division III); October 21 (Divisions I & II)

Arizona:

Playoffs Begin: October 20 (1A) November 3 (3A, 2A) November 10 (6A, 5A, 4A) November 17 (Open Division)

Championships: November 11 (1A) December 2 (Open, 6A) December 1 (5A, 4A) November 24 (3A, 2A)



Arkansas:

Playoffs Begin: November 1

Championships: November 30 – December 2

California:

Playoffs Begin: December 1-2 (Regional Bowl Championships, North/South) December 8-9 (State Championship Bowl Games)



Colorado:

Playoffs Begin: November 2 (5A, 4A, 2A, 1A, A8, A6) November 9 (3A)

Championships: November 24 (6-Man, 8-Man) November 26 (2A, 1A) December 2 (5A, 4A, 3A)



Connecticut:

Playoffs Begin: November 28

Championships: December 9

Delaware:

Playoffs Begin: November 17

Championships: December 10

Florida:

Playoffs Begin: TBD

Championships: TBD

Georgia:

Playoffs Begin: November 11

Championships: December 11-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Hawaii:

Playoffs Begin: November 10

Championships: November 24-25

Idaho:

Playoffs Begin: October 27

Championships: November 17-18

Illinois:

Playoffs Begin: October 28

Championships: November 24-25

Indiana:

Playoffs Begin: October 20 (5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A) October 29 (6A)

Championships: November 24-25 at Lucas Oil Stadium

Iowa:

Playoffs Begin: October 20 (2A, 1A, A, 8-Player) October 27 (5A, 4A, 3A)

Championships: November 16-17

Kansas:

Playoffs Begin: October 26

Championships: November 25

Kentucky:

Playoffs Begin: November 2-4

Championships: December 1-2

Louisiana:

Playoffs Begin: November 10

Championships: December 7-9 at Caesars Superdome

Maine:

Playoffs Begin: October 20 (8-Man) October 27 (B, C) November 3 (A, D)

Championships: November 11 (8-Man) November 18 (A, B, C, D)



Maryland:

Playoffs Begin: November 3

Championships: November 30 – December 2

Massachusetts:

Playoffs Begin: To be Determined

Championships: To be Determined

Michigan:

Playoffs Begin: October 27

Championships: November 11 (8-man) November 25-26 (11-man) at Ford Field



Minnesota:

Playoffs Begin: October 24

Championships: November 24-25 at U.S. Bank Stadium

Mississippi:

Playoffs Begin: November 3 (4A, 3A, 2A, 1A) November 10 (7A, 6A, 5A)

Championships: November 30 – December 2

Midsouth Association of Independent Schools:

Playoffs Begin: October 27 (5A, 4A, 3A, 2A) November 3 (6A)

Championships: November 16-18

Missouri:

Playoffs Begin: October 27

Championships: November 25 (Class 6) December 1-2 (Class 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 8-man)



Montana:

Playoffs Begin: October 27

Championships: November 17-18

Nebraska:

Playoffs Begin: October 20 (D1, D2) October 28 (A, B, C1, C2, D6)

Championships: November 17 (6-Man) November 20-21 (A, B, C1, C2, D1, D2)



Nevada:

Playoffs Begin: October 26 (5A, 4A, 3A) November 3 (State Quarterfinals for all Classes)

Championships: November 17-18

New Hampshire:

Playoffs Begin: November 3

Championships: November 10 or 11 (Division III, Division IV) November 17 or 18 (Division I, Division II)



New Jersey:

Playoffs Begin: October 27 (Non-Public) November 3 (Public)

Championships: November 26, 27 or 28 (Non-Public) November 28-29 (Public)



New Mexico:

Playoffs Begin: October 21 (8-man, 6-man) October 28 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A)

Championships: November 11 (8-man, 6-man) November 18 (2A) November 25 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A)



New York:

Catholic High School League Playoffs Begin — November 3 Championships — November 18-19

Long Island Playoffs Begin — November 11 Championships — Thanksgiving Weekend

New York State Public High School Association Playoffs Begin — October 27 Championships — December 1-3



North Carolina:

Playoffs Begin: November 3

Championships: December 8-9

North Dakota:

Playoffs Begin: October 21 (11B, 9B) October 27 (11AAA, 11AA, 11A)

Championships: November 10

Ohio:

Playoffs Begin: October 27

Championships: November 30 – December 2

Oklahoma:

Playoffs Begin: November 10

Championships: December 1-2 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, C) December 8-9 (2A, A, B)



Oregon:

Playoffs Begin: November 3

Championships: November 24-25

Pennsylvania:

Playoffs Begin: November 17

Championships: December 7-9

Rhode Island:

Playoffs Begin: November 3

Championships: November 17-18

South Carolina:

Playoffs Begin: November 3 (SCHSL) November 17-18 (SCISA)

Championships: November 30 – December 2 (SCHSL) November 17-18 (SCISA)



South Dakota:

Playoffs Begin: Varies by class

Championships: November 9-11

Tennessee:

Playoffs Begin: November 3

Championships: November 30 – September 2

Texas:

Playoffs Begin: November 9

Championships: December 13-16 at AT&T Stadium (UIL) November 30 – December 2 (TAPPS)



Utah:

Playoffs Begin: October 20

Championships: November 11 (3A, 2A, 1A, 8-Man) November 17 (6A, 5A, 4A)



Vermont:

Playoffs Begin: October 28-29

Championships: November 11

Virginia:

Playoffs Begin: November 11

Championships: December 9-10

Washington:

Playoffs Begin: October 20 (11-Man)

Championships: November 16-17

Washington, D.C.:

Playoffs Begin: November 10

Championships: To be Determined

West Virginia:

Playoffs Begin: November 10

Championships: December 1-2

Wisconsin:

Playoffs Begin: October 20

Championships: November 16-17

Wyoming:

Playoffs Begin: October 27

Championships: November 10-11

