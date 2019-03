UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Gaethje

Mar 30, 2019

Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Gaethje Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,039 – below average

UFC on ESPN/FOX’s range between 8,400-6,400 points, with an average UFC Fight Night ranking 7,400

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):

Edson Barboza (20-6, #14 ranked lightweight) vs Justin Gaethje (19-2, #16 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:

David Branch (22-5, #13 ranked middleweight) vs Jack Hermansson (18-4, #11 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Josh Emmett (13-2, #16 ranked featherweight) vs Michael Johnson (19-13, #15 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-3, #7 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Michelle Waterson (16-6, #5 ranked women’s strawweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Kennedy Nzechukwu (6-0) vs Paul Craig (10-3, #24 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:

Sodiq Yusuff (8-1, #35 ranked featherweight) vs Sheymon Moraes (11-2, #43 ranked featherweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:

Marina Rodriguez (10-0-1, #32 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Jessica Aguilar (20-7, #28 ranked women’s strawweight)

Lightweights:

Ross Pearson (20-15, 1 NC, #59 ranked lightweight) vs Desmond Green (21-8, #38 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:

Enrique Barzola (15-3-1, #30 ranked featherweight) vs Kevin Aguilar (16-1, #41 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:

Kevin Holland (13-4, #42 ranked middleweight) vs Gerald Meerschaert (28-10, #19 ranked middleweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN+– 3:30 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Ray Borg (11-3, #21 ranked bantamweight) vs Casey Kenney (11-1-1)

Women’s Flyweights:

Sabina Mazo (6-0) vs Maryna Moroz (8-3, #15 ranked women’s flyweight) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 29-28 x 2)

Bantamweights:

Alex Perez (21-5, #28 ranked bantamweight) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27 x 3) vs Mark De La Rosa (11-1, #37 ranked bantamweight)