UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Apr 19/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 2 1 Marlon Moraes 263 2 3 4 Pedro Munhoz 180.5 3 4 3 Aljamain Sterling 165.5 4 5 8 John Lineker 164.5 5 6 6 Cody Garbrandt 150 6 7 7 Jimmie Rivera 137 7 8 11 Rob Font 126 8 9 Sergio Pettis 113.5 9 10 9 Petr Yan 112.5 10 11 15 Ricky Simon 104.5 11 12 10 Cody Stamann 102 12 13 Cory Sandhagen 99 12 21 Marlon Vera 99 14 25 Nathaniel Wood 97 15 14 2 Raphael Assuncao 94 16 15 Eddie Wineland 89 17 16 Brian Kelleher 84.5 18 17 Rani Yahya 77.5 19 18 Bryan Caraway 76.5 20 19 13 Alejandro Perez 73.5 21 20 Manny Bermudez 72.5 22 NR Matt Schnell 67 23 23 Luke Sanders 59 23 NR Ray Borg 59 25 22 Louis Smolka 54.5 25 24 Said Nurmagomedov 54.5 27 11 Alex Perez 52.5 28 26 Kyung Ho Kang 52 29 27 Iuri Alcantara 50.5 30 28 Raoni Barcelos 47.5 30 28 Song Yadong 47.5 32 30 Ricardo Ramos 45.5 33 31 12 John Dodson 42 34 32 Jose Alberto Quinonez 34.5 35 33 Matthew Lopez 33 36 35 Montel Jackson 32 37 36 Renan Barao 29 38 NR Brandon Davis 28.5 39 38 Andre Ewell 27 40 39 Brett Johns 26.5 41 40 Douglas Silva de Andrade 26 42 34 Frankie Saenz 25.5 43 NR Khalid Taha 25 44 37 Mark De La Rosa 24.5 45 45 Johnny Eduardo 22.5 46 41 Andre Soukhamthath 22 47 NR Casey Kenney 20 48 47 Teruto Ishihara 16.5 49 48 Guido Cannetti 16 50 49 Henry Briones 15 51 50 Brad Katona 9.5 51 50 Liu Pingyuan 9.5 53 57 Chris Gutierrez 5 53 57 Jonathan Martinez 5 53 52 Merab Dvalishvili 5 56 53 Aiemann Zahabi 4.5 56 NR Benito Lopez 4.5 58 55 Davey Grant 4 59 56 Joby Sanchez 3.5 60 NR Boston Salmon 0 60 57 Jin Soo Son 0 60 NR Mario Bautista 0 60 57 Martin Day 0 60 NR Randy Costa 0 60 NR Ryan MacDonald 0 60 57 Su Mudaerji 0 60 57 Vince Morales 0 60 57 Wuliji Buren 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

