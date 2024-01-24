NFL News and Rumors

NFC Championship: How to Watch Lions vs. 49ers | Free Live Stream

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)

The 2024 NFC Championship will feature Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions heading west to play Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. Find out how to watch the Lions vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship with a free live stream. 

The Lions are attempting to reach their first Super Bowl in franchise history. If the 49ers win, it will be San Francisco’s second Super Bowl appearance in five seasons.

Find out how to watch the NFC Championship with a free live stream below.

How to Watch the NFC Championship: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Lions vs. 49ers
  • 📅 Date: Sunday – Jan. 28, 2024
  • 🕗 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, California
  • 📺 TV Channel: Fox
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch the NFC Championship –Lions vs. 49ers With A Free Live Stream

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) hands off the ball to running back Christian McCaffrey (23)
Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) hands off the ball to running back Christian McCaffrey (23) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The game between the Lions and the 49ers will determine the NFC’s representative in Super Bowl LVIII. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi will call the game from Santa Clara.

There are alternatives to cable for those looking to watch the game on Fox. Sign up for streaming television services like YouTube TV and FuboTV, two platforms that offer new subscribers a free trial.

NFC Championship – Lions vs. 49ers Odds

The 49ers are a touchdown favorite heading into the NFC Championship. Since 1996, the 49ers are 11-1 against the Lions.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Detroit Lions San Francisco 49ers Play
Moneyline +270 -325 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7 (-110) -7 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 51 (-110) Under 51 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

49ers Lions NFL News and Rumors
