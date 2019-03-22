UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Mar 22/19

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Daniel Cormier
|Heavyweight
|688
|2
|3
|2
|Jon Jones
|Light Heavyweight
|513
|3
|2
|12
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|511
|4
|4
|4
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight/Lightweight
|493.5
|5
|5
|9
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|446
|6
|6
|6
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|438
|7
|7
|5
|Henry Cejudo
|Flyweight
|421.5
|8
|9
|10
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|404
|9
|19
|7
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|370.5
|10
|10
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|366
|11
|12
|11
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|344.5
|12
|14
|13
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|338
|13
|11
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|321
|14
|15
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|317
|15
|13
|Cain Velasquez
|Heavyweight
|312
|15
|16
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|312
|17
|17
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|297
|17
|43
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|297
|19
|18
|Luke Rockhold
|Light Heavyweight
|295
|20
|20
|Jose Aldo
|Featherweight
|279
|21
|21
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Welterweight
|278.5
|22
|45
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|271
|23
|22
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|267.5
|24
|23
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|264
|25
|24
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|263
|26
|29
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|259
|27
|25
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|255
|28
|26
|Kevin Lee
|Welterweight
|242.5
|29
|27
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweight
|241
|30
|36
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|232
|31
|30
|Ricardo Lamas
|Featherweight
|223.5
|32
|31
|Frankie Edgar
|Featherweight
|214
|33
|32
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|211.5
|34
|33
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|210.5
|35
|34
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|209.5
|36
|58
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|Welterweight
|198.5
|36
|38
|15
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|198.5
|38
|39
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|195.5
|39
|40
|14
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|193
|39
|81
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|193
|41
|41
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|192
|42
|42
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|188
|43
|44
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|183
|44
|70
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|180.5
|45
|48
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|178
|45
|48
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Flyweight
|178
|47
|37
|Darren Till
|Welterweight
|176
|48
|35
|Gunnar Nelson
|Welterweight
|173
|49
|28
|James Vick
|Lightweight
|171
|50
|51
|Chad Mendes
|Featherweight
|169.5
|51
|90
|Paul Felder
|Lightweight
|169
|52
|53
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|166.5
|53
|69
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|165.5
|53
|64
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|165.5
|55
|54
|John Lineker
|Bantamweight
|164.5
|56
|56
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|163.5
|57
|115
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|162.5
|58
|46
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|155
|59
|62
|Anthony Pettis
|Welterweight
|154
|59
|58
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|154
|61
|60
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|153.5
|62
|61
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|151.5
|63
|47
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|150
|63
|68
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|150
|63
|62
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|150
|66
|50
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|148
|67
|65
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|147.5
|68
|124
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|147
|69
|66
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Light Heavyweight
|144
|69
|66
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Strawweight
|144
|71
|70
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Lightweight
|142
|72
|72
|Edson Barboza
|Lightweight
|139
|72
|113
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|139
|74
|52
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|138
|75
|73
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|137.5
|76
|56
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|137
|77
|74
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|136.5
|78
|75
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweight
|136
|79
|55
|Tim Boetsch
|Middleweight
|135
|80
|76
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|134
|81
|77
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|133.5
|82
|129
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|133
|82
|78
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|133
|84
|102
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|132.5
|85
|85
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|128
|85
|80
|Sean Strickland
|Welterweight
|128
|87
|82
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|126
|88
|92
|Nik Lentz
|Lightweight
|125.5
|89
|83
|Alexey Kunchenko
|Welterweight
|125
|90
|84
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|124
|91
|87
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|122
|92
|88
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|120.5
|93
|89
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|120
|94
|93
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Welterweight
|117.5
|95
|94
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|117
|96
|95
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|113.5
|96
|95
|Sergio Pettis
|Bantamweight
|113.5
|98
|79
|Michel Prazeres
|Welterweight
|112.5
|98
|187
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|112.5
|100
|97
|David Branch
|Middleweight
|112
|100
|97
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|112
|102
|99
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|111
|102
|99
|Ilir Latifi
|Light Heavyweight
|111
|104
|102
|Alexander Gustafsson
|Light Heavyweight
|110
|104
|105
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|110
|104
|284
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|110
|107
|107
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|Middleweight
|109
|107
|107
|Mairbek Taisumov
|Lightweight
|109
|109
|102
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|107.5
|110
|110
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|107
|111
|309
|Ricky Simon
|Bantamweight
|104.5
|112
|112
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|103.5
|113
|86
|Sergio Moraes
|Welterweight
|103
|114
|250
|Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight
|102
|114
|113
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|102
|116
|115
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|101
|116
|115
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|101
|116
|115
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|101
|116
|126
|Renato Moicano
|Featherweight
|101
|120
|119
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|100.5
|121
|121
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|99
|121
|121
|Gilbert Burns
|Lightweight
|99
|121
|121
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|99
|124
|198
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|97.5
|125
|124
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|97
|125
|224
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|97
|127
|126
|Dan Kelly
|Middleweight
|96
|127
|91
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|96
|127
|138
|Michael Johnson
|Featherweight
|96
|127
|126
|Yancy Medeiros
|Lightweight
|96
|131
|99
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|95.5
|132
|129
|Davi Ramos
|Lightweight
|95
|132
|129
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|95
|134
|133
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|94
|135
|105
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|93
|135
|109
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|93
|137
|136
|Jimi Manuwa
|Light Heavyweight
|92
|138
|135
|James Krause
|Welterweight
|91
|138
|153
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|91
|140
|138
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|90.5
|141
|141
|Elias Theodorou
|Middleweight
|89.5
|142
|142
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|89
|142
|142
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|89
|144
|111
|Anderson Silva
|Middleweight
|88
|144
|133
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|Lightweight
|88
|144
|146
|Ryan Hall
|Lightweight
|88
|144
|146
|Tatiana Suarez
|Women’s Strawweight
|86
|148
|146
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|85.5
|149
|NR
|Ismail Naurdiev
|Welterweight
|85
|149
|144
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|85
|151
|150
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|84.5
|152
|150
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|81
|153
|153
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweight
|80.5
|153
|157
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|80.5
|155
|155
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|79
|156
|157
|Alex Garcia
|Welterweight
|78.5
|157
|140
|Curtis Millender
|Welterweight
|78
|157
|343
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|78
|157
|239
|Stefan Struve
|Heavyweight
|78
|160
|137
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|77.5
|161
|224
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|77
|161
|152
|Rustam Khabilov
|Lightweight
|77
|163
|161
|Bryan Caraway
|Bantamweight
|76.5
|164
|223
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|76
|164
|162
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|76
|163
|195
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|76
|167
|163
|Alberto Mina
|Welterweight
|75.5
|167
|132
|Sam Alvey
|Light Heavyweight
|75.5
|169
|NR
|Ben Askren
|Welterweight
|75
|169
|164
|Doo Ho Choi
|Featherweight
|75
|171
|165
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|74.5
|172
|155
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|73.5
|172
|149
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|73.5
|174
|167
|Abel Trujillo
|Lightweight
|73
|174
|167
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|73
|174
|160
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Strawweight
|73
|177
|169
|Joe Lauzon
|Lightweight
|72.5
|177
|250
|Manny Bermudez
|Bantamweight
|72.5
|177
|169
|Peter Sobotta
|Welterweight
|72.5
|180
|171
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|72
|181
|152
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|71.5
|182
|172
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|71
|183
|173
|Ray Borg
|Flyweight
|70
|184
|174
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|69.5
|185
|175
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweight
|69
|185
|175
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|69
|187
|177
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Welterweight
|68.5
|188
|179
|Jordan Mein
|Welterweight
|67.5
|189
|343
|Matt Schnell
|Bantamweight
|67
|190
|181
|Cezar Ferreira
|Middleweight
|66.5
|190
|181
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|66.5
|190
|157
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|66.5
|193
|180
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|66
|193
|183
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|66
|195
|185
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|65.5
|196
|309
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|64.5
|197
|188
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|64
|198
|189
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|Lightweight
|63.5
|199
|191
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|62.5
|199
|191
|Paige VanZant
|Women’s Flyweight
|62.5
|201
|193
|Keita Nakamura
|Welterweight
|62
|201
|166
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|62
|203
|190
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|61
|203
|196
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|61
|205
|199
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|60
|206
|196
|Myles Jury
|Featherweight
|59.5
|206
|200
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|59.5
|208
|201
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|59
|208
|201
|John Moraga
|Flyweight
|59
|208
|343
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweight
|59
|208
|201
|Stevie Ray
|Lightweight
|59
|212
|204
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|58.5
|212
|120
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|58.5
|214
|206
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|58
|214
|206
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|58
|216
|208
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|57.5
|217
|210
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|57
|217
|210
|Cat Zingano
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|57
|217
|210
|Desmond Green
|Lightweight
|57
|217
|210
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|57
|221
|214
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|56.5
|222
|215
|C.B. Dollaway
|Middleweight
|56
|222
|215
|Eryk Anders
|Middleweight
|56
|224
|217
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|55.5
|224
|217
|Nordine Taleb
|Welterweight
|55.5
|226
|183
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweight
|54.5
|226
|178
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|54.5
|226
|220
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|54.5
|229
|267
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|54
|230
|287
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|53
|231
|224
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|52.5
|231
|224
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|52.5
|233
|229
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|52
|233
|229
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|52
|233
|249
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|52
|236
|233
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|51
|236
|233
|Zak Cummings
|Middleweight
|51
|238
|237
|Iuri Alcantara
|Bantamweight
|50.5
|238
|220
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|50.5
|238
|229
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|50.5
|241
|239
|Bobby Moffett
|Featherweight
|50
|241
|239
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|50
|241
|239
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|50
|241
|239
|Khalild Murtazaliev
|Middleweight
|50
|241
|239
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|50
|246
|245
|Chad Laprise
|Welterweight
|49
|246
|208
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|49
|248
|246
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|48.5
|248
|246
|Ben Saunders
|Welterweight
|48.5
|248
|233
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|48.5
|251
|246
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|48
|252
|250
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|252
|250
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|254
|254
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|47
|255
|237
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|46.5
|256
|256
|Wilson Reis
|Flyweight
|46
|257
|257
|Jon Tuck
|Lightweight
|45.5
|257
|257
|Ricardo Ramos
|Bantamweight
|45.5
|259
|343
|Markus Perez
|Middleweight
|45
|260
|424
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Strawweight
|44.5
|260
|268
|Polo Reyes
|Lightweight
|44.5
|260
|232
|Zak Ottow
|Welterweight
|44.5
|263
|204
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|44
|264
|233
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|43.5
|265
|255
|Tyson Pedro
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|265
|382
|Weili Zhang
|Women’s Strawweight
|43
|267
|263
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|42.5
|267
|321
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|42.5
|267
|263
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|42.5
|270
|219
|John Dodson
|Bantamweight
|42
|270
|265
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|42
|272
|268
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|40
|272
|NR
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|40
|274
|262
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|38.5
|275
|272
|Justin Willis
|Heavyweight
|38
|276
|265
|Rick Glenn
|Featherweight
|37
|277
|277
|Felice Herrig
|Women’s Strawweight
|36.5
|277
|276
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|36.5
|279
|279
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|36
|280
|277
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|35.5
|281
|469
|Blagoy Ivanov
|Heavyweight
|35
|281
|280
|Hector Lombard
|Middleweight
|35
|283
|270
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|284
|282
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|33.5
|285
|283
|Matthew Lopez
|Bantamweight
|33
|286
|284
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|32.5
|286
|284
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|32.5
|286
|280
|Luis Henrique
|Light Heavyweight
|32.5
|286
|321
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|32.5
|290
|287
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|32
|290
|275
|Joseph Duffy
|Lightweight
|32
|290
|287
|Nina Ansaroff
|Women’s Strawweight
|32
|293
|290
|Enrique Barzola
|Featherweight
|31.5
|293
|272
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|31.5
|295
|292
|Adam Wieczorek
|Heavyweight
|31
|295
|292
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Flyweight
|31
|295
|292
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Strawweight
|31
|298
|295
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|30.5
|298
|295
|Thiago Alves
|Welterweight
|30.5
|300
|297
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|30
|300
|297
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|Heavyweight
|30
|300
|297
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|30
|300
|297
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Flyweight
|30
|304
|307
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|29.5
|304
|301
|Cyril Asker
|Heavyweight
|29.5
|304
|424
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|29.5
|304
|301
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|29.5
|308
|224
|Renan Barao
|Bantamweight
|29
|308
|304
|Shinsho Anzai
|Welterweight
|29
|310
|314
|Dong Hyun Ma
|Lightweight
|28
|310
|307
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|28
|312
|309
|Mark De La Rosa
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|312
|321
|Maurice Greene
|Heavyweight
|27.5
|312
|314
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|27.5
|315
|312
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|27
|315
|314
|Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|317
|NR
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|26.5
|317
|314
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|26.5
|317
|301
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|26.5
|317
|321
|Julio Arce
|Featherweight
|26.5
|317
|314
|Oskar Piechota
|Middleweight
|26.5
|322
|319
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Bantamweight
|26
|322
|271
|Gian Villante
|Light Heavyweight
|26
|324
|320
|George Sullivan
|Welterweight
|25.5
|325
|469
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|325
|321
|Andre Soukhamthath
|Bantamweight
|25
|325
|321
|Chance Rencountre
|Welterweight
|25
|325
|321
|Darko Stosic
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|325
|343
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|25
|325
|469
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|25
|325
|343
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|25
|325
|321
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|25
|325
|321
|Mara Romero Borella
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|325
|321
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|325
|321
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|25
|325
|321
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|25
|325
|335
|Tom Duquesnoy
|Bantamweight
|25
|338
|NR
|Aleksandra Albu
|Women’s Strawweight
|24.5
|338
|306
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Flyweight
|24.5
|338
|312
|Justin Ledet
|Light Heavyweight
|24.5
|338
|424
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|24.5
|342
|337
|Humberto Bandenay
|Featherweight
|24
|342
|337
|Patrick Williams
|Bantamweight
|24
|344
|339
|Amanda Cooper
|Women’s Strawweight
|23
|344
|339
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|23
|344
|339
|JJ Aldrich
|Women’s Flyweight
|23
|344
|339
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|23
|348
|343
|Chris De La Rocha
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|348
|343
|Daniel Spitz
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|348
|361
|Devin Powell
|Lightweight
|22.5
|348
|336
|Gokhan Saki
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|348
|343
|Johnny Eduardo
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|348
|343
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|22.5
|348
|343
|Luan Chagas
|Welterweight
|22.5
|348
|343
|Luis Pena
|Featherweight
|22.5
|348
|343
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Strawweight
|22.5
|348
|343
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|348
|343
|Shana Dobson
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|359
|358
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|22
|359
|321
|Jordan Rinaldi
|Featherweight
|22
|359
|469
|Karl Roberson
|Light Heavyweight
|22
|359
|358
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|22
|363
|364
|Jared Gordon
|Lightweight
|21.5
|364
|362
|Junior Albini
|Heavyweight
|21
|365
|343
|Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|20
|365
|364
|Joseph Morales
|Flyweight
|20
|365
|NR
|Kron Gracie
|Featherweight
|20
|365
|364
|Marcelo Golm
|Heavyweight
|20
|365
|364
|Martin Bravo
|Featherweight
|20
|365
|364
|Megan Anderson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|20
|365
|NR
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|20
|365
|343
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|365
|364
|Rachael Ostovich
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|374
|372
|Chase Sherman
|Heavyweight
|18.5
|374
|343
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Strawweight
|18.5
|374
|372
|Gray Maynard
|Lightweight
|18.5
|377
|374
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Strawweight
|18
|378
|375
|Alvaro Herrera
|Lightweight
|17.5
|379
|376
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|17
|379
|376
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|17
|381
|362
|Teruto Ishihara
|Bantamweight
|16.5
|382
|378
|Bartosz Fabinski
|Welterweight
|16
|382
|378
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|16
|382
|378
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|16
|385
|381
|Henry Briones
|Bantamweight
|15
|386
|382
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|14.5
|386
|382
|Mike Trizano
|Lightweight
|14.5
|386
|358
|Patrick Cummins
|Light Heavyweight
|14.5
|386
|382
|Ross Pearson
|Lightweight
|14.5
|390
|387
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|14
|390
|364
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|14
|390
|387
|Luke Jumeau
|Welterweight
|14
|390
|382
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|14
|390
|387
|Mizuto Hirota
|Lightweight
|14
|390
|387
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|14
|390
|387
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|14
|397
|394
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|12.5
|397
|394
|Nick Hein
|Lightweight
|12.5
|399
|396
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|12
|400
|393
|Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Flyweight
|11.5
|400
|397
|Trevor Smith
|Middleweight
|11.5
|402
|398
|Erik Koch
|Lightweight
|11
|403
|399
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|403
|399
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|10
|403
|399
|Juan Adams
|Heavyweight
|10
|403
|399
|Kevin Aguilar
|Featherweight
|10
|403
|399
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|10
|403
|399
|Kyle Bochniak
|Featherweight
|10
|403
|387
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|403
|399
|Roosevelt Roberts
|Lightweight
|10
|411
|424
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|9.5
|411
|408
|Brad Katona
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|411
|424
|Damir Ismagulov
|Lightweight
|9.5
|411
|408
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|9.5
|411
|424
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|9.5
|411
|408
|Liu Pingyuan
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|411
|424
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|9.5
|411
|408
|Sheymon Moraes
|Featherweight
|9.5
|419
|415
|Arjan Singh Bhullar
|Heavyweight
|9
|419
|415
|Eric Shelton
|Flyweight
|9
|419
|415
|Lauren Mueller
|Women’s Flyweight
|9
|419
|415
|Sultan Aliev
|Welterweight
|9
|423
|408
|Nad Narimani
|Featherweight
|8.5
|424
|420
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|8
|424
|419
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|8
|424
|420
|Magomed Bibulatov
|Flyweight
|8
|427
|422
|Alex Chambers
|Women’s Strawweight
|7
|428
|424
|Abu Azaitar
|Middleweight
|5
|428
|424
|Allen Crowder
|Heavyweight
|5
|428
|423
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|428
|424
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|5
|428
|424
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|5
|428
|424
|Chris Fishgold
|Featherweight
|5
|428
|424
|Geraldo de Freitas
|Featherweight
|5
|428
|NR
|Grant Dawson
|Featherweight
|5
|428
|469
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|428
|424
|Jesus Pinedo
|Lightweight
|5
|428
|469
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|5
|428
|424
|Laureano Staropoli
|Welterweight
|5
|428
|424
|Leah Letson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|5
|428
|424
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|5
|428
|424
|Mike Jackson
|Welterweight
|5
|428
|469
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|428
|399
|Rashad Coulter
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|428
|NR
|Rogerio Bontorin
|Flyweight
|5
|428
|399
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|428
|469
|Saparbek Safarov
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|428
|424
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|5
|428
|424
|Talita Bernardo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|5
|450
|447
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|450
|424
|Austin Arnett
|Featherweight
|4.5
|450
|NR
|Benito Lopez
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|450
|447
|Felipe Silva
|Lightweight
|4.5
|450
|447
|Jessica Aguilar
|Women’s Strawweight
|4.5
|450
|447
|John Gunther
|Lightweight
|4.5
|450
|447
|Mads Burnell
|Featherweight
|4.5
|450
|NR
|Nadia Kassem
|Women’s Flyweight
|4.5
|458
|455
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Strawweight
|4
|458
|455
|Brandon Davis
|Featherweight
|4
|458
|447
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|Welterweight
|4
|458
|455
|Daichi Abe
|Welterweight
|4
|458
|455
|Darrell Horcher
|Lightweight
|4
|458
|455
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|4
|458
|455
|Frank Camacho
|Welterweight
|4
|458
|447
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|4
|458
|455
|Jessin Ayari
|Lightweight
|4
|458
|455
|Syuri Kondo
|Women’s Strawweight
|4
|458
|455
|Thibault Gouti
|Lightweight
|4
|469
|465
|Jenel Lausa
|Flyweight
|3.5
|469
|465
|Jessica Penne
|Women’s Strawweight
|3.5
|469
|465
|Joby Sanchez
|Bantamweight
|3.5
|469
|455
|Julian Erosa
|Featherweight
|3.5
|473
|468
|Josh Burkman
|Welterweight
|2.5
|474
|469
|Adam Yandiev
|Middleweight
|0
|474
|469
|Alex Gorgees
|Lightweight
|0
|474
|469
|Allan Zuniga
|Lightweight
|0
|474
|469
|Anderson dos Santos
|Featherweight
|0
|474
|469
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|0
|474
|469
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|474
|469
|B.J. Penn
|Lightweight
|0
|474
|469
|Bevon Lewis
|Middleweight
|0
|474
|469
|Brian Camozzi
|Welterweight
|0
|474
|469
|Callan Porter
|Lightweight
|0
|474
|469
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|0
|474
|469
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|0
|474
|469
|CM Punk
|Welterweight
|0
|474
|469
|Dan Moret
|Lightweight
|0
|474
|469
|Daniel Teymur
|Featherweight
|0
|474
|469
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|0
|474
|495
|Dmitry Smoliakov
|Heavyweight
|0
|474
|469
|Elias Garcia
|Flyweight
|0
|474
|469
|Felipe Colares
|Featherweight
|0
|474
|469
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|0
|474
|469
|Hector Aldana
|Welterweight
|0
|474
|424
|Hu Yaozong
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|474
|469
|Jay Cucciniello
|Featherweight
|0
|474
|NR
|Jeff Hughes
|Heavyweight
|0
|474
|469
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|474
|469
|Jin Soo Son
|Bantamweight
|0
|474
|469
|Jodie Esquibel
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|474
|469
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|0
|474
|469
|John Phillips
|Middleweight
|0
|474
|469
|Jordan Griffin
|Featherweight
|0
|474
|469
|Justin Frazier
|Heavyweight
|0
|474
|469
|Kalindra Faria
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|474
|469
|Khalid Taha
|Featherweight
|0
|474
|NR
|Klidson Abreu
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|474
|469
|Kurt Holobaugh
|Featherweight
|0
|474
|469
|Kyle Nelson
|Lightweight
|0
|474
|469
|Kyle Stewart
|Welterweight
|0
|474
|469
|Luigi Vendramini
|Welterweight
|0
|474
|424
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|474
|469
|Marcos Mariano
|Lightweight
|0
|474
|469
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|474
|469
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|0
|474
|469
|Martin Day
|Bantamweight
|0
|474
|469
|Matt Bessette
|Featherweight
|0
|474
|NR
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|0
|474
|469
|Matt Sayles
|Featherweight
|0
|474
|469
|Melinda Fabian
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|474
|469
|Michel Batista
|Heavyweight
|0
|474
|469
|Mike Santiago
|Featherweight
|0
|474
|NR
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|474
|469
|Oliver Enkamp
|Welterweight
|0
|474
|469
|Panny Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|474
|469
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|474
|NR
|Raulian Paiva
|Flyweight
|0
|474
|469
|Ricky Rainey
|Welterweight
|0
|474
|469
|Sabah Homasi
|Welterweight
|0
|474
|469
|Salim Touahri
|Welterweight
|0
|474
|469
|Sarah Frota
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|474
|469
|Sergey Pavlovich
|Heavyweight
|0
|474
|469
|Su Mudaerji
|Bantamweight
|0
|474
|469
|Suman Mokhtarian
|Featherweight
|0
|474
|469
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|474
|NR
|Te Edwards
|Lightweight
|0
|474
|469
|Terrion Ware
|Bantamweight
|0
|474
|NR
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|0
|474
|469
|Tim Williams
|Middleweight
|0
|474
|469
|Tonya Evinger
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|474
|469
|Tyler Diamond
|Featherweight
|0
|474
|469
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|474
|469
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|474
|469
|Vince Morales
|Bantamweight
|0
|474
|469
|Vinicius Moreira
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|474
|469
|Wuliji Buren
|Bantamweight
|0
Check back Monday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
