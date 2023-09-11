Michigan State University’s head football coach, Mel Tucker, finds himself at the center of controversy. Reports have emerged accusing Tucker of sexual harassment against anti-rape activist Brenda Tracy. As the allegations are under investigation, we explore if Michigan State decides to terminate Tucker’s contract, will they be obligated to buy him out?

Mel Tucker’s Coaching Journey at Michigan State

Mel Tucker took the reins as the head coach of Michigan State’s football team in 2020. In a challenging debut season, the Spartans went 2-5. However, Tucker engineered a remarkable turnaround in 2021. They finished with an 11-2 record and a Peach Bowl victory.

This dramatic improvement led to a 10-year contract extension with a massive $95 million guaranteed. However, this massive sum is not guaranteed if Tucker is fired with cause.

Understanding the “With Cause” Clause

Tucker’s contract, signed in November 2021, contains a crucial clause. That clause determines whether the university is obligated to buy him out if he’s fired, and it is not looking good for Tucker at this point.

The contract states that the university can terminate Tucker’s employment “with cause” if he engages in conduct that constitutes “moral turpitude” or brings public “disrespect, contempt, or ridicule” to the university.

If terminated with cause, Tucker would not be entitled to the remaining money on his contract, which is around $70 million.

Allegations and the Title IX Investigation

The allegations against Tucker, brought forth by Brenda Tracy, involve sexual comments and a disturbing phone call that took place in April 2022.

Tracy, a rape survivor and advocate for victims of sexual violence, alleges that Tucker made inappropriate comments and masturbated during their conversation. Despite that, Tucker claims that the interaction was consensual “phone sex.”

The Title IX investigation is set to determine whether Tucker’s actions violated the university’s policy on sexual harassment and exploitation.

If found guilty, the university may have grounds to terminate his contract “with cause,” potentially avoiding a substantial buyout.

Suspension and Pending Hearing

In the wake of the allegations, Michigan State University took swift action, suspending Mel Tucker without pay.

Athletic director Alan Haller appointed Harlon Barnett as the interim coach. This suspension seems to show the seriousness of the allegations and the university’s commitment to a thorough investigation.

The Next Steps

As the Title IX investigation unfolds, the university’s decision regarding Tucker’s future will largely hinge on the findings of the investigation.

If it is determined that Tucker did engage in misconduct that justifies termination “with cause,” the university may be able to avoid the significant financial repercussions of buying out his contract.

The Outcome’s Broader Implications

Beyond the fate of Mel Tucker and Brenda Tracy’s allegations, the way Michigan State University handles this situation will send a message about its commitment to addressing issues of sexual harassment and misconduct in the sports world.

The university’s actions will undoubtedly be put under the microscope, especially given its history of dealing with high-profile cases like the Larry Nassar scandal.

The resolution of this case will have far-reaching implications. This applies not only for the university’s football program. But it also for the broader conversation surrounding sexual harassment and accountability in college sports.

