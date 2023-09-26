NFL News and Rumors

Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 3 Of The 2023 NFL Season?

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
De'Von Achane

The third week of the 2023 National Football League regular season is now complete. Here are the top five offensive performers on winning teams.

5) Patrick Mahomes

The native of Tyler, Texas completed 24 of 33 passes for 272 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, alongside three rushes for another 28 rushing yards in a 41-10 Chiefs win over the Chicago Bears. Mahomes had two touchdown passes to Jerick McKinnon, and another Travis Kelce, which made singing legend Taylor Swift extremely proud.

4) Justin Herbert

The native of Eugene, Oregon completed 40 of 47 passes for 405 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with two rushes for 11 rushing yards in a 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings. It was a significant day for Chargers receivers. Keenan Allen set a Chargers franchise record for most catches in a single game with 18. Remarkably, he did not have a touchdown catch even though he had 18 catches for 215 receiving yards. Allen did have a touchdown pass however. It was on a razzle dazzle play, where he found Mike Williams for 49 yards. Williams ended the day with 121 yards receiving, but tore his anterior cruciate ligament, and is out for the season.

3) Tua Tagovailoa

The native of Ewa Beach, Hawaii completed 23 of 26 passes for 309 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 70-20 Dolphins win over the Denver Broncos. Miami set a franchise record for most points in a single game. It did not take Tagovailoa long to get rolling. He threw a 54-yard bomb to Tyreek Hill only one minute and 23 seconds into the contest.

2) Raheem Mostert

The native of New Smyrna Beach, Florida had 13 rushes for 82 yards and three touchdowns, along with seven catches for 60 receiving yards in the Dolphins’s blowout win. Mostert now leads the NFL this season with six rushing touchdowns.

1) De’Von Achane

Mostert was not the only Dolphins running back who had a big day. De’Von Achane of Missouri City, Texas had 18 rushes for 203 rushing yards, and two touchdown rushes, along with four catches for 30 receiving yards and two touchdown catches. Achane set the Dolphins’s franchise record for most rushing yards in a game by a rookie.

 

 

 

Topics  
Chargers Chiefs Dolphins NFL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

