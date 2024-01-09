NFL News and Rumors

Will Steelers OLB T.J. Watt Play Against The Buffalo Bills In The NFL Playoffs?

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley

The Steelers will be without star outside linebacker T.J. Watt for Pittsburgh’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt Out For Playoff Game Against Bills

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin ruled Watt out for Sunday’s game against the Bills. Watt suffered a Grade 2 MCL Sprain in the Steelers’ Week 18 win against the Baltimore Ravens.

The sprain is considered a multi-week injury, so Watt was expected to miss some time.

“Obviously playing without T.J. is significant, but to be quite honest with you, we’ve played without a lot of people this year,” Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday (via Steelers Depot). “It’s just another opportunity for us to strike a blow for team and to display what team really means, a collective of individuals that work together in an effort to produce an outcome. It’s not going to be a one-man job in terms of replacing T.J. … Just like I stood before you and said similar things when Cameron Heyward missed a block of games, it is going to be a by committee approach.”

Watt finished as the NFL’s regular season sack leader with 19.0. The Steelers have played 11 games without Watt. Pittsburgh’s record in those games is 1-10.

Mason Rudolph To Start Against Bills

Tomlin also announced Mason Rudolph as the starter for Sunday’s game against the Bills. When asked to explain the decision to start Rudolph, Tomlin said he’s “sticking with the hot hand and not upsetting the apple cart.”

Rudolph became the Steelers quarterback in Week 15. With Rudolph starting under center, the Steelers are 3-0.

Rudolph has completed 53 of 71 passes for 716 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions in three starts.

The Steelers travel to Buffalo and play the Bills on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Steelers
