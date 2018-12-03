UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Dec 3/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 T.J. Dillashaw 487 2 NR 3 Dominick Cruz 227 3 2 2 Cody Garbrandt 178.5 4 3 5 Marlon Moraes 172 5 4 7 John Lineker 164.5 6 5 6 Jimmie Rivera 158.5 7 6 8 Aljamain Sterling 143 8 9 10 Pedro Munhoz 142 9 7 Sergio Pettis 131.5 10 8 4 Raphael Assuncao 115 11 10 12 Rob Font 101 12 11 Brian Kelleher 98 13 13 Rani Yahya 91.5 14 14 Eddie Wineland 89 15 15 Cory Sandhagen 82.5 16 16 13 Alejandro Perez 79 17 12 15 Bryan Caraway 76.5 18 17 Marlon Vera 69 19 NR Louis Smolka 68 20 18 9 John Dodson 55 21 19 14 Thomas Almeida 54.5 22 20 Renan Barao 52.5 23 21 Ricardo Ramos 51 24 22 Iuri Alcantara 50.5 25 23 Kyung Ho Kang 48 26 24 11 Cody Stamann 47.5 26 24 Manny Bermudez 47.5 26 NR Raoni Barcelos 47.5 26 24 Song Yadong 47.5 30 27 Tim Elliott 43.5 31 28 Jose Alberto Quinonez 39 32 29 Matthew Lopez 38 32 29 Russell Doane 38 34 31 Frankie Saenz 32 35 32 Andre Ewell 30 36 33 16 Douglas Silva de Andrade 29.5 37 34 Damian Stasiak 29 38 NR Mark De La Rosa 27.5 38 35 Petr Yan 27.5 38 35 Ricky Simon 27.5 41 37 Brett Johns 26.5 42 41 Andre Soukhamthath 25 42 38 Nathaniel Wood 25 42 38 Tom Duquesnoy 25 45 40 Patrick Williams 24 46 41 Johnny Eduardo 22.5 46 41 Luke Sanders 22.5 48 44 Teruto Ishihara 21 49 45 Guido Cannetti 16 50 46 Henry Briones 15 51 48 Liu Pingyuan 9.5 52 48 Benito Lopez 5 52 48 Merab Dvalishvili 5 54 51 Aiemann Zahabi 4.5 54 51 Gavin Tucker 4.5 56 53 Davey Grant 4 57 NR Joby Sanchez 3.5 58 NR Chris Gutierrez 0 58 54 Jin Soo Son 0 58 NR Jonathan Martinez 0 58 54 Kwan Ho Kwak 0 58 NR Martin Day 0 58 54 Montel Jackson 0 58 NR Su Mudaerji 0 58 54 Terrion Ware 0 58 NR Vince Morales 0 58 54 Wuliji Buren 0

Check back Friday for our flyweight rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound