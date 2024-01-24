The 2024 NFC Championship will feature Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions heading west to play Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. Find out how to watch the Lions vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship with a free live stream.

The Lions are attempting to reach their first Super Bowl in franchise history. If the 49ers win, it will be San Francisco’s second Super Bowl appearance in five seasons.

Find out how to watch the NFC Championship with a free live stream below.

How to Watch the NFC Championship: Date, Time, & TV Channel

It all comes down to this🏆 The NFC Championship. Sunday at 6:30pm ET on FOX 📺 pic.twitter.com/or0PLl7KE8 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 21, 2024

🏈 Game: Lions vs. 49ers

📅 Date : Sunday – Jan. 28, 2024

: Sunday – Jan. 28, 2024 🕗 Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, California

: Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, California 📺 TV Channel: Fox

Fox 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch the NFC Championship –Lions vs. 49ers With A Free Live Stream

The game between the Lions and the 49ers will determine the NFC’s representative in Super Bowl LVIII. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi will call the game from Santa Clara.

There are alternatives to cable for those looking to watch the game on Fox. Sign up for streaming television services like YouTube TV and FuboTV, two platforms that offer new subscribers a free trial.

NFC Championship – Lions vs. 49ers Odds

The 49ers are a touchdown favorite heading into the NFC Championship. Since 1996, the 49ers are 11-1 against the Lions.

