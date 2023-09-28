College Football

Who is Travis Hunter’s Girlfriend? What We Know About Leanna Lenee, GF of Colorado Buffaloes Star

David Evans
leanna lenee

Leanna Lenee has swiftly come into the spotlight as the supportive girlfriend of the University of Colorado superstar, Travis Hunter. The couple have been together for slightly over a year, and seem very much in love. They first crossed paths during Hunter’s senior year at Collins High School, Suwanee, Georgia, marking the beginning of their shared journey. Let’s take a closer look at Leanna Lenee and her best Instagram pictures.

Travis & Leanne YouTube Channel Has 70k Subscribers

Leanna is a notable achiever in her own right, celebrating the completion of her Bachelor’s degree from Kennesaw State University in December 2022.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @leannalenee

Besides her academic endeavors, she and Travis co-curate a YouTube channel, amassing nearly 70,000 subscribers, where they share glimpses of their life, love, and interests.

In a recent video, Leanna shared her affinity for Christmas and her fondness for any tune by Lil’ Wayne, painting a vivid picture of her personality.

Couple Celebrated a February Anniversary

This dynamic couple’s life is a montage of milestones and simple joys, documented and shared with their growing audience. Leanna’s heartfelt words in February eloquently encapsulate their journey, “You came into my life at the most unexpected time…You bring nothing but solidarity and peace into my life. You’ve showed me how to properly be loved…You are the most patient and passionate man I have ever met…We are living in our 3rd state together now, and this is a life I wouldn’t want to share with anyone else. I love you, sincerely and without limit. Happy anniversary baby, I pray God gives us many more years together.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @leannalenee

In the wake of Travis’s recent injury during a game, Leanna’s unwavering support was prominently visible. She promptly communicated to the anxious fans through Instagram, reassuring them of Travis’s well-being and expressing gratitude for their prayers. This fleeting incident underscores Leanna’s steadfastness and the integral role she plays in Travis’s life.

However, that’s not all she shares on Instagram. Leanna’s pictures from all over the US draw thousands of likes from her 66,000 followers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @leannalenee

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @leannalenee

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @leannalenee

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @leannalenee

While the focus here is on Leanna Lenee, the collective hope lingers for Travis Hunter’s swift recovery and return to the field, with his supportive partner continuously lighting his path.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
