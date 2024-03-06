Free Agent TE Zach Ertz Signs With Commanders

Zach Ertz has a new home. The free-agent tight end has signed a one-year contract with the Washington Commanders, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

Three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz is signing with the #Commanders on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, per source. It’s a reunion for Ertz and Kliff Kingsbury, who got him a ton of targets in Arizona, on a deal negotiated by agent and TE guru @SteveCaric of @WassermanNFL. pic.twitter.com/GYvJaTmax0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 6, 2024

According to Pelissero, Ertz is signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

Ertz reunites with former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the current offensive coordinator in Washington. The Ertz signing comes after the release of Logan Thomas, who played four seasons for the Commanders.

Ertz, 33, played seven games for the Cardinals during the 2023 season, catching 27 receptions for 187 yards and one touchdown. The Cardinals released on October 24, 2023.

Ertz signed with the Detroit Lions practice squad in the week leading up to the NFC Championship.

In 12 seasons, Ertz has 709 receptions for 1,057 yards and 46 touchdowns.

Washington Commanders Looking For New Quarterback

Attending his first combine as the Washington Commanders owner, Josh Harris has sat in and taken part of each of the six interviews that the team has conducted with the top quarterback prospects in this draft. Most owners don’t attend the combine; Harris is not only in… pic.twitter.com/45CB3tb65E — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 29, 2024

Ertz is not the first new addition to the Commanders and won’t be the last.

Washington is in the market for a quarterback, with many expecting the team to draft a signal caller with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Commanders are likely deciding between three quarterbacks: USC’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, and LSU’s Jayden Daniels.