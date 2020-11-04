UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira
Nov 7, 2020
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ – 10:00 pm Eastern)
Light Heavyweights (five rounds):
Thiago Santos (21-7, #3 ranked light heavyweight) vs Glover Teixeira (31-7, #2 ranked light heavyweight)
Heavyweights:
Andrei Arlovski (29-19, #26 ranked heavyweight) vs Tanner Boser (19-6-1, #27 ranked heavyweight)
Middleweights:
Ian Heinisch (14-3, #16 ranked middleweight) vs Brendan Allen (15-3, #19 ranked middleweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Claudia Gadelha (18-4, #9 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Yan Xiaonan (12-1, #18 ranked women’s strawweight)
Prelims (ESPN+ – 7:00 pm Eastern)
Middleweights:
Trevin Giles (12-2, #18 ranked middleweight) vs Bevon Lewis (7-2, #53 ranked middleweight)
Featherweights:
Giga Chikadze (11-2, #58 ranked featherweight) vs Jamey Simmons (7-2)
Bantamweights:
Raoni Barcelos (15-1, #14 ranked bantamweight) vs Khalid Taha (13-2, #36 ranked bantamweight)
Welterweights:
Max Griffin (15-8, #58 ranked welterweight) vs Ramiz Brahimaj (8-2)
Featherweights:
Darren Elkins (24-9, #22 ranked featherweight) vs Eduardo Garagorri (13-1, #71 ranked featherweight))
Heavyweights:
Marcos Rogerio de Lima (17-6-1, #15 ranked heavyweight) vs Alexander Romanov (9-3, #33 ranked heavyweight)
Bantamweights:
Gustavo Lopez (11-5, #55 ranked bantamweight) vs Anthony Birchak (16-6, #53 ranked bantamweight)
