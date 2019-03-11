MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Mar 11/19

By March 11, 2019

Mar 2, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Macy Chiasson (blue gloves) defeats Gina Mazany (red gloves) during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 438
2 2 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino 193
3 3 2 Germaine de Randamie 113.5
4 4 3 Holly Holm 97
5 5 7 Marion Reneau 66.5
6 7 5 Raquel Pennington 59.5
7 8 6 Cat Zingano 57
8 9 4 Ketlen Vieira 52.5
9 10 8 Aspen Ladd 32.5
9 11 15 Macy Chiasson 32.5
11 NR 13 Bethe Correia 26.5
12 16 10 Yana Kunitskaya 24.5
13 12 Sarah Moras 23
14 NR Jessica-Rose Clark 22
15 13 Megan Anderson 20
16 14 11 Irene Aldana 14.5
17 NR Sijara Eubanks 14
18 15 14 Lina Lansberg 8
19 16 Leah Letson 5
19 16 16 Talita Bernardo 5
21 19 Gina Mazany 4
22 20 Panny Kianzad 0
22 20 12 Tonya Evinger 0
22 20 Veronica Macedo 0

 

Check back Friday for our women’s flyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 


