Zurich Classic 2023: TPC Louisiana Course Preview

Gia Nguyen
TPC Louisiana will be hosting the Zurich Classic for the 17th year. Located in Avondale, Louisiana, TPC Louisiana opened in 2004. The PGA Tour heads to New Orleans for the 85th edition of the Zurich Classic.

After two weeks of intense golf, the PGA Tour takes a break from stroke play for the only team event on the schedule. It’s the biggest field of the year, as 80 pairs take to TPC Louisiana for an $8.6 million purse.

This weekend’s team event will feature alternate shot (foursome) in the first and third rounds, and better ball (fourball) for the second and fourth round, instead of stroke play. The cut line is the top 33 teams, including ties.

Scroll down below for a full breakdown of the TPC Louisiana Course.

TPC Louisiana is a Pete Dye-designed course that features signature Bermudagrass greens with Poa Trivialis overseed. The course measures 7,425 yards for a par 72. It features greenside water and bunkers, which have rewarded strong approach players in the past few years.

However, strong iron players who aren’t as good off the tee have also been able to compete at TPC Louisiana.

The most challenging part of this Pete Dye course is the par-3s. All of them measure over 205 yards, with water hazards that can keep players out of contention. There are three par-3s that are odd-numbered holes, meaning teams can strategize which player can hit three of the tee shots in foursomes.

Many past winners, including defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, will be in Louisiana this weekend. Golf fans will also get to see former winners Billy Horschel, Ryan Palmer, Jonas Blixt, Nick Watney, and Scott Piercy this weekend.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
