UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Nov 30/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Max Holloway 445.5 2 2 2 Brian Ortega 339 3 3 3 Jose Aldo 287 4 8 12 Ricardo Lamas 223.5 5 4 4 Frankie Edgar 214 6 5 6 Chad Mendes 207 7 7 11 Alexander Volkanovski 140.5 8 6 14 Chan Sung Jung 131 9 16 13 Yair Rodriguez 122 10 11 7 Jeremy Stephens 118.5 11 9 16 Darren Elkins 117 12 12 5 Renato Moicano 114.5 13 13 9 Mirsad Bektic 102 14 10 Michael Johnson 96 15 15 10 Josh Emmett 91 16 14 Chas Skelly 80.5 17 17 Myles Jury 78.5 18 18 Doo Ho Choi 75 19 19 Gabriel Benitez 74.5 20 23 Calvin Kattar 72 21 20 Arnold Allen 63 22 21 Andre Fili 61 23 24 15 Zabit Magomedsharipov 52 24 21 Jason Knight 51.5 25 NR Bobby Moffett 50 26 26 Alex Caceres 42 26 26 Makwan Amirkhani 42 28 28 Rick Glenn 41.5 29 29 Shane Burgos 36.5 30 29 Dennis Bermudez 36 31 31 8 Cub Swanson 32.5 32 32 Enrique Barzola 31.5 33 33 Danny Henry 29.5 34 33 Julio Arce 26.5 35 36 Dan Ige 25 35 40 Jordan Rinaldi 25 35 36 Shane Young 25 38 35 Humberto Bandenay 24 38 39 Zubaira Tukhugov 24 40 41 Martin Bravo 20 41 42 Artem Lobov 17 42 43 Kyle Bochniak 11.5 43 45 Nad Narimani 9.5 43 44 Rolando Dy 9.5 43 45 Sheymon Moraes 9.5 46 54 Austin Arnett 5 46 45 Brad Katona 5 46 45 Bryce Mitchell 5 46 45 Hakeem Dawodu 5 46 45 Steven Peterson 5 51 52 Mads Burnell 4.5 52 53 Brandon Davis 4 53 NR Anderson dos Santos 0 53 NR Chris Fishgold 0 53 54 Daniel Teymur 0 53 54 Jay Cucciniello 0 53 54 Khalid Taha 0 53 54 Kurt Holobaugh 0 53 54 Matt Bessette 0 53 54 Matt Sayles 0 53 54 Mike Santiago 0 53 54 Tyler Diamond 0

Check back Monday for our bantamweight rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound