Free Agent TE Zach Ertz Signs With Commanders

Dan Girolamo
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) warms up

Zach Ertz has a new home. The free-agent tight end has signed a one-year contract with the Washington Commanders, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

Free Agent TE Zach Ertz Signs With Commanders

According to Pelissero, Ertz is signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

Ertz reunites with former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the current offensive coordinator in Washington. The Ertz signing comes after the release of Logan Thomas, who played four seasons for the Commanders.

Ertz, 33, played seven games for the Cardinals during the 2023 season, catching 27 receptions for 187 yards and one touchdown. The Cardinals released on October 24, 2023.

Ertz signed with the Detroit Lions practice squad in the week leading up to the NFC Championship.

In 12 seasons, Ertz has 709 receptions for 1,057 yards and 46 touchdowns.

Washington Commanders Looking For New Quarterback

Ertz is not the first new addition to the Commanders and won’t be the last.

Washington is in the market for a quarterback, with many expecting the team to draft a signal caller with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Commanders are likely deciding between three quarterbacks: USC’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, and LSU’s Jayden Daniels.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
