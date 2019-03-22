MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Mar 22/19

March 22, 2019

By: |

Mar 2, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kamaru Usman (blue gloves) defeats Tyron Woodley (red gloves) during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: Pound for Pound

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC  Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Daniel Cormier Heavyweight 688
2 3 2 Jon Jones Light Heavyweight 513
3 2 12 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 511
4 4 4 Max Holloway Featherweight/Lightweight 493.5
5 5 9 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 446
6 6 6 Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 438
7 7 5 Henry Cejudo Flyweight 421.5
8 9 10 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 404
9 19 7 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 370.5
10 10 Colby Covington Welterweight 366
11 12 11 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 344.5
12 14 13 Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 338
13 11 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 321
14 15 Chris Weidman Middleweight 317
15 13 Cain Velasquez Heavyweight 312
15 16 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 312
17 17 Brian Ortega Featherweight 297
17 43 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 297
19 18 Luke Rockhold Light Heavyweight 295
20 20 Jose Aldo Featherweight 279
21 21 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 278.5
22 45 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 271
23 22 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 267.5
24 23 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 264
25 24 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 263
26 29 Leon Edwards Welterweight 259
27 25 Yoel Romero Middleweight 255
28 26 Kevin Lee Welterweight 242.5
29 27 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 241
30 36 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 232
31 30 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 223.5
32 31 Frankie Edgar Featherweight 214
33 32 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 211.5
34 33 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 210.5
35 34 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 209.5
36 58 Anthony Rocco Martin Welterweight 198.5
36 38 15 Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 198.5
38 39 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 195.5
39 40 14 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 193
39 81 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 193
41 41 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 192
42 42 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 188
43 44 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 183
44 70 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 180.5
45 48 Dan Hooker Lightweight 178
45 48 Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Flyweight 178
47 37 Darren Till Welterweight 176
48 35 Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 173
49 28 James Vick Lightweight 171
50 51 Chad Mendes Featherweight 169.5
51 90 Paul Felder Lightweight 169
52 53 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 166.5
53 69 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 165.5
53 64 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 165.5
55 54 John Lineker Bantamweight 164.5
56 56 Vicente Luque Welterweight 163.5
57 115 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 162.5
58 46 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 155
59 62 Anthony Pettis Welterweight 154
59 58 Derek Brunson Middleweight 154
61 60 Brad Tavares Middleweight 153.5
62 61 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 151.5
63 47 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 150
63 68 Demian Maia Welterweight 150
63 62 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 150
66 50 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 148
67 65 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 147.5
68 124 Niko Price Welterweight 147
69 66 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 144
69 66 Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 144
71 70 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Lightweight 142
72 72 Edson Barboza Lightweight 139
72 113 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 139
74 52 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 138
75 73 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 137.5
76 56 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 137
77 74 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 136.5
78 75 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 136
79 55 Tim Boetsch Middleweight 135
80 76 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 134
81 77 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 133.5
82 129 Claudio Silva Welterweight 133
82 78 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 133
84 102 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 132.5
85 85 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 128
85 80 Sean Strickland Welterweight 128
87 82 Rob Font Bantamweight 126
88 92 Nik Lentz Lightweight 125.5
89 83 Alexey Kunchenko Welterweight 125
90 84 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 124
91 87 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 122
92 88 Paulo Costa Middleweight 120.5
93 89 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 120
94 93 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 117.5
95 94 Darren Elkins Featherweight 117
96 95 Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 113.5
96 95 Sergio Pettis Bantamweight 113.5
98 79 Michel Prazeres Welterweight 112.5
98 187 Petr Yan Bantamweight 112.5
100 97 David Branch Middleweight 112
100 97 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 112
102 99 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 111
102 99 Ilir Latifi Light Heavyweight 111
104 102 Alexander Gustafsson Light Heavyweight 110
104 105 David Teymur Lightweight 110
104 284 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 110
107 107 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 109
107 107 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweight 109
109 102 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 107.5
110 110 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 107
111 309 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 104.5
112 112 Neil Magny Welterweight 103.5
113 86 Sergio Moraes Welterweight 103
114 250 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 102
114 113 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 102
116 115 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 101
116 115 Andre Fili Featherweight 101
116 115 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 101
116 126 Renato Moicano Featherweight 101
120 119 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 100.5
121 121 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 99
121 121 Gilbert Burns Lightweight 99
121 121 Uriah Hall Middleweight 99
124 198 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 97.5
125 124 Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 97
125 224 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 97
127 126 Dan Kelly Middleweight 96
127 91 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 96
127 138 Michael Johnson Featherweight 96
127 126 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 96
131 99 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 95.5
132 129 Davi Ramos Lightweight 95
132 129 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 95
134 133 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 94
135 105 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 93
135 109 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 93
137 136 Jimi Manuwa Light Heavyweight 92
138 135 James Krause Welterweight 91
138 153 Josh Emmett Featherweight 91
140 138 Jake Matthews Welterweight 90.5
141 141 Elias Theodorou Middleweight 89.5
142 142 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 89
142 142 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 89
144 111 Anderson Silva Middleweight 88
144 133 Olivier Aubin-Mercier Lightweight 88
144 146 Ryan Hall Lightweight 88
144 146 Tatiana Suarez Women’s Strawweight 86
148 146 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 85.5
149 NR Ismail Naurdiev Welterweight 85
149 144 Mike Perry Welterweight 85
151 150 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 84.5
152 150 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 81
153 153 Alan Jouban Welterweight 80.5
153 157 Chas Skelly Featherweight 80.5
155 155 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 79
156 157 Alex Garcia Welterweight 78.5
157 140 Curtis Millender Welterweight 78
157 343 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 78
157 239 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 78
160 137 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 77.5
161 224 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 77
161 152 Rustam Khabilov Lightweight 77
163 161 Bryan Caraway Bantamweight 76.5
164 223 Alex Morono Welterweight 76
164 162 Clay Guida Lightweight 76
163 195 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 76
167 163 Alberto Mina Welterweight 75.5
167 132 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 75.5
169 NR Ben Askren Welterweight 75
169 164 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 75
171 165 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 74.5
172 155 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 73.5
172 149 Mickey Gall Welterweight 73.5
174 167 Abel Trujillo Lightweight 73
174 167 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 73
174 160 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Strawweight 73
177 169 Joe Lauzon Lightweight 72.5
177 250 Manny Bermudez Bantamweight 72.5
177 169 Peter Sobotta Welterweight 72.5
180 171 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 72
181 152 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 71.5
182 172 Tom Breese Middleweight 71
183 173 Ray Borg Flyweight 70
184 174 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 69.5
185 175 Carlos Condit Welterweight 69
185 175 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 69
187 177 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 68.5
188 179 Jordan Mein Welterweight 67.5
189 343 Matt Schnell Bantamweight 67
190 181 Cezar Ferreira Middleweight 66.5
190 181 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 66.5
190 157 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 66.5
193 180 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 66
193 183 Warlley Alves Welterweight 66
195 185 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 65.5
196 309 Dan Ige Featherweight 64.5
197 188 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 64
198 189 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight 63.5
199 191 Jim Miller Lightweight 62.5
199 191 Paige VanZant Women’s Flyweight 62.5
201 193 Keita Nakamura Welterweight 62
201 166 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 62
203 190 Arnold Allen Featherweight 61
203 196 Randy Brown Welterweight 61
205 199 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 60
206 196 Myles Jury Featherweight 59.5
206 200 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 59.5
208 201 Geoff Neal Welterweight 59
208 201 John Moraga Flyweight 59
208 343 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 59
208 201 Stevie Ray Lightweight 59
212 204 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 58.5
212 120 Walt Harris Heavyweight 58.5
214 206 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 58
214 206 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 58
216 208 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 57.5
217 210 Alan Patrick Lightweight 57
217 210 Cat Zingano Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 57
217 210 Desmond Green Lightweight 57
217 210 Li Jingliang Welterweight 57
221 214 John Makdessi Lightweight 56.5
222 215 C.B. Dollaway Middleweight 56
222 215 Eryk Anders Middleweight 56
224 217 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 55.5
224 217 Nordine Taleb Welterweight 55.5
226 183 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 54.5
226 178 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 54.5
226 220 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 54.5
229 267 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 54
230 287 Lando Vannata Lightweight 53
231 224 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 52.5
231 224 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 52.5
233 229 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 52
233 229 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 52
233 249 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 52
236 233 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 51
236 233 Zak Cummings Middleweight 51
238 237 Iuri Alcantara Bantamweight 50.5
238 220 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 50.5
238 229 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 50.5
241 239 Bobby Moffett Featherweight 50
241 239 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 50
241 239 Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 50
241 239 Khalild Murtazaliev Middleweight 50
241 239 Lyman Good Welterweight 50
246 245 Chad Laprise Welterweight 49
246 208 Danny Roberts Welterweight 49
248 246 Alex Perez Flyweight 48.5
248 246 Ben Saunders Welterweight 48.5
248 233 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 48.5
251 246 Devonte Smith Lightweight 48
252 250 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 47.5
252 250 Song Yadong Bantamweight 47.5
254 254 Darren Stewart Middleweight 47
255 237 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 46.5
256 256 Wilson Reis Flyweight 46
257 257 Jon Tuck Lightweight 45.5
257 257 Ricardo Ramos Bantamweight 45.5
259 343 Markus Perez Middleweight 45
260 424 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 44.5
260 268 Polo Reyes Lightweight 44.5
260 232 Zak Ottow Welterweight 44.5
263 204 Tim Means Welterweight 44
264 233 Drew Dober Lightweight 43.5
265 255 Tyson Pedro Light Heavyweight 43
265 382 Weili Zhang Women’s Strawweight 43
267 263 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 42.5
267 321 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 42.5
267 263 Song Kenan Welterweight 42.5
270 219 John Dodson Bantamweight 42
270 265 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 42
272 268 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 40
272 NR Mike Grundy Featherweight 40
274 262 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 38.5
275 272 Justin Willis Heavyweight 38
276 265 Rick Glenn Featherweight 37
277 277 Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweight 36.5
277 276 Shane Burgos Featherweight 36.5
279 279 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 36
280 277 Alex Caceres Featherweight 35.5
281 469 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 35
281 280 Hector Lombard Middleweight 35
283 270 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 34.5
284 282 Jack Marshman Middleweight 33.5
285 283 Matthew Lopez Bantamweight 33
286 284 Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 32.5
286 284 Cub Swanson Featherweight 32.5
286 280 Luis Henrique Light Heavyweight 32.5
286 321 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 32.5
290 287 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 32
290 275 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 32
290 287 Nina Ansaroff Women’s Strawweight 32
293 290 Enrique Barzola Featherweight 31.5
293 272 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 31.5
295 292 Adam Wieczorek Heavyweight 31
295 292 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 31
295 292 Poliana Botelho Women’s Strawweight 31
298 295 Bobby Green Lightweight 30.5
298 295 Thiago Alves Welterweight 30.5
300 297 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 30
300 297 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30
300 297 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 30
300 297 Wu Yanan Women’s Flyweight 30
304 307 Alex White Lightweight 29.5
304 301 Cyril Asker Heavyweight 29.5
304 424 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 29.5
304 301 Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 29.5
308 224 Renan Barao Bantamweight 29
308 304 Shinsho Anzai Welterweight 29
310 314 Dong Hyun Ma Lightweight 28
310 307 Max Griffin Welterweight 28
312 309 Mark De La Rosa Bantamweight 27.5
312 321 Maurice Greene Heavyweight 27.5
312 314 Shane Young Featherweight 27.5
315 312 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 27
315 314 Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 27
317 NR Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 26.5
317 314 Brett Johns Bantamweight 26.5
317 301 Danny Henry Featherweight 26.5
317 321 Julio Arce Featherweight 26.5
317 314 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 26.5
322 319 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweight 26
322 271 Gian Villante Light Heavyweight 26
324 320 George Sullivan Welterweight 25.5
325 469 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 25
325 321 Andre Soukhamthath Bantamweight 25
325 321 Chance Rencountre Welterweight 25
325 321 Darko Stosic Light Heavyweight 25
325 343 Don Madge Lightweight 25
325 469 Dwight Grant Welterweight 25
325 343 Jalin Turner Lightweight 25
325 321 Juan Espino Heavyweight 25
325 321 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweight 25
325 321 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 25
325 321 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 25
325 321 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 25
325 335 Tom Duquesnoy Bantamweight 25
338 NR Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strawweight 24.5
338 306 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Flyweight 24.5
338 312 Justin Ledet Light Heavyweight 24.5
338 424 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 24.5
342 337 Humberto Bandenay Featherweight 24
342 337 Patrick Williams Bantamweight 24
344 339 Amanda Cooper Women’s Strawweight 23
344 339 Court McGee Welterweight 23
344 339 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 23
344 339 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 23
348 343 Chris De La Rocha Heavyweight 22.5
348 343 Daniel Spitz Heavyweight 22.5
348 361 Devin Powell Lightweight 22.5
348 336 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 22.5
348 343 Johnny Eduardo Bantamweight 22.5
348 343 Julian Marquez Middleweight 22.5
348 343 Luan Chagas Welterweight 22.5
348 343 Luis Pena Featherweight 22.5
348 343 Maryna Moroz Women’s Strawweight 22.5
348 343 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 22.5
348 343 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 22.5
359 358 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 22
359 321 Jordan Rinaldi Featherweight 22
359 469 Karl Roberson Light Heavyweight 22
359 358 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 22
363 364 Jared Gordon Lightweight 21.5
364 362 Junior Albini Heavyweight 21
365 343 Charles Byrd Middleweight 20
365 364 Joseph Morales Flyweight 20
365 NR Kron Gracie Featherweight 20
365 364 Marcelo Golm Heavyweight 20
365 364 Martin Bravo Featherweight 20
365 364 Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 20
365 NR Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 20
365 343 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 20
365 364 Rachael Ostovich Women’s Flyweight 20
374 372 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 18.5
374 343 Cortney Casey Women’s Strawweight 18.5
374 372 Gray Maynard Lightweight 18.5
377 374 Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 18
378 375 Alvaro Herrera Lightweight 17.5
379 376 Josh Emmett Lightweight 17
379 376 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 17
381 362 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 16.5
382 378 Bartosz Fabinski Welterweight 16
382 378 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 16
382 378 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 16
385 381 Henry Briones Bantamweight 15
386 382 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 14.5
386 382 Mike Trizano Lightweight 14.5
386 358 Patrick Cummins Light Heavyweight 14.5
386 382 Ross Pearson Lightweight 14.5
390 387 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 14
390 364 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 14
390 387 Luke Jumeau Welterweight 14
390 382 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 14
390 387 Mizuto Hirota Lightweight 14
390 387 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 14
390 387 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 14
397 394 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 12.5
397 394 Nick Hein Lightweight 12.5
399 396 Christos Giagos Lightweight 12
400 393 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Flyweight 11.5
400 397 Trevor Smith Middleweight 11.5
402 398 Erik Koch Lightweight 11
403 399 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 10
403 399 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 10
403 399 Juan Adams Heavyweight 10
403 399 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 10
403 399 Kevin Holland Middleweight 10
403 399 Kyle Bochniak Featherweight 10
403 387 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 10
403 399 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 10
411 424 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 9.5
411 408 Brad Katona Bantamweight 9.5
411 424 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 9.5
411 408 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 9.5
411 424 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 9.5
411 408 Liu Pingyuan Bantamweight 9.5
411 424 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 9.5
411 408 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 9.5
419 415 Arjan Singh Bhullar Heavyweight 9
419 415 Eric Shelton Flyweight 9
419 415 Lauren Mueller Women’s Flyweight 9
419 415 Sultan Aliev Welterweight 9
423 408 Nad Narimani Featherweight 8.5
424 420 Emil Meek Welterweight 8
424 419 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 8
424 420 Magomed Bibulatov Flyweight 8
427 422 Alex Chambers Women’s Strawweight 7
428 424 Abu Azaitar Middleweight 5
428 424 Allen Crowder Heavyweight 5
428 423 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 5
428 424 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 5
428 424 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 5
428 424 Chris Fishgold Featherweight 5
428 424 Geraldo de Freitas Featherweight 5
428 NR Grant Dawson Featherweight 5
428 469 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 5
428 424 Jesus Pinedo Lightweight 5
428 469 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 5
428 424 Laureano Staropoli Welterweight 5
428 424 Leah Letson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 5
428 424 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 5
428 424 Mike Jackson Welterweight 5
428 469 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 5
428 399 Rashad Coulter Light Heavyweight 5
428 NR Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 5
428 399 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 5
428 469 Saparbek Safarov Light Heavyweight 5
428 424 Steven Peterson Featherweight 5
428 424 Talita Bernardo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 5
450 447 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 4.5
450 424 Austin Arnett Featherweight 4.5
450 NR Benito Lopez Bantamweight 4.5
450 447 Felipe Silva Lightweight 4.5
450 447 Jessica Aguilar Women’s Strawweight 4.5
450 447 John Gunther Lightweight 4.5
450 447 Mads Burnell Featherweight 4.5
450 NR Nadia Kassem Women’s Flyweight 4.5
458 455 Alexa Grasso Women’s Strawweight 4
458 455 Brandon Davis Featherweight 4
458 447 Carlo Pedersoli Jr Welterweight 4
458 455 Daichi Abe Welterweight 4
458 455 Darrell Horcher Lightweight 4
458 455 Davey Grant Bantamweight 4
458 455 Frank Camacho Welterweight 4
458 447 Gina Mazany Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 4
458 455 Jessin Ayari Lightweight 4
458 455 Syuri Kondo Women’s Strawweight 4
458 455 Thibault Gouti Lightweight 4
469 465 Jenel Lausa Flyweight 3.5
469 465 Jessica Penne Women’s Strawweight 3.5
469 465 Joby Sanchez Bantamweight 3.5
469 455 Julian Erosa Featherweight 3.5
473 468 Josh Burkman Welterweight 2.5
474 469 Adam Yandiev Middleweight 0
474 469 Alex Gorgees Lightweight 0
474 469 Allan Zuniga Lightweight 0
474 469 Anderson dos Santos Featherweight 0
474 469 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 0
474 469 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 0
474 469 B.J. Penn Lightweight 0
474 469 Bevon Lewis Middleweight 0
474 469 Brian Camozzi Welterweight 0
474 469 Callan Porter Lightweight 0
474 469 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 0
474 469 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 0
474 469 CM Punk Welterweight 0
474 469 Dan Moret Lightweight 0
474 469 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 0
474 469 David Zawada Welterweight 0
474 495 Dmitry Smoliakov Heavyweight 0
474 469 Elias Garcia Flyweight 0
474 469 Felipe Colares Featherweight 0
474 469 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 0
474 469 Hector Aldana Welterweight 0
474 424 Hu Yaozong Light Heavyweight 0
474 469 Jay Cucciniello Featherweight 0
474 NR Jeff Hughes Heavyweight 0
474 469 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 0
474 469 Jin Soo Son Bantamweight 0
474 469 Jodie Esquibel Women’s Strawweight 0
474 469 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 0
474 469 John Phillips Middleweight 0
474 469 Jordan Griffin Featherweight 0
474 469 Justin Frazier Heavyweight 0
474 469 Kalindra Faria Women’s Flyweight 0
474 469 Khalid Taha Featherweight 0
474 NR Klidson Abreu Light Heavyweight 0
474 469 Kurt Holobaugh Featherweight 0
474 469 Kyle Nelson Lightweight 0
474 469 Kyle Stewart Welterweight 0
474 469 Luigi Vendramini Welterweight 0
474 424 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 0
474 469 Marcos Mariano Lightweight 0
474 469 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 0
474 469 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 0
474 469 Martin Day Bantamweight 0
474 469 Matt Bessette Featherweight 0
474 NR Matt Frevola Lightweight 0
474 469 Matt Sayles Featherweight 0
474 469 Melinda Fabian Women’s Flyweight 0
474 469 Michel Batista Heavyweight 0
474 469 Mike Santiago Featherweight 0
474 NR Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 0
474 469 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 0
474 469 Panny Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
474 469 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 0
474 NR Raulian Paiva Flyweight 0
474 469 Ricky Rainey Welterweight 0
474 469 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 0
474 469 Salim Touahri Welterweight 0
474 469 Sarah Frota Women’s Strawweight 0
474 469 Sergey Pavlovich Heavyweight 0
474 469 Su Mudaerji Bantamweight 0
474 469 Suman Mokhtarian Featherweight 0
474 469 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 0
474 NR Te Edwards Lightweight 0
474 469 Terrion Ware Bantamweight 0
474 NR Thiago Moises Lightweight 0
474 469 Tim Williams Middleweight 0
474 469 Tonya Evinger Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
474 469 Tyler Diamond Featherweight 0
474 469 Veronica Macedo Women’s Flyweight 0
474 469 Veronica Macedo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
474 469 Vince Morales Bantamweight 0
474 469 Vinicius Moreira Light Heavyweight 0
474 469 Wuliji Buren Bantamweight 0

 

Check back Monday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights

 

 


