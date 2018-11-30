UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Nov 30/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Max Holloway
|445.5
|2
|2
|2
|Brian Ortega
|339
|3
|3
|3
|Jose Aldo
|287
|4
|8
|12
|Ricardo Lamas
|223.5
|5
|4
|4
|Frankie Edgar
|214
|6
|5
|6
|Chad Mendes
|207
|7
|7
|11
|Alexander Volkanovski
|140.5
|8
|6
|14
|Chan Sung Jung
|131
|9
|16
|13
|Yair Rodriguez
|122
|10
|11
|7
|Jeremy Stephens
|118.5
|11
|9
|16
|Darren Elkins
|117
|12
|12
|5
|Renato Moicano
|114.5
|13
|13
|9
|Mirsad Bektic
|102
|14
|10
|Michael Johnson
|96
|15
|15
|10
|Josh Emmett
|91
|16
|14
|Chas Skelly
|80.5
|17
|17
|Myles Jury
|78.5
|18
|18
|Doo Ho Choi
|75
|19
|19
|Gabriel Benitez
|74.5
|20
|23
|Calvin Kattar
|72
|21
|20
|Arnold Allen
|63
|22
|21
|Andre Fili
|61
|23
|24
|15
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|52
|24
|21
|Jason Knight
|51.5
|25
|NR
|Bobby Moffett
|50
|26
|26
|Alex Caceres
|42
|26
|26
|Makwan Amirkhani
|42
|28
|28
|Rick Glenn
|41.5
|29
|29
|Shane Burgos
|36.5
|30
|29
|Dennis Bermudez
|36
|31
|31
|8
|Cub Swanson
|32.5
|32
|32
|Enrique Barzola
|31.5
|33
|33
|Danny Henry
|29.5
|34
|33
|Julio Arce
|26.5
|35
|36
|Dan Ige
|25
|35
|40
|Jordan Rinaldi
|25
|35
|36
|Shane Young
|25
|38
|35
|Humberto Bandenay
|24
|38
|39
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|24
|40
|41
|Martin Bravo
|20
|41
|42
|Artem Lobov
|17
|42
|43
|Kyle Bochniak
|11.5
|43
|45
|Nad Narimani
|9.5
|43
|44
|Rolando Dy
|9.5
|43
|45
|Sheymon Moraes
|9.5
|46
|54
|Austin Arnett
|5
|46
|45
|Brad Katona
|5
|46
|45
|Bryce Mitchell
|5
|46
|45
|Hakeem Dawodu
|5
|46
|45
|Steven Peterson
|5
|51
|52
|Mads Burnell
|4.5
|52
|53
|Brandon Davis
|4
|53
|NR
|Anderson dos Santos
|0
|53
|NR
|Chris Fishgold
|0
|53
|54
|Daniel Teymur
|0
|53
|54
|Jay Cucciniello
|0
|53
|54
|Khalid Taha
|0
|53
|54
|Kurt Holobaugh
|0
|53
|54
|Matt Bessette
|0
|53
|54
|Matt Sayles
|0
|53
|54
|Mike Santiago
|0
|53
|54
|Tyler Diamond
|0
Check back Monday for our bantamweight rankings
