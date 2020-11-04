UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

MMA Manifesto

November 4, 2020 9:17 am

By |

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira
Nov 7, 2020
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,571 – sneaky strong

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):
Thiago Santos   (21-7, #3 ranked light heavyweight) vs Glover Teixeira  (31-7, #2 ranked light heavyweight)

Heavyweights:
Andrei Arlovski   (29-19, #26 ranked heavyweight) vs Tanner Boser   (19-6-1, #27 ranked heavyweight)

Middleweights:
Ian Heinisch  (14-3, #16 ranked middleweight) vs Brendan Allen   (15-3, #19 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Claudia Gadelha   (18-4, #9 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Yan Xiaonan  (12-1, #18 ranked women’s strawweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+ – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Trevin Giles   (12-2, #18 ranked middleweight) vs Bevon Lewis   (7-2, #53 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:
Giga Chikadze   (11-2, #58 ranked featherweight) vs Jamey Simmons   (7-2)

Bantamweights:
Raoni Barcelos   (15-1, #14 ranked bantamweight) vs Khalid Taha   (13-2, #36 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:
Max Griffin   (15-8, #58 ranked welterweight) vs Ramiz Brahimaj   (8-2)

Featherweights:
Darren Elkins   (24-9, #22 ranked featherweight) vs Eduardo Garagorri    (13-1, #71 ranked featherweight))

Heavyweights:
Marcos Rogerio de Lima  (17-6-1, #15 ranked heavyweight) vs Alexander Romanov  (9-3, #33 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:
Gustavo Lopez   (11-5, #55 ranked bantamweight) vs Anthony Birchak   (16-6, #53 ranked bantamweight)

 

 

Betting Odds:


UFC on ESPN+ 40 odds - BestFightOdds

MMA Manifesto

