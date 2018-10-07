Hoops Manifesto

2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Los Angeles Lakers

2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Los Angeles Lakers

Oct 4, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to play with the bench in the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus!  Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.

 

LeBron brings new life
To a roster full of hope
High times are coming

 

 

